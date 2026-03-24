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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
7h

IBoth New York and Mar-a-Lago are on the eastern seaboard of the United States which is consistent with the description in the Book of Revelation of the Beast 666 as being the "Beast from the sea." But could POTUS Trump be, also, the Messiah you speak of?

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
7h

Makes sense.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpC-zp1cTio

"Modern tyranny no longer brandishes a truncheon; it hands you a form. Luc Lelièvre dissects this 'fearless domination' where dissent is neutralized by procedural density. Commissions and reports act like an anesthetic: words circulate, but the system sinks into total systemic deafness. Like a GPS refusing to recalculate when faced with a wall, our institutions lose their reversibility and fossilize until they collapse. Faced with this 'cotton wall,' the ultimate recourse would be to provoke deliberate chaos to force a reset."

https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear

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