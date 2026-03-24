The Bible, Talmud, Midrash,The Laws of Kings and Wars by Maimonides, the Zohar, The Tanya (souls of the kelipot must be destroyed in the Messianic age - are you a kelipot husk?) are having an outsized impact on geopolitical events -and you have no idea. We lap up media and the controlled opposition media and even the controlled alt-media.

Studying the book of Revelation in the Bible (New Testament) is standard fare, but who is studying the Laws of Kings and Wars by Maimonides? In my opinion this document more than any other document is relevant to understanding our World and the times we are living at.

TIMELINE

The first thing that jumped out at me is that the timeline that was revised for the coming of the Messiah was revised by rabbinical literature.

Christians believed that the old testament prophesied that the Messiah must come by 70 AD and that Jesus was the Messiah. That is a separate discussion and not today’s.

But for those who do not accept Jesus as Messiah, another timeline was devised, or interpreted, or set out as you wish. It was set out by Maimonides or as he is known, the Rambam.

PAST MESSIAH

To note there were three or four other Messiah attempts that I am aware of. One prior to Jesus and three afterwards.

Sabbatai Zevi in 1666 (he was the up is down, inverting the Bible, wife swapping at Purim, Messiah- and worth his own discussion as an interesting historical figure who altered many many things.) per google ai

“Sabbatai Zevi (1626–1676) was a 17th-century Ottoman Jewish mystic who proclaimed himself the Messiah, sparking a massive, widespread messianic movement known as Sabbateanism. Supported by his prophet, Nathan of Gaza, the movement promised a return to Israel and a new era of spiritual law, but it ultimately fractured when Zevi converted to Islam to avoid death in 1666.”

Jacob Frank (1726–1791) ‘was a Polish-Jewish religious leader who proclaimed himself the Messiah and a reincarnation of Sabbatai Zevi. He founded the anti-nomian Frankist movement, which claimed that "all laws and teachings will fall" and promoted redemption through the violation of Jewish moral laws. His followers eventually converted to Catholicism” per google ai.

The Rebbe Mendel Schneerson has had his own following as possible Messiah.

At least one Talmudic Rabbi says the Jews ate of the Messiah in the days of Hezekiah. Rabbi Hillel’s View (Sanhedrin 98b and 99a): Rabbi Hillel stated: “There shall be no Messiah for Israel, because they have already enjoyed him in the days of Hezekiah”.

Christians say Jesus was the Messiah.

Let us for the sake of understanding the current Judaic movement that they accept none of the above.

Today I want to discuss how urgently the Messiah must be declared and who Modern Rabbi’s are pointing to. (other than those who say that Menachem Mendel Schneerson who died in 1994, MIGHT RESURECT.)

So those were three proposed alternatives to Jesus in that last thousand years. They each have had profound impacts on society. So irrespective of your religious knowledge I think it is important to know them and understand their belief systems.

Why is the Messiah timeline in critical mode? messiah anytime now. or as they say MOSSIACH NOW!

Would you believe you exist in that intersection of time? What is the date he set out? I have found this date many places.

1990 per google ai.

“Menachem Mendel Schneerson explained that in the Hebrew year 5750 (i.e., 1989–1990 CE), the millennial ‘time-clock’ had reached the time of the ‘eve’ of Shabbat; that is to say, the equivalent to Friday afternoon before Shabbat.”

The outside time limit is the year 6000 in the Jewish calendar and the Rambam stated that he must come by the year 5800.

Google ai.

The Year 6000 Deadline: The Talmud, Midrash, and Zohar mention that the Messiah must appear by the end of the year 6000 from creation.

Relationship to 2027/2028: This 6000-year deadline corresponds roughly to the Gregorian years 2239–2240, not 2027.

October 4, 2027 Significance: In Jewish tradition, Rosh Hashanah 5788 falls on October 2-4, 2027. The Fast of Gedaliah (which occurs on the 3rd of Tishrei) falls on October 4, 2027. Because the Rambam has said the Messiah will come 200 years prior to the year 6000 (the year 6k to 7000 is the rest day or the Sabbath- the 1k years of peace before the END of the world) AND because the start of the Jewish year is on Rosh Hashanah then well he must come for 5800. We are in the year 5786. It is not whether I believe this, or whether even you should believe this, It is just a happenstance for us to be alive in this perceived count-down to:

October 4, 2027.

Who knew. But consider the 3rd temple must be rebuilt by then and a few other end times things. We can review in other posts.

“Based on traditional Jewish sources, including interpretations of Maimonides and the Talmud, the “deadline” for the arrival of the Messiah is the year 6000 in the Hebrew calendar. While this is often estimated to be in the 2200s (approximately 2239-2240), some recent, speculative interpretations of prophecy—which may or may not be directly linked to traditional Rabbinical Maimonides studies—have highlighted the 2027-2028 period, as it aligns with the end of a 19-year cycle and a Shemitah (sabbatical) year.

Wikipedia +4

Here are the details regarding the date and context:

October 4, 2027 context: In the Jewish calendar, the Fast of Gedaliah falls on October 4, 2027 , which is 3 Tishrei 5788.

The Year 6000 Threshold: Classical Jewish sources indicate that the Messiah must appear before the year 6000 from creation, which is often considered to be around the year 2240 in the Gregorian calendar.”

So this is an interesting time to be alive in. Would you think a war in the Middle East, in Palestine or Iran with Israel could be examined on a geopolitical basis without understanding some important theocracy components?

“The Talmud (Sanhedrin 98a) speaks of two possible dates for the arrival of Moshiach, one is the early date, and one is the last possible moment. Bringing Moshiach “early”means, for the most part, national repentance to the ways of Torah, after which the rest of the world will fall into line.

However, should the Jewish people avoid a return to Torah, then history will be allowed to run its “natural course”until the time that God pre-destined from creation for it to end. And end it must, for creation has much bigger goals to accomplish than we have seen until now. As the Sages say: “This world is but a corridor to the next world”(Pirkei Avot 4:16).

SIX DAYS -- SIX THOUSAND YEARS

The first thing to know is that history will last only 6,000 years (Talmud - Sanhedrin 97a). This is because the six millennia are based upon the six days of creation, as hinted to in the following verse:

For one thousand years in Your [God’s] eyes are but a day that has passed. (Psalms 90:4)

-- which, in turn, are spiritually rooted in the six Sefirot:

...This is why so much time must transpire from the time of creation until the time of the tikkun (i.e., Moshiach’s coming). All the forces of Gevurot are rooted in the six Sefirot -- Chesed, Gevurah, Tifferet, Netzach, Hod, Yesod -- which are the six days of creation... and also the 6,000 years of history that the world will exist. And within [the six Sefirot] are the roots of all that will happen from the six days of creation until the Final Tikkun... We find that all that transpires is the result of the sparks from the time of Tohu, Chaos... (Drushei Olam HaTohu 2:151b)”

Christians that call Jewish people the people of the The book. you need to be educated to know what ARE the BOOKS they look at. No Bible reading Christian likely even knows what a sefirot is, the Babylonian Talmud, the Zohar, the Kabbalah, the Tanya etc or how little it looks like the Bible. The Edomites (Christians) must be destroyed, the Romes (christian kingdoms) must be destroyed successively (Russia is up being named as a Rome) are interesting requirements, given the church burnings, Perceive the war in Russia simply as Ukrainian Christians in the meat grinder as a purpose to of putting the Russian Orthodox Christians into the meat grinder. we can review these Halachas and the many modern rabbinical commentaries on this in another post. The interpretations of a nuclear war as Gog and Magog may be more disturbing still. https://jewsforjudaism.org/knowledge/articles/maimonides-laws-pertaining-messiah#:~:text=Rather%2C%20he%20will%20establish%20peace,of%20the%20matter%20as%20explained.

NOW GIVEN THE TIMING OF OCTOBER 4, 2027 we now consider that modern rabbis have indicated a BILLIONAIRE TECH BRO can fit the bill. I have been interested in Ash Maiz as a now Christian formerly Hassidic Orthodox Jew’s channel for some time. I particularly enjoy his deep intersection of knowledge he brings to the table. I followed him before he converted to Christianity because of his easy to watch videos and rare exposure of orthodox Judaism. I also watch a lot of rabbis including teachings on the Tanya (if you can stomach it as someone destined in those teachings to be eliminated.)

After you view that video we will get into who it might be.

The Rambam in the Laws of Kings and Wars set out the requirements for a MAN, a HUMAN to fit the bill as the World King. Because this is what he becomes. And World Peace (via the Noahide laws) descends. Well could that happen. Is a religious theocracy and one world government headed for our world? A one world religion, one world courts, and the Board of Peace calling it Peace?

This document is well worth studying. If you study the Christian Revelation and don’t fit in the other major religions documents, you are missing some of the picture. I found reading the WHO documents, studying the FDA docs, or learning of the National Focal Point research as instrumental in explaining our world and our experience. I found understanding the silencing mechanism as explained in WORLD ON MUTE important for explaining the world. However this is next level and just as important.

I wasn’t prepared for religious documents to be so relevant. But here we are and it is important to take the time to learn.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Kingsandwars 598KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is not so much a prophecy as a plan on how to conduct and erect a world kingdom and fit the “prophecies” from the Bible and Talmud as the justification. I know that might not be everyone’s reading.

If a tech-bro is to be declared a Messiah he absolutely must fit into this document:

“The Laws of Kings and Wars encompasses twenty-three Commandments, ten Positive Commandments and thirteen Negative Precepts.

LL: seeing these as commandments is important. Not because the average Jewish person sees these as commandments, but to ask yourself whether Benjamin Netanyahu and or his administration, Mossad, IDF etc might see these or be directed by these as commandments. If you do not study you do not reflect on whether these documents are relevant to geopolitical events. Have the patience to think these through beyond your bias, if you may acknowledge having one. Also do not lump “all Jews” in the action of either a state, a rabbi, or even a tech bro declared messiah. This would be deemed hate speech in all the countries it seems and from my perspective is actually illogical. I believe in personal morality and not group morality. I think God gives personal judgement, and not group judgement. How freeing is that. Let us continue looking at the commandments in the Laws of Kings and War.

They are:

1. To appoint a king of Israel.

(LL there are no queens. The orthodox branch is sexist compared to the Reform branch, which has female rabbis.)

2. That he not be appointed from among the converts.

(LL the Kazars being distant converts is it’s own topic isn’t it.)

3. That he may not have an excess number of wives.

(LL: there are technicalities here worth noting. If he is gay well he may have an infinite number of concubines, or males veiled as females. He can have children, or date or marry men veiled as women. who knows if they have the soul of an animal if they qualify as male and female. technicalities abound. You have to read this in the vein of, don’t turn on the light on Shabbat, but if you do it with your elbow that may be ok.)

4. That he may not have an excess number of horses.

(LL this is probably most of the world.)

5. That he may not amass silver and gold.

(LL: this for me is one of the most important RULES, OR COMMANDMENTS. Why. Because for me this fits with our World. The push for Digital Currency. He may not amass silver or gold. If it is already amassed? If it is all converted into a non-silver or gold currency? Does this Rule, Commandment fit with Bitcoin, Stable Coin, or the push for digital ID? this is also an interesting tech bro fit. Remember Patrick Wood has exposed the rebuild of Palestine on a total technocratic authority with the digital shekel. If the dollar falls and is replaced with a digital system, will it fit with the Peace Board’s digital shekel. Is world peace based on world subjugation?

6. To extirpate the Seven Nations.

(LL Rome is one of the 7 Nations that is interpreted as where Christianity went. OH.)

7. Not to leave any one of them alive.

(LL. ok sounds bad.)

8. To destroy the descendents of Amalek.

(LL that is a thing. but not biblical so much as THIS. This document you now have.)

9. To remember what Amalek did.

10. Not to forget their evil deeds and their ambush on the route.

11. Not to dwell in the Land of Egypt.

12. To offer peace to the residents of a besieged city, and to treat them in accordance with the manner laid down in the Torah, whether they come to terms or not.

(LL the idea of a unilateral Peace Board. and weird non cease fires cease fires etc.)

13. Not to offer peace to Ammon and Moab only, when they are besieged.

14. Not to destroy fruit-bearing trees during a siege.

(LL fruit trees, olive trees are destroyed all around the world. this has an important and separate analysis. )

15. To prepare a place where those in a military camp can go to relieve themselves.

16. To prepare a shovel to dig for this purpose.

(LL ok)

17. To anoint a Kohen to address the soldiers at the time of war.

18. That one who is engaged to be married or one who built a house or one who planted a vineyard must rejoice in these things for a full year, and that they are returned home from the battlefield.

19. That nothing is given them to do; they do not go out even for needs of the city nor needs of the garrison, or similar.

20. Not to flee or retreat during battle.

21. The laws of the Woman of Beauty (Yefas Toar).

22. Not to sell the Woman of Beauty.

23. Not to capture her for slavery after she has had relations with you. All these are explained in the chapters which follow.

WHO ARE THE POSSIBLE TECH BRO MESSIAHS WHICH MIGHT BE SELECTED. WOULD HAVING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS BE ENOUGH. WHAT DO YOU GET THE GUY WHO HAS EVERYTHING?

3.3 “He must not have too many women” (Deut. 17:17). By Tradition we have learned that he may have up to eighteen women including wives and concubines. Were he to add even one and have intercourse with her, he is given stripes. He may divorce one and marry another one in her place.

LL I do note, that children, Men, Men veiled as women would not be technical violations of these rules. This does not mean any of the below candidates have been influenced at all by the Laws of Kings and Wars, or have selected mates based on these qualifications.

SAM ALTMAN as a Jewish Messiah.

I don’t know how many horses he has. He certainly has the necessary attitude that could subjugate mankind.

Per google ai.

“Sam Altman has argued that training a human takes more energy than training an AI, stating it requires roughly 20 years of life and all associated food consumption before a human becomes “smart”. He suggests that, on an energy-efficiency basis, a trained AI model is already more efficient at answering queries than a human.

Key points regarding this comparison include:

The “Training” Comparison: Altman contends that critics focus on the massive electricity required for AI training but ignore the massive energy input (food, resources) required to raise and educate a human over two decades.

Query Efficiency: Altman believes a fair comparison is the energy used by a fully trained AI model to answer a question versus the energy a human expends doing the same task.

Evolutionary Context: He has jokingly referenced that it took billions of people and thousands of years of evolution to “train” a human.”

Sam likely doesn’t have the issue with too many wives. He has been out as gay since he was 12.

His alleged net worth is 2 Billion.

How does his knowledge of the Bible compare to Jesus who was called rabbi by some?

NEXT UP LARRY ELISON

Horses? Likely OK.

1.6 A woman may not be appointed queen, as it says, “upon yourselves a king” (Deut. 17:15) - a “king” and not a “queen”. A woman may not be appointed to any Position1F 2 in Israel. Only may a man. A butcher2F 3 , barber, bath-attendant or tanner may not be chosen either as a king or as a Kohen Godol (High Priest). Not because they are disqualified, but because these professions are degrading they are always viewed trivially in the eyes of the people.

Even if he worked at one of these vocations for but one day, he is disqualified (from becoming king).

I think this part is fine. Actually fulfilling this part of Prophecy is easy.

So he is not a Woman and never been any of the degrading professions.

Net worth. 190 Billion to 220 Billion. If you buy this Title of Messiah he might be great candidate.

Larry has been married 6 times. Would he have had up to 18 “women” or would he fit the bill? He is a very handsome man, for 81 and wealthy. His problem may be his age.

He also falls a bit short on the belief side.

“Ellison has never been religious and once told reporters: “While I think I am religious in one sense, the particular dogmas of Judaism are not dogmas I subscribe to. I don’t believe that they are real.

“They’re interesting stories. They’re interesting mythology, and I certainly respect people who believe these are literally true, but I don’t. I see no evidence for this stuff.”

https://www.thejc.com/news/usa/how-jewish-is-larry-ellison-xyui2f2y

So far Sam Altman may be the better tech-bro Messiah. The Messiah being goodlooking though goes to Elison over all of them, notwithstanding his age.

Next up?

MARK ZUCKERBERG

His networth is $200 billion.

He has the right number of wives.

He may or may not be from the Line of David.

1.10 From the time David was anointed he merited the crown of kingship, the monarchy became his and that of his male descendents for all time, as it says, “Your throne, will be established forever” (II Samuel 7:16). This only refers to those who are of legitimate lineage, as it says, “If your sons shall observe my covenant” (Psalms 132:12). Even thought he only merited the monarchy for his descendents who have legitimate lineage, the monarchy will never be withdrawn from the descendants of David. The Holy One, Blessed Be He, had promised him as such, as it says, “If his children forsake my Torah and walk not in My statutes,…and I shall visit their transgression with the rod, and their iniquity with disease. But My mercy I shall not break off from him” (Psalms 89:31-34).

Per google ai

“Based on available genealogical information, there is no evidence to support the claim that Mark Zuckerberg is directly descended from the Jewish line of King David.

Family Background: Mark Zuckerberg was born in 1984 to Edward Zuckerberg and Karen Kempner in a Jewish family. His great-grandparents were emigrants from Austria, Germany, and Poland.

Genealogy: Detailed research into his paternal line traces his ancestry back to Isaac Zuckerberg and Rosa Tyke (immigrants from Galatia, modern Ukraine/Poland) and further back to a Cinder (Alexander) Zuckerberg and a Rachel. The family has documented ancestry in Eastern Europe, but no public genealogical record links him specifically to the lineage of King David, which is difficult for any modern family to conclusively prove.

Religion: Raised in a Reform Jewish household, Zuckerberg has described himself as Jewish and later stated that, after a period of questioning, he believes religion is “very important”.

YouTube +3

While Zuckerberg is a well-known Jewish individual, the specific claim of him belonging to the direct Davidic line appears to be anecdotal and unsupported by genealogical data.”

But he is admired.

https://share.google/GusQr5iS77yQyhBV9

He has come out against WHITE SUPREMACY AND NEO-NAZI

“It's a disgrace that we still need to say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are wrong -- as if this is somehow not obvious. My thoughts are with the victims of hate around the world, and everyone who has the courage to stand up to it every day.”

https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10103969849282011

And in terms of Hate Speech Policies on Zionism or Censoring Pro-Palestine Voices?



(LL if the attack on muslims is framed a white supremacy it is condemned. If the attack on the nation of Palestine and tens of thousands of dead Palestinians is framed as zionism, it reaches the threshold of Hate Speech.)

“Mark Zuckerberg, as CEO of Meta (Facebook/Instagram), has faced significant criticism and accusations from human rights groups, employees, and users regarding the systemic censorship of pro-Palestinian voices and content. Reports suggest Meta has suppressed Palestinian content through shadowbanning, content removal, and account suspensions, especially since October 7, 2023.

The Guardian +3

Key Allegations and Issues

Systemic Censorship: A Human Rights Watch report found that Meta’s policies and practices have been systematically silencing voices in support of Palestine and Palestinian human rights on Instagram and Facebook.

Internal Employee Protest: Nearly 200 Meta employees signed an open letter criticizing the company for not addressing accusations of censorship and ignoring requests for transparency.

Content Moderation Policies: Concerns have been raised about Meta’s automated systems mistakenly classifying content as violating policies, including issues where Instagram added “terrorist” to the profiles of some Palestinian users.

Policy on “Zionist”: Meta has faced pressure over proposals to treat the word “Zionist” as a proxy for Jewish people in hate speech policies, which critics argue would further limit criticism of the Israeli government and military.

Conflicting Demands: Zuckerberg has also faced pressure from organizations like CIJA to remove phrases like “from the river to the sea” from platforms, notes CIJA.

The Guardian +6

Meta’s Stance

Meta has stated that it investigates allegations of bias and works with stakeholders to refine its policies during the high-stakes, “polarized public discourse” of the conflict, says The Guardian .

An official audit has previously investigated, though some say failed to fully address, accusations of Meta’s bias and unfair treatment of Palestinian content, according to a YouTube video by The Take.

YouTube +2

These complaints have drawn attention from lawmakers, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who demanded answers from Zuckerberg regarding the suppression of Palestinian-related content.”

So Far he is an outstanding Pick for a possible Tech-Bro Jewish King of the World Messiah. Both Palestinians and Iranians have been described as AMALEK. So “Whites” against Muslims he disagrees with, but in fact does the opposite if Benjamin has described the country citizens as Amalek.

In my opinion you must show some curiosity as to who are the 7 NATIONS. and who are the AMALEK, who is ROME, who is and Edomite. Because they are described as Mandatory Wars and must be extirpated. Uprooted.

5.1 A priori, the king does not go to fight other than a War of Mitzvoh (Mandatory War). What is a War of Mitzvoh? This is the war against the Seven Nations or the war against Amalek or any war to assuage Israel of a persecutor. After this, he may fight Discretionary Wars which are those wars he conducts against the other nations in order to enlarge the borders of Israel, and increase his renown and reputation.

He does not need to obtain permission from the Court to engage in a War of Mitzvoh but he may, at any time, on his own, compel the people to go out to war. However, he requires the authorization of the Court of Seventy-One to take the people with him go out to fight a Discretionary War.

5.3 He may breach to build roads, and no one can stop him from so doing. The “king’s-way” has no dimension, but is whatever size he needs. He need not make the way tortuous in order to circumvent someone’s vineyard or field. Rather, he cuts straight through and goes about his war. 5.4 It is a Positive Commandment to exterminate the Seven Nations, as it says, “surely, you shall destroy them” (Deut. 20:17). Anyone who comes across any of these nations and fails to kill them violates a Negative Commandment, as it says, “you shall not keep alive any soul” (Deut. 20:16). Nonetheless, they have already all been destroyed and their memory forgotten. 5.5 It is a Positive Commandment to obliterate Amalek, as it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 28:19). It is a Positive Commandment to perpetually remember their wicked deeds and their ambush in order to arouse our enmity against them, as it says, “remember what Amalek did to you” (Deut. 25:17).

By Tradition we have learned that “remember” means by speech, “do not forget” (Deut. 25:19) – in one’s heart; for it is forbidden to forget their enmity and hatred.

5.6 Any lands conquered by Israel with a king, and in accordance with the Court, are lands “conquered by the masses” and are equal in status to Eretz Yisroel in every respect, as were the lands conquered by Joshua. This is as long as these lands were conquered after all those lands mentioned in the Torah have already been conquered.”

Are Palestinians and Iranians being referred to Amalek. EEK. that would be yes.

Per google ai

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly invoked the biblical reference to “Amalek” in relation to the conflict with Hamas on at least two key occasions following the October 7, 2023, attacks.

October 28, 2023 (Televised Address): Ahead of the ground invasion of Gaza, Netanyahu delivered a televised address in Hebrew where he said, “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember”. This speech framed the military action as a “holy mission”.

November 3, 2023 (Letter to IDF Troops): Netanyahu repeated the invocation of Amalek in a letter written to the Israeli armed forces.

Instagram +3

Critics argue that by citing this, Netanyahu is providing a religious justification for the targeting of Palestinians, with some IDF soldiers interpreting it as a command to kill with no civilians considered “uninvolved”.

Instagram +2”

While the discussions make reference to the Bible to condemn the use of Amalek. The proper reference in this context of war should actually be The Laws of Kings and War. If invoked, the conflict has been decoded as a WAR OF MITZVOT. aka a religious Mandatory War. Whether you are pricing commodities, or predicting escalation use of Amalek in this context must be examined. Only using the old testament for analysis is like pouring into a cup full of holes.

Please note that Netanyahu has also referred to Iranians as Amalek.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referenced a Torah command equating the Iranian regime to an ancient biblical foe on Sunday.​​​​​​​

During a visit to a site struck by an Iranian missile, Netanyahu stated: “We read in this week’s Torah portion, ‘Remember what Amalek did to you.’ We remember—and we act.”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/netanyahu-equates-iranian-regime-to-ancient-biblical-foe/3848109

NEXT UP JEFF BEZOS.

Could Amazon’s Jeff Bezos become our World King and be declared the Jewish Messiah? That is another interesting possibility to consider.

My book World on Mute, by Lisa Miron is on Amazon and I often get requests to get the book elsewhere. It was motoring and then got silenced, taken out of categories and other shenanigans. Please get it to support me or if interested, in support Jeff Bezos as a possible candidate as the Jewish Messiah. Time is ticking. October 4, 2027.

He is adopted and allegedly NOT Jewish. (have you noticed adoption as a thing in prominent people). We may have to x-nay Jeff Bezos as being declared the Messiah, right number of horses and wives or not.

WHAT DOES THE LAWS OF KINGS AND WARS SAY ABOUT NOAHIDE LAWS. IT’S PEACE DUDE. PEACE.

6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11).

6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36F 37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of Gd, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22).

6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments.

6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.

LL: when we see peace offerings or the use of the word peace in relation to the Peace Board and Peace settlements, or offering of Peace, consider whether any of the above looks closer to your conception of Peace.

I don’t think Jeff makes the cut for Tech Bro evolution to Messiah. But what can’t money buy???? I haven’t seen Messiah category on Amazon yet.

Next UP

ELON MUSK.

well the horses. fine. he’s fine on the horses. Because Teslas, drones and sky things are Not horses.

Maybe - on the wives. Maybe. If they are all female. he might be over the top.

he’s aspirationally Jewish. hmmm. I am not sure. I am thinking this is also a stretch. but boy does he have technocratic roots that supplement any One World Government.

“Aspirationally Jewish” and “Jew-ish”: In early 2024, following a visit to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, Musk stated that he is “aspirationally Jewish” and “Jewish by association,” noting that a large portion of his friends are Jewish.

Auschwitz Visit: In January 2024, he visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp with Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Ben Shapiro, and a Holocaust survivor, a move seen as part of a rehabilitation tour following controversy over his endorsement of antisemitic content on X.

Social Circle: Musk has stated that he rarely encounters antisemitism in his personal social circles, noting that “dinner conversations among his friends do not involve antisemitic sentiments”.

Kabbalistic Parallels (Theoretical): Some online discussions have attempted to connect Musk’s “first principles” thinking—breaking complex problems down to their most basic elements—to concepts in Kabbalah, such as mapping “new light” to the concepts of yesod (foundation) and malchut (kingdom).

NBC News +6”

His Mother has an obsession with dressing up as demonic things that the Macron’s would relate to.

Instagram

For me she evokes a baphomet. That would blend her gender and give her a penis. But of course that is just the VIBE she chooses to give off in her artistic impressions of satanic Baphomet. a male female vibe. look up skull identification.

For anti christ vibes Elon’s mom is up. The skull Brow Ridge is interesting to note for the transvestigators.

Hilarious comparison of Elon to an Elona version. elon musk totally looks like satanic robot assassin Miriam Mead, as portrayed by Kathy Bates https://www.reddit.com/r/AmericanHorrorStory/comments/1g4e7jh/elon_musk_totally_looks_like_satanic_robot/ I tend to think it says more about Bates than Musk though.

That really is Bates you can search yourself.

MOVING ON because inspirationally or aspirationally Jewish won’t cut it, despite the Baphomet -like or ish mom.

NEXT UP PETER THIEL THEY GUY WHO TALKS ANTICHRIST ALL THE TIME.

“As of late 2025, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Peter Thiel’s net worth is estimated to be approximately US$27.5 billion, according to Wikipedia. His wealth is driven by his roles as co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, as well as being the first outside investor in Facebook. Other sources have placed his net worth around $26 billion.

Source of Wealth: PayPal (co-founder), Palantir Technologies (co-founder) , Founders Fund (partner), and early Facebook investor.

Net Worth Estimate: Approximately $26 billion to $27.5 billion as of late 2025.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Palantir, has been delivering a series of private, invitation-only lectures on the Antichrist in San Francisco (September 2025) and Rome (March 2026), outlining a “speculative thesis” that the figure is not merely a mythological demon but a potential global governing system emerging from fears of technological existential risks.

The Guardian +2

Thiel, who describes himself as a “small-o orthodox Christian,” argues that the Antichrist is a “comforting administrator” who uses the promise of stopping Armageddon—nuclear war, AI, or climate disaster—to centralize power, shut down individual freedoms, and halt technological progress.

Bloomberg.com +1

Key Comments and Themes

Definition: Thiel defines the Antichrist as a “youthful conqueror” or “evil king” who emerges in the end times to establish a one-world government.”

He has compared Greta the Green Goblin as that King. I have in the past done the same as the Gospels according to Greta have been thickly painted.

But how does Thiel himself fit?

NOT -too many WIVES PROBLEM AGAIN. PER google ai.

“Peter Thiel is an openly gay billionaire technology investor, co-founder of PayPal, and early Facebook investor. He publicly stated, "I am proud to be gay," at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where he was a speaker. Thiel is also known for being a conservative-libertarian supporter and a prominent figure in Silicon Valley.”

unless he is a Crypto-Jew he says he’s Christian. Living the summoning the anti-christ, building the bedrock of the anti-Christ system, Christian life.

So not Thiel. But he had to have a place after all his anti-christ lectures.

If you want me to do anti-christ lectures and endtimes analysis let me know in the comments.

Honorable Mentions for the tech-bro as Jewish Messiah.

JD Vance Ben Shapiro. Honestly people wouldn’t need the Noahide laws threat. The King’s nasally voice would inspire instant behavior compliance. The sooner they behave the less condescension they would endure. He would write a great Sefer Torah, possibly though. 3.1 When the king sits on the throne of his monarchy, he must write a Sefer Torah for himself, this in addition to the Sifrei Torah which were left for him by his forefathers. He checks his Sefer against the one17F 18 in the Temple Courtyard, in accordance with the Court of Seventy-One.

MY PICK FOR TECHBRO JEWISH MESSIAH? I might do a paywall but get my book on Jeff Bezos’ amazon platform instead.

Runner up JARED KUSHNER.

“There is no public, authenticated genealogical evidence tracing Jared Kushner to the biblical line of King David. While Kushner is of Jewish descent, with paternal grandparents who were Holocaust survivors from Novogrudok (now Belarus), his known family history does not include a documented lineage extending back to the House of David.

The Times of Israel +4

Genealogical Records: The known family history of Jared Kushner traces back to Litvak (Lithuanian) Jewish roots, focusing on his grandparents Reichel and Joseph Kushner, who were Holocaust survivors.

Line of David Claims: While some Jewish families, such as the Schneersons, Ibn Yahyas, or certain Shaltiels, have traditional claims to descending from King David, no such claim has been documented or publicly suggested for the Kushner family.

Genealogical Limitations: Historically, it is extremely difficult for any modern individual to prove a direct, unbroken line back to King David, despite the likelihood of many Jewish people sharing ancient ancestors.”

There may be a way around this possible technical violation.

“1.11 Should a prophet install a king from any of the other Tribes of Israel, and that king follows in the ways of the Torah and observes the Commandments, and fights the Wars of G-d, he, too, is a king and all the Commandments of the King are applicable to him. This, even though the “essential” monarchy belongs to David and from his children there will be kings. For we see that Achiya the Shilonite appointed Jeraboam and said to him, “And it will be, if you listen to all that I command you…and I shall build for you a sure house as I built for David…” (I Kings 11:38). And Achiya said to him, “And to his son, I shall give one tribe, so that it shall be a remembrance for David my servant for all days before me in Jerusalem” (I Kings 11:39).”

He has the right number of w-ives. He has the right number of horses.

He has to meet the miraculous requirement of getting his hair cut every day to meet the Isaiah 33:17 GOOD LOOKING prophecy.. Possibly Larry Elison, meets the beauty requirement miracle over all these others because he is 81 and looks like a 45 year old stunner. AND Kushner not so much.

2.5 The king gets his hair cut every day. He grooms himself and adorns himself in resplendent garments, as it says, “your eyes shall gaze upon the king in his beauty” (Isaiah 33:17). The king sits on a throne in his palace and he wears a crown on his head. The entire nation comes to him when he wants, and stands before him and bows to the ground.”

A THOUGHTFUL FIRST, if he is alive. BENJAMIN NETANYAHU. Which is why the speculation of whether he is dead or alive is so important.”

WHY?

“Rav Pappa said to Abaye: But isn’t it written: “And my servant David shall be their prince forever” (Ezekiel 37:25), indicating that King David himself will rule over the Jewish people?

Abaye said: They will rule in tandem like an emperor and a viceroy; the Messiah will be king and David will be second-in-command.”

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.98b.16?lang=bi&with=all&lang2=en

Emperor; Netanyahu.

Second in Command? David Barnea, Mossad’s Chief.

So either it’s a tech bro, or it’s the one two punch of Bibi and David?

We would have to ignore the good looking part of the requirement for Bibi.

That’s it for today. We have a countdown to October 4, 2027.

Do you agree that the rabbis are right and a billionaire tech bro can become the Jewish Messiah?

Do you agree with me that the Laws of Kings and Wars and digital central bank currency share an interesting overlap?

Do you think it is interesting to understand religious holy texts in the context of geopolitical events?

Thanks for Reading. For me these are fascinating topics. I do believe we are all in this together irrespective of the necessity to pit us into groups.

Ekzekiel 36

26And I will give you a new heart, and will put a new spirit in you: and I will take away the heart of stone out of your flesh, and will give you a heart of flesh. 27And I will put my Spirit in you, and will cause you to walk in mine ordinances, and to keep my judgments, and do them.

Acts 2 speaking of Pentacost

“36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made the same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.

37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

39 For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.”

Jesus could have prevented his cruxfiction. It is not to lay a blame. It is because he stated. It is done. It is fulfilled that he gave his life for our sins. your heart becomes flesh when you understand it means you are is sheep and he looks for you.

What does it mean to be pricked in the heart? you will know if you weep at the thought. What does it mean to have your heart of stone become a heart of flesh. You will know. Ask over days and nights for the Pentacost of wisdom and for the transfiguration of your heart.

love you dear readers. All.

Share

Share