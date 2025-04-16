By this summer British need a digital Drivers License.

Ok.

US getting Real Id.

Ok.

Now consider that you lose your Drivers License for medical reasons.

Then just change medical reason to insufficient vax.

Never? Oh no?

Bus, train, ship, or plane. Double vexed or stay home. This was not crossing borders. This was within Canada.

Think they won't.

Get out and vote no matter how much you think it won't matter. Like your car?

Next will be the License to keep your kids.

See my post on Carney's book, where chapter 6 talks about humanity getting a reproductive licence. For climate change.

All the tropes fall in on each other.

Vote whether you are apathetic or not.

Think if your fellow man.

If not.

Think of your kids.

If not.

Think of your car.

Upgrade your subscription, like share, support with comments.

You dear readers are why I do this. You have different religions, races, places you call home. But we are linked.

I AM CHRISTIAN but you do not need to be for me to care deeply for you, to call you friend.

In mt world our Equality is not measured on skin or height, or how ripe your feet are after a day in sneakers, or how much fireign mRNA circulates in your blood.

dehumanizing other, enables horrific acts.

they break down borders and law enforcement for chaos.

strengthen your mind daily. Put on hope like a jacket.

free speech. One side may not reflect the precise speech you want in a divided world.

but if we don't have free speech, there is zero dialog to get it right

The other side is authoritarianism.

Full stop.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment