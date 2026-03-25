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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
42m

If My sons did not want war there is none - Gutle Schnapper Rothschild

Give me the power to control the money and I care not who makes the law - Mayer Amschel Rothschild.

Point is:

WW1 WW2 & WW3 have been thoroughly predicted by Albert Pike (Freemason 33° burried standing in the wall in Washington DC) in a letter to Manzini in1871.

https://ia601900.us.archive.org/16/items/albert-pike-letter-to-mazzini/Albert%20Pike%20Letter%20to%20Mazzini.pdf

Now the Jewish Occult the Freemasons and the Zionists are one and the same.

Sacrificing Children because they are a death cult.

Jeffry Epstein for example is a modern Day Aleistar Crowley.

An Agent for the Rothschilds.

This is why he got away with the things he did had infinite money and connected to Donald Trump and every other leader by design because he was an Agent working for the Rothschilds.

Most people do not know this but Aleistar Crowley was involved into sinking the Lusitania.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-memory-of-war-ii-the-sinking

And Jeffry Epstein as an Agent for the Rothschilds as we know was involved in the war in Ukraine.

And the Rothschilds are also behind the financing of Chabad.

Once you understand this it all becomes too clear.

Government corruption on this scale needs infinite money which only the Rothschilds have.

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
1h

These are the times of evil . I pray that these people responsible feel the full wrath of God.

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