If you still believe planes crashed into the twin towers taking them down with Building 7, move along. If safe and effective occupies 10 percent plus of your brain.

move along.

If you think your particular dna absolves you of the globalists exploiting you and your history.

move along.

if you think you’re racially superior than me because. (insert left or right dogma bs.)

stub your toe while moving along into your caste paradigm as a useful idiot.

we are in fact in this together.

This article was drafted in 2012. Check your own references, and come up to your own opinions.

The woman who drafted the article passed in 2025 and was the author of several books that show the CONSPIRACY. Please buy her books for more detailed information. My book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is also available on Amazon.

Providing a general overview of the accurate history of World War IIwhich was essentially a continuation of World War I with the same saber-rattling participants.The Ruling Elite describes the circumstances leading up to World War II. Author Deanna Spingola discusses how the diaspora-distributed international bankers living and prospering in Britain, France, and America influenced greedy, compromised, and complicit politicians in those nations.



The Ruling Elite explains that through deceptive propaganda, those politicians persuaded nave citizens to wage war against Germany, a peace-loving nation whose leaders were uncooperative with the bankers, which led to World War I. Following that war, German officials rejected the bankers and their money-lending scheme to save their nation and its citizens from the burden of debt. The aftermath of World War IIa deadly war that killed millions and imposed communism in numerous countriesimpacted every banker-occupied country in various ways: culturally, morally, politically, and economically.



Researched through historical documents and scholarly works, The Ruling Elite describes how warmongers regularly project their criminal activities onto others, frequently blaming the victim, whether an individual or a nation. Spingola offers an unbiased look at World War II beginning with Hitler and the rebirth of Germany through the aftermath of the war.

https://www.amazon.ca/Ruling-Elite-Death-Destruction-Domination-ebook/dp/B0795773HT/ref=sr_1_3

“Winston Churchill, a Rothschild minion, referred to the Americans traveling on the ill-fated Lusitania as “live bait,” his tactic for involving America in World War I, which started the flow of money from the pockets of US citizens upwards into the vaults of the ruling elite and their banking partners. They had successfully used the “live bait” tactic with the deaths of American sailors aboard the USS Maine. Banker-backed corporate moguls, via their political puppets then ordered the military to invade the resource-rich Philippines. Meanwhile, the media vilified and dehumanized the innocent Filipinos so that the invaders could rationalize killing them. Industrial interests then exploited cheap labor in the islands to extract resources while the government seized land to build military bases to manage the population and protect those resources. While under US military occupation, American doctors and drug companies used the Filipinos as guinea pigs for their experimental vaccines and drugs.

To legitimize propaganda for World War I, Walter Lippmann persuaded President Wilson to create the official Committee on Public Information (CPI), which he did on April 13, 1917. Wilson appointed newspaper publisher, George Creel, as chairman. Creel commissioned the nation’s artists to produce paintings, posters and cartoons to promote the war. With the expert help of Edward Bernays, “the father of public relations” and Sigmund Freud’s nephew, the CPI manufactured the most atrocious hate propaganda against the Germans. Bernays manipulated public opinion through crowd psychology, now referred to as herd mentality, his uncle Sigmund’s specialty. Creel had a staff of persuasive wordsmiths – journalists, writers, intellectuals and many advertisers – who later admitted they were willing to lie, use emotional appeal, and enemy demonization to generate hate and fear to elicit support for the war.[1]

On July 11, 1941, in anticipation of entering yet another war, President Roosevelt created the Office of Coordinator of Information (COI), and appointed William J. Donovan, a millionaire Wall Street lawyer, as its head.[2] Communist apologists Eleanor Roosevelt, Wendell Willkie, George Field, Dorothy Thompson, and Herbert B. Swope and other prominent journalists, academics, trade unionists, theologians, and public officials founded Freedom House, a CFR front, in October 1941. FDR encouraged the group’s covert propaganda activities as he hoped it would persuade US citizens to accept entry into what would be World War II. Freedom House was also instrumental in facilitating and supporting post-war policies like the Marshall Plan, NATO, and the UN.[3] The Marshall Plan shifted taxpayer dollars into the hands of the elite, camouflaged as a humanitarian effort. American taxpayers rebuilt bombed-out foreign countries with the stipulation that those countries spend the money with banker-backed US companies who then raised their prices for those foreign customers.

For years, the US had embargoed Japan, which wholly depended on imports, in order to provoke a military response. Churchill and Roosevelt, whose governments had already broken the Japanese communication codes, then monitored the entire progress of Japan’s military expedition all the way to Pearl Harbor. Japan’s attack, on December 7, 1941, killed unwary military personnel, more “live bait,” which totaled 2,402 people. Thereafter, the media predictably vilified and dehumanized the Japanese. Then the US government, urged by California farmers, forcibly relocated and interned 110,000 Japanese Americans, mostly west coast farmers who typically sold their produce more competitively than others. The government put the Japanese into detention camps and froze all of their assets. At least 80,000 of those individuals had been born in America.

On June 13, 1942, after America entered the war, the COI’s propaganda department merged into what they called the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) still under William Donovan’s direction.[4] The OSS developed worldwide clandestine capability and employed almost 13,000 men and women.[5] It conducted psychological warfare, often used by governments to marshal the troops for warfare. This included repetition of fabricated atrocity stories to prove that the enemy was evil and merited permanent elimination.[6]

In 1942, the State Department and Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) members collaborated to set up a new “supranational organization” to replace the League of Nations, based on Wilson’s internationalist ideas.[7] Secretary of State Cordell Hull (CFR) asked Communist Alger Hiss to assemble a group of fourteen other CFR members to draft the United Nations Charter.[8] This charter displaced the US Constitution with little response from the voters who were still traumatized by Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. US Senators accepted the charter without even viewing a copy. No one authorized the Senate to bind US citizens, without their consent, to the conditions of that charter.[9] However, Stalin would only join the allies if the US accepted the UN. Secretary of State, John Foster Dulles (CFR) would later claim, on April 12, 1952, “Treaty law can override the Constitution. Treaties can take powers away from Congress and give them to the President.”[10]

On October 1, 1945, Truman suspended OSS operations. Officials soon transferred its leaders, trained personnel and assets into the newly created Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) via the National Security Act, on July 26, 1947. Among the transferees to the CIA were four future CIA Directors, Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby, and William Casey. The CIA, created and staffed by the elite, is a worldwide organization to perpetrate covert terrorist activities. It has links to Britain’s MI6 and to the Israeli Mossad. Truman struggled to regularize the CIA’s psychological warfare, one of the agency’s greatest propaganda triumphs.[11]

The CIA’s activities, per its official government directive, include the following, “propaganda, economic warfare, preventive direct action, including industrial sabotage, demolition and evacuation measures, subversion against hostile states, including assistance to underground resistance movements, guerrilla and refugee liberation groups, and support of indigenous anti-Communist or now anti-nationalist elements in countries around the world. Such operations should not include armed conflict by recognized military forces, espionage, counter-espionage, and cover and deception for military operations.”[12]

In 1948, according to John F. Kennedy, many of Truman’s supporters abandoned him because he supported the Morgenthau Plan and other questionable issues. On his whistle-stop presidential campaign train, an avid Zionist delivered a suitcase containing $2 million in cash which gave him the financial boost he needed to win in what people considered the greatest election upset in U.S. history.[13] Truman believed, as a result of the alleged holocaust, that the ostensibly “oppressed” Jews deserved a homeland. On April 2, 1947, the British relinquished the problem of a shared Arab-Jewish state to the UN because of increased Jewish terrorism in Palestine. President Truman instructed a reluctant State Department to endorse the UN’s partition plan of November 29, 1947. At midnight, on May 14, 1948, Israel’s Provisional Government announced the new State of Israel. On that same day, similar to Roosevelt’s recognition of the Soviet Union, Truman officially recognized the Zionist government in Palestine against the advice of many people. Truman did not bother to tell leading State Department officials who became angry when they heard about it.[14] Zionists held only seven percent of the land when they proclaimed their state. After Truman’s recognition, public relations experts started promoting the phrase “Judeo-Christian” to help establish America’s “special relationship” with Israel.

By 1948, Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion directed the development of the Israeli Terrorist Cell, Unit 131. In the mid-1950s, America was friends with Egypt. Ben Gurion envisioned an improbable Egyptian terrorist attack against the United States in order to destroy that alliance. Therefore, the Israeli government developed a pattern of using young Israelis who disguised themselves as terrorists of whichever country they were attempting to implicate.

Presidents Truman and Eisenhower introduced and mobilized propaganda as an official peacetime practice. Gun-toting dictators make demands but democracies use propaganda to persuade citizens to accept ideas, viewpoints, or policies as if those concepts were immediately their own views.[15] On April 4, 1951, Truman established the Psychological Strategy Board, as part of the CIA, with Gordon Gray (CFR) as the first Director. Henry Kissinger, a Harvard professor, was Gray’s consultant.[16] The CIA published and disseminated hundreds of books promoting the official Cold War party line. A CIA-backed, worldwide media network provided cover for its agents and allowed the distribution of misinformation that predictably spread to America via the wire services, which also employed CIA agents who concealed certain facts from gaining public exposure.[17]

Frank Wisner, along with Allen Dulles, Richard Helms and Phillip Graham (publisher of The Washington Post and husband of CFR/Trilateralist Katharine Graham) established Operation Mockingbird, the CIA program designed to control the American media. [18]For decades, the CIA fabricated the “news” and probably still does.

Dwight D. Eisenhower was president of Columbia University (1948–1953) prior to him becoming US President. Bernard Baruch first met Eisenhower in 1928. Morgan and Rockefeller and numerous CFR members backed Eisenhower, a known womanizer, in the presidential election in 1952. After his nomination, he told the President of the United Synagogue of America, “The Jewish people could not have a better friend than me …I grew up believing that Jews were the chosen people and that they gave us the high ethical and moral principles of our civilization.”[19] He earlier had accommodated the OSS in their assassination of General George S. Patton[20] who opposed the Morgenthau Plan and Eisenhower’s death camps and was going to reveal Eisenhower’s close collaboration with the Soviets. Eisenhower halted U.S. troops in order to allow the Soviets to liberate Berlin. Ilya Ehrenburg, the head of Soviet propaganda directed Soviet troops to ravage and rape German females. Those troops savagely raped at least 50,000 and perhaps as many as 100,000 females of every age, many of whom they tortured and killed.[21]

By 1953, the CIA had 7,200 people working on covert actions, activities that took seventy-four percent of the CIA’s yearly budget.[22] The CIA always recruited their leaders from the elite class – businessmen, credible journalists, Ivy League scholars and Wall Street lawyers and bankers. Irving Kristol, Paul Weyrich, William Simon, Richard Mellon Scaife, Frank Shakespeare, and William F. Buckley, Jr. all had CIA connections.

Beginning in 1953, Irving Kristol (CFR), “the godfather of neo-Conservatism,” and a former Trotskyite (opposed Stalin’s focus on Russia in preference of a worldwide system), co-edited the CIA-financed magazine, Encounter, published in London. It was the voice of the CIA-funded Congress for Cultural Freedom and it regularly promoted Fabian Socialism and the Labour Party. Kristol was also the editor of Commentary (1947-1952), and the editor of The Reporter (1959-1960). Kristol, to further the propaganda operation, would move his family back to America in 1960. Daniel Bell (CFR) and Kristol founded The Public Interest (1965-2002), a publication of Freedom House, under the direction of Communist apologist, George Field, its executive director. Field was also chairman of the RAND School for Social Science which the American Socialist Society owned and which the Garland Fund financed. The CIA subsidized both Bell and Kristol through the Congress for Cultural Freedom, the same organization that funded Gloria Steinem’s social engineering activities. Bell worked for Henry Luce (S&B, CFR) and advocated the dissolution of all borders and local governments. Irving Kristol held many influential perception-management positions. He is the father of William Kristol, key Republican policymaker, who, with Charles Krauthammer, promotes war against Iran on Fox News. From the 1950s forward, chaos, in various strategic places, has reigned, perpetrated primarily by the CIA in conjunction with other foreign intelligence agencies.

By June 1953, the US government had given Israel $293 million with an additional $200 million as Export-Import bank loans. The New York Herald-Tribune of March 12, 1953, reported that, in the first five years of Israel’s existence, including gifts, the total amounted to $1billion. This was in addition to the reparations Israeli officials extracted from Germany.[23]

In 1954, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles ordered the CIA’s Saigon Military Mission (SMM) to engage in guerrilla warfare operations in Vietnam. Dulles told these “agent provocateurs” to “raise hell”[24] and blame the turmoil on the local citizens, who they referred to as the insurgency. CIA Director Allen Dulles, John’s brother, assigned Edward Lansdale and his CIA cohort Lucien Conein, to engage in unconventional warfare in Vietnam where they created the Vietnam Military Assistance Advisory Group (MAAG).[25] In June 1954, the SMM established a campaign of undercover military and psychological warfare. They had unlimited American taxpayer dollars and engaged in political, psychological and terrorist activities against the native population in the northern regions, especially in Hanoi and in the surrounding Tonkin area. They polluted petroleum supplies, sabotaged the railroad, tried to destroy the largest printing business in the North, bombed the post offices, and distributed millions of propaganda leaflets to incite fear and vast amounts of counterfeit money to create massive inflation.[26]

When the Tonkinese villagers, mostly Catholic, were sufficiently frightened and intimidated, the CIA offered to transport them from the north to the south. The CIA manipulated the Catholic hierarchy who then urged thousands of Catholics to evacuate.[27] They told those who resisted relocation that the United States was going to use the atomic bomb on them if a civil war erupted between the north and the south.[28] Weapons and agents remained in the north with an abundance of CIA-supplied counterfeit currency to continue the economic destabilization.[28]

Tens of thousands of the terrorized citizens fled on foot. The CIA transported the remainder via their Civil Air Transport Airlines (CAT) and US Navy ships at a cost of about $100 million. The Catholics were moved into a predominately Buddhist population which intentionally created religious, civil, and economic strife.[29] The CIA and the Mossad are experts in population relocation in order to provoke civil and religious strife. Think of the huge influx of foreigners into America. Do we really believe that they would have left their own countries without provocation?

Zionists had expelled 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland in 1948; forced another 350,000 to flee Gaza in 1967, and forced another 147,000 Syrians from the Golan Heights in order to repopulate the areas, without compensation. Of course, the media suppresses these terrorist activities. In addition, US warfare in the Middle East has caused thousands of dispossessed Muslims to flee elsewhere.

The deliberate decimation of Mexico’s peso in the mid-1990s (and Bush’s de facto North American Union) would create an influx of desperate Mexicans into the United States, in conjunction with the drug cartel’s operations. This ongoing clash of cultures, the deliberate foreign incursion into America’s diminishing economy and deindustrialization (by corporate outsourcing) creates chaos and resentment. The media incites religious and economic outrage while concealing the cause and effect activities of the real culprits who prey on everyone.

In 1954, Israeli agents working undercover planted bombs in several Egyptian buildings, including a US facility. The Israelis were trying to shift American support from Egypt to Israel. Therefore, they planted evidence implicating the Arabs. However, one of the bombs detonated prematurely. The Egyptians captured one of the culprits who revealed the identities of the other members of the Israeli espionage group, some of whom were from Israel while others were local Jews. Often Israelis move to other countries, hold dual citizenship, and engage in dubious activities while working for the government or in other influential positions, in opposition to the best interests of the host country.

The Israeli media immediately denied all culpability and claimed that it was a scam perpetrated by “anti-Semites,” a convenient oft-used ruse to silence justifiable criticism. However, in a subsequent trial, individuals produced clear-cut evidence that proved Israeli involvement in the bombing, an operation known as the Lavon Affair or Operation Susannah. Top Israelis blamed Israel’s Defense Minister Pinhas Lavon so he resigned. Regarding anti-Semitism, Norman G. Finkelstein wrote, “The new anti-Semitism actually incorporates three main components: (1) exaggeration and fabrication, (2) mislabeling legitimate criticism of Israeli policy, and (3) the unjustified yet predictable spillover from criticism of Israel to Jews generally.”[30]

On December 11, 1955, the Syrians captured five Israeli soldiers who were in the process of installing a wiretapping apparatus on the Syrian telephone network. The Israeli’s version of the event was that the Syrians abducted five men in Israel and then took them to Syria where they tortured them. The Jews skewed public opinion in the West in favor of Israel. By then, Israel had diverted the flow of the Jordan River at the expense of the area’s other inhabitants. On October 1, 1955, the U.S. Government, through the CIA, gave Israel the “green light” to attack Egypt.[31]

In October 1960, just prior to the presidential election, John F. Kennedy visited his good friend, Charles Bartlett, a journalist. The previous evening, Kennedy had been the dinner guest of an elite group of wealthy Jews at the New York home of Abraham Feinberg, chairman of the American Bank and Trust Company. Their spokesman told Kennedy that they recognized that his campaign was in financial difficulty. The group then offered significant financial help if Kennedy as president “would allow them to set the course of Middle East policy over the next four years.”[32] And we know what happened to Kennedy because of his non-compliance.

Bartlett recalled, “He said if he ever did get to be president, he would push for a law that would subsidize presidential campaigns out of the U.S. Treasury. He added that whatever the cost of this subsidy, it would insulate future presidential candidates from this kind of pressure and save the country a lot of grief in the long run.” Congressman Paul Findley (1961-1982) inquired further and discovered that Adlai E. Stevenson had a similar experience in 1956.[32]

Findley wrote, “Ethnic group pressure is an ever-present part of U.S. partisan politics, and because the president of the United States is the executor of all foreign policy, and the formulator of most of it, pressures naturally center on the people who hold or seek the presidency. When the pressure is from friends of Israel, presidents—and presidential candidates—often yield.”[32] This has been the case since Truman’s presidency (1945–1953). Condoleezza Rice once said, “We have an Israel-centric foreign policy.” Regarding Iraq, Findley said, “Our forces invaded because Israel wanted us to topple Saddam. Two religious communities – one consisting of a combination of secular and ultra-Orthodox Jews and the other of misguided Christian fundamentalists – control U.S. Middle East policies.”[33]

Mathilde Krim, a very attractive woman, and a convert to Judaism, had associated with many of Israel’s future leaders, and had been a gunrunning member of Irgun, headed by Menachem Begin, prior to 1948. She was also friendly with the Stern Gang, another Zionist terrorist group. In 1958, now in America, she had married Zionist Arthur B. Krim, a New York attorney and head of United Artists and an advisor to Lyndon B. Johnson, who had many Jewish advisors and friends. Krim was the finance chairman for the Democratic national committee. He had built a huge vacation mansion next door to Johnson’s Texas ranch.[34]

Army General Lyman L. Lemnitzer, of Northwoods fame, put Admiral John S. McCain, Jr. (Senator John McCain’s father), the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Navy in Europe, in charge of operations with an office in London. Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara, per Johnson’s instructions had advanced McCain to a four-star commanding position in February 1967.[35] Israel was already developing a nuclear program in the Negev desert, but wanted more military aid including – 100 Hawk missiles, 140 Patton tanks, and 24 Skyhawk jets.[36]

On April 7, 1967, Walt Rostow (National Security Advisor), Ambassador Foy Kohler (Deputy Under Secretary of State), Cyrus Vance (Deputy Secretary of Defense), and Admiral Rufus Taylor (CIA Deputy Chief) met to discuss Operation Cyanide. Over twenty years later, officials discovered documents in the Johnson Library. One of those documents, dated April 10, 1967, stamped – SECRET – EYES ONLY pertained to Operation Cyanide, the plan for the destruction of the USS Liberty. They “sanitized” that document in December 1988.[37]

Operation Cyanide included an Israeli war against Egypt to depose Gamal Abdul Nasser, a purported Soviet puppet. The U.S. government sent intelligence and military specialists to Israel months before to plan and prepare for the operation. When Israel’s attack failed to sink the ship, the game plan changed which included an apology from Israel and a phony cover story.[38]

On May 23, 1967, Deputy Defense Secretary Cyrus R. Vance instructed his subordinates to send the USS Liberty to the eastern Mediterranean. Presumably, Admiral McCain directed the USS Liberty to international waters off the coast of the Gaza Strip knowing it was going into the war zone without protection. On June 3, 1967, the ship was to engage in an “extended independent surveillance operation in the eastern Mediterranean.”[39] Israel launched a long-planned war against her Arab neighbors at 7:45 a.m. Sinai time on June 5, 1967 who they claimed wanted to exterminate them. Mordechai Bentov, a member of Israel’s coalition cabinet during the war, said, “All this story about the danger of extermination has been a complete invention…to justify the annexation of new Arab territories.”[40]

When Johnson’s aides informed him of the beginning of the war on the morning of June 5, he revealed this information to Mathilde Krim who happened to be staying at the White House. Official records indicate that Mathilde passed documents from Israel directly to Johnson over the duration of the crisis. Johnson, a known womanizer, did not meet with his advisors, except Walt Rostow, or any Israeli or Arab officials during the very short war; he knew exactly what was going on with the Israelis due to his intimate relationship with Mathilde Krim.[41] Perhaps Krim was an early version of Monica Lewinsky or how about Marilyn Monroe who converted to Judaism when she was married to Arthur Miller. Her Jewish psychiatrist totally managed her.

Egypt was unprepared and inundated by Israel’s aggressiveness in starting a war. U.S. government officials ignored the advice of Michael Hadow, a British expert on Israel and the Middle East regarding any negotiation possibilities. Israel blamed Egypt for the war. Abba Eban, Israel’s Foreign Minister, told U.S. Ambassador Walworth Barbour that his government was going to protest Egypt’s actions to the U.N. Security Council.[42] Eban misled the entire world but never offered any apologies for his deception about Egypt initiating the war. The Western media characterized Israel as a vulnerable country threatened with extinction by its Arab neighbors. Israeli officials portrayed the conflict as a defensive war of survival. However, Israel kept all the land her military grabbed.[43]

Americans believed that the Arabs had started the war and attacked the poor defenseless state of Israel. Although both parties, the Arabs and the Jews had participated in the warfare, the Israelis were the only people who had immediate access to President Johnson. The White House and the media were inaccessible to the Arabs.[44]

Yitzhak Rabin, Ambassador to the United States recognized that any country with good intelligence, like Israel, could ascertain that Egypt had no plans to wage war against Israel. The CIA embraced Israel’s views about Egypt’s intentions. Israel would have won any war, a veritable turkey shoot, in a week.[45] Further, Israeli intelligence had broken the Arab codes as soon as the fighting started, just as the US had broken Japanese codes. The Israelis also had the ability to block and alter all communications between King Hussein in Cairo and Egypt’s military. Israel, with military and tactical superiority, altered the communications to give the Arabs the impression that they were winning when in fact; the Israeli soldiers were ambushing and summarily slaughtering them.[46]

Israel had air supremacy immediately after its surprise attack on Egypt. Within hours, Israeli jets pummeled twenty-five air bases from Damascus, in Syria to Luxor. They used machine guns, mortar fire, tanks and air power in their assault against the Jordanian section of Jerusalem and the Jordan River’s west bank. Israeli tanks and auxiliary personnel transporters assaulted the Sinai moving towards the Suez Canal. They transformed the area into a “massive killing field” as Egyptian deaths, according to one Israeli general, amounted to between 7,000 and 10,000 people. Comparatively, Israeli losses amounted to about 275 soldiers. Israeli soldiers attacked Indian peacekeeper soldiers, flying the UN flag, on their way to Gaza. The soldiers killed fourteen peacekeeper soldiers in what one Indian officer called the “deliberate, cold-blooded killing of unarmed UN soldiers.”[47]

The Israelis had captured some Egyptians and held them in the town of El Arish. By June 8, the prisoners had become annoyances, as the Israelis had no place to house them and insufficient forces to guard them and too few vehicles to move them to regular prison camps. Consequently, the Israelis transformed the town into a “slaughterhouse” by methodically “butchering” their Egyptian prisoners. They lined up sixty unarmed Egyptians with their hands tied behind their backs and, with machine guns, slaughtered them in cold blood. They machine-gunned another group of thirty prisoners nearby. In yet another incident, the number of Egyptian prisoners killed totaled about 150. The Israelis forced some prisoners to dig graves for the dead and then they shot them. Aryeh Yitzhaki, an Israeli army historian, said that Israeli soldiers, including Ariel Sharon, murdered about 1,000 Egyptian prisoners in the Sinai. Yitzhaki said that the Israeli leadership, Dayan, Rabin and others knew about the slaughter.[48]

The USS Liberty, with $10.2 million of sensitive equipment eavesdropped on the Six-Day War and knew about the slaughter. The Israelis were aware by 10:55 am on June 8 that a clearly marked U.S. ship was off the coast.[49] On that day, without any warning, the Israeli Navy and Air Force attacked the ship with torpedoes, rockets, white phosphorous, cannons and armor-piercing bullets. The Israelis used napalm, a flammable liquid or jellied gasoline to turn the Liberty’s deck into a 3,000-degree holocaustic firestorm. The Israelis killed thirty-four Americans and wounded 171 others, one of which later died from his wounds.[50]

This was a well-planned, premeditated strategy to prevent the USS Liberty from alerting the world of this murderous attack. The surveillance ship was no longer able to listen in to the war or send messages. If that was the objective of the attack, then they met the goal and the attack should have subsided. However, the real objective was to slaughter the crew and send the ship to the bottom.[51] When the Israeli planes left, three surface craft appeared and began firing torpedoes. One hit below the water line and made a hole, which measured 45 feet by 34 by 37. Amazingly, the ship did not sink. When the crew inflated the lifeboats, the torpedo boats destroyed those boats.[52] The war was over by June 8 and Egypt had lost. The men on the Liberty first assumed that the Arabs, in unmarked planes and ships, were attacking their ship in retaliation for U.S. support of Israel.[53]

During Israel’s assault there were several US ships in the area including the aircraft carrier Saratoga which had received a message asking for assistance from the USS Liberty, addressed to any or all U.S. ships or stations.[54] Help was only about 15 to 20 minutes away. According to an independent, unofficial study, the “The White House deliberately prevented the U.S. Navy from coming to the defense of USS Liberty by recalling Sixth Fleet military rescue support while the ship was under attack…”[55] Secretary of Defense Robert S. McNamara recalled the rescue aircraft that had been launched from the Saratoga within minutes. He would not have made such a move without Johnson’s approval.[56]

Secretary McNamara ordered the aircraft recalled a second time. President Johnson had ordered the return of the aircraft by saying, “He would not have his allies embarrassed, he didn’t care who was killed or what was done to the ship.”[57] Johnson told Admiral Geis, “I want that goddamn ship going to the bottom. No help – recall the wings.”[58] Tony Hart, a Navy communications technician stationed at the U.S. Navy Base in Morocco in June 1967 reported that McNamara responded, “We are not going to war over a bunch of dead sailors.”[59] If the USS Liberty had sunk, as Johnson wanted, Israel and the world, because of the media, would have blamed Egypt. Government officials, including the McCains have maintained absolute silence regarding Israel’s assault on the USS Liberty.

The attack ended at about 3:15 pm. The ship generated sufficient steam to start moving from the area. There were 851 rocket hits and survivors estimated that at least fifteen planes had targeted the USS Liberty. Survivors could have rationalized one hit as an accident but not an attack that resulted in more than 851 holes in the vessel.[60] Captain Ward Boston, the chief Navy attorney for the 1967 U.S. Navy Court of Inquiry, revealed that the clear-cut evidence demonstrated that the ship was clearly marked as an American ship.

At the time, Congress, failing in their check and balances responsibility, opted not to convene a formal investigation of the situation. The U.S. government did not hold Israel accountable.[61] The U.S. Navy prohibited its investigators from going to Israel to question Israeli pilots and boat captains. The Navy conducted an eight-day inquiry and issued a top-secret final report.[62] Yitzhak Rabin, the fifth Prime Minister of Israel, concluded that Israel was not to blame for the attack.[63]

On June 19, 1967, Abba Eban, Israel’s Foreign Minister, delivered a speech to the Special Assembly of the United Nations in which he claimed, “The danger to his country was great.” He said, “The military build-up in Egypt proceeded at an intensive rate. It was designed to enable Egypt to press its war plans against Israel while maintaining its violent adventures elsewhere. In the face of these developments, Israel was forced to devote an increasing part of its resources to self-defense.” Eban claimed he heard the following on a Cairo broadcast on May 25, 1967, “The Arab people is firmly resolved to wipe Israel off the map and restore the honour of the Arabs of Palestine.” Ezer Weizman, chief of the operations staff under Rabin, told an Israeli newspaper that there was “no threat of destruction.” He admitted that the Israel’s attack against Egypt, Jordan, and Syria would allow Israel to “exist according to the scale, spirit and quality she now embodies.”[64] Rabin designed his deceptive claims to win the world’s support and ultimately blame the war on Egypt.[65]

Prior to 1967, Islamic fundamentalism was a relatively small movement. Osama bin Laden, supported by the CIA, headed the al Qaeda network. Al Qaeda, referred to as the database, was part of a CIA operation after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979, part of Columbia professor Zbigniew Brzezinski’s plan to destabilize the Soviet Union. Brzezinski (CFR), the founding Director of the Trilateral Commission and a Rockefeller minion with CIA ties as early as 1959, was President Carter’s National Security Advisor (1977-1981). By 1984, the CIA supplied textbooks for Afghan students through USAID, a CIA front group. Dr. Thomas Gouttierre, head of Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska, directed the writing of these textbooks, which the University published. Dr. Gouttierre is friends with Zalmay Khalilzad (CFR), U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan and Iraq (2003). Khalilzad, an Afghan-born Muslim was a former adviser to Unocal and was an Assistant Political Science Professor at Columbia University (1979-1986) where he worked closely with Brzezinski.

The academics designed the textbooks to produce a militaristic populace in order to provoke resistance to the Soviets and future enemies. The book’s illustrations included tanks, land mines and missiles and promoted hatred.[66] The US government supplied these incendiary textbooks, between 1984 and 1994, under Presidents Reagan and George H. W. Bush (S&B). In 1981, Bush directed the destruction of all CIA records regarding him and his company, Zapata, covering 1960 to 1966. Bush was CIA director (1976-1977).

In 1982, President Reagan created the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in order to acceptably manage CIA activities. Freedom House, the group created in 1941, became a part of this network. NED helped to finance Freedom House. Paul Wolfowitz, in the early 1980s, along with his neoconservative allies, collaborated with numerous Trotskyites. With the hidden funding and under the cover of conservative think tanks, the US Government can influence public opinion and conceal its interventions in foreign politics.

At least six million people had perished by 1987 as a result of the CIA’s covert operations. Not only is the CIA not an intelligence agency, it distorts information and perpetuates misinformation and disinformation to justify its own goals. This wide-range deception has resulted in organized terrorism throughout the world. Using the CIA, our government routinely dismisses or ignores national and international laws under the guise of “national security.”[67]

Alarm over Islamic fundamentalism conveniently occurred when Reagan called for the dismantlement of the Berlin Wall, formally concluded on October 3, 1990, followed by the official collapse of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991. With Soviet Communism gone and the Berlin Wall dismantled, the State Department would either be forced to create another enemy or decrease their defense budget to about half of what it had been, which would cut into the elite’s corporate profits. Shortly thereafter, officials devised the first Gulf War to purportedly protect the oil resources of the Middle East against so-called “rogue states and nuclear outlaws.”[68] Islamic fundamentalism, our latest boogey man, had replaced Communism.

Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf (CFR), the man behind the proposed Muslim community center two blocks from ground zero, came to America with his family in 1965. In 1997 he founded the American Society for Muslim Advancement (ASMS), a tax-exempt foundation.[69] Interestingly, the Rockefeller Brothers; the Carnegie Corporation; Rockefeller Philanthropy; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; Global Fund for Women; The Russell Family Foundation; Danny Kaye & Sylvia Fine Foundation; Graham Charitable Foundation; Henry Luce Foundation; Hunt Alternatives; The Ms. Foundation and other elite tax-exempt foundations finance ASMS.[70] The people who sign the check determine the policy. These people seem to be on the same team, scamming the public and managing controlled conflict.

Earlier, in 1972, Gloria Steinem, Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin and Marlo Thomas founded The Ms. Foundation.[71] Steinem’s social engineering activities led to Roe v. Wade. Pogrebin authored In Defense of the Law of Return for The Nation on December 22, 2003, a law passed in Israel on July 5, 1950 which grants any Jew automatic citizenship.[72] Pogrebin is a member of Americans for Peace Now (APN) the most prominent American Jewish Zionist organization working to achieve a comprehensive political settlement to the Arab-Israeli conflict.[73]

Former Harvard professor, William Kristol, the son of Irving Kristol, was Chief of Staff to Vice President Dan Quayle, under the first Bush regime. Bill Kristol founded the Project for a New American Century (PNAC), a tax-exempt foundation, in the spring of 1997, coincidentally the same year that Rauf founded the ASMS and 100 years after the First Zionist Conference. Sarah Scaife Foundation, the John M. Olin Foundation and the Bradley Foundation financed PNAC, with close ties to the [[American Enterprise Institute]. Its objectives are U.S. Global supremacy and a “Greater Israel.” Twenty-five people signed their mission statement, seventeen of whom belong to the CFR, whose objective is a one-world government. Founding members include Elliott Abrams (CFR), Gary Bauer, William J. Bennett (Irving Kristol’s protégé), Jeb Bush, Richard B. Cheney (CFR), Eliot A. Cohen (CFR), Midge Decter (CFR), Paula Dobriansky (CFR), Steve Forbes, Aaron Friedberg (CFR), Francis Fukuyama (CFR), Frank Gaffney, Fred C. Ikle (CFR), Donald Kagan (CFR), Zalmay Khalilzad (CFR), I. Lewis Libby (CFR), Norman B. Podhoretz (CFR), Dan Quayle, Peter W. Rodman (CFR), Stephen P. Rosen (CFR), Henry S. Rowen (CFR), Donald Rumsfeld, Vin Weber (CFR), George Weigel (CFR), and Paul Wolfowitz (CFR). In 1992, Libby and Wolfowitz wrote Defense Planning Guidance for Defense Secretary Dick Cheney.

Bill Kristol, advocates neo-conservatism, the American version of Trotsky’s Bolshevism. Kristol, a Bilderberger, a Manhattan Institute trustee, is also the editor and co-founder, along with John Podhoretz, of the Weekly Standard Magazine, established September 17, 1995 and funded, at a loss, by Rupert Murdoch (CFR), a Zionist. This so-called conservative magazine, co-edited by Fred Barnes, promotes the war hawk mentality, the same message heard on numerous “conservative” talk shows and on Murdoch’s Fox Network. Weekly Standard contributors include Joseph Epstein, Charles Krauthammer (CFR), Brit Hume, a Fulbright scholar,[74] Tucker Carlson, Robert W. Kagan (CFR) foreign policy analyst and son of Donald Kagan (CFR), Yale Professor John Podhoretz (son of Norman Podhoretz) and others. In 1995, Kristol confessed to the New Yorker: “The liberal media were never that powerful, and the whole thing was often used as an excuse by conservatives for conservative failures.”[75]

Norman B. Podhoretz (CFR), a Trotskyite, in his books has admitted that the reason for the Cold War was to weaponize Israel to fight the Arab nations. He belongs to the influential New York chapter of the American Jewish Committee, one of the leading Zionist organizations operating within America. It publishes the “liberal-turned-conservative” Commentary magazine.[76] Kagan is a columnist for the Washington Post which was associated with the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird. He is a senior associate of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and wrote Of Paradise and Power: America and Europe in the New World Order.

Now, remembering that the CIA probably controls much of what we hear from the elite-owned media, according to Pew, thirty percent of all Americans obtain their news from talk radio and cable television – many never, ever read a book. A large percentage get their “news” from the Fox Network whose employees receive the morning memo, a directive on how to spin the “news” of the day. Roger Ailes, former Republican campaign wizard, is president of Fox News Channel and chairman of the Fox Television Stations Group which has a stable of “journalists” and guests who push right-wing propaganda disguised as news.[77] According to a decision by the Florida Appeals Court on February 14, 2003, in the Jane Akre whistleblower lawsuit, the court agreed with Fox News that it is not against the law to distort or falsify the news in America.[78]

In 1997, Israël Shahak wrote, “Since the spring of 1992, public opinion in Israel is being prepared for the prospect of a war with Iran, to be fought to bring about Iran’s total military and political defeat. In one version, Israel would attack Iran alone; in another it would ‘persuade’ the West to do the job.”[79] On January 26, 1998, the PNAC war hawks, in a letter to President Clinton, urged him to invade Iraq to depose Saddam Hussein.

In October 1998, the Catastrophic Terrorism Study Group, led by Philip D. Zelikow, completed a nine-month long study of the “technologies and defenses” against terrorists. The study group was a collaboration of the faculty of Harvard, MIT, Stanford and the University of Virginia. The Carnegie Corporation of New York, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the Herbert S. Winokur Public Policy Fund at Harvard University funded the study. The group produced a report entitled: Catastrophic Terrorism: Elements of a National Policy. [80] An article based on the academic Study Group report appeared in the CFR journal Foreign Affairs in the November-December 1998 issue, the same year that PNAC wrote to President Clinton suggesting the removal of Hussein.

Philip D. Zelikow later became the gatekeeper executive director of the 9/11 Commission. He earlier co-authored a book with Condoleezza Rice (both members of Bush 41’s National Security Council) entitled Germany Unified and Europe Transformed: A Study in Statecraft. Zelikow also authored The National Security Strategy of the United States which became the new preemptive war doctrine of the Bush administration written for then National Security Council Director, Condoleezza Rice who had worked on the Bush transition team. He had a hidden agenda – connect al Qaeda and Iraq.[81]

PNAC compiled its policy statements in Rebuilding America’s Defenses, Strategy, Forces and Resources for a New Century, published in September 2000. We read, “Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.”[82] It appears that 9/11 was that new Pearl Harbor. As Shahak indicated, Israel was going to persuade the West to wage war. Just how would Israeli political leaders “persuade” the U.S. Government to invade their enemy, a country that has not militarily assaulted America? The elite, for well over 100 years, has used false flag assaults and very pervasive media propaganda to win public support for their warfare. The CIA and their foreign intelligence counterpart, the Mossad, have lengthy experience in false flag tactics, one of the main reasons for their existence.

On October 12, 2000, they used the “live bait” tactic in the USS Cole where they killed seventeen U.S. sailors and injured thirty-nine. A small boat moved to the port side of the destroyer when all the sailors were gathering in the galley for lunch. An explosion occurred which created a 40-by-40-foot hole in the ship. Al Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, a CIA asset, took credit for the attack. Yet, samples of the explosives retrieved from the ship’s hull showed that materials used were only available in America and Israel. Then they used the “live bait” tactic on 9/11 to get America to remove Hussein and bomb Iraq back to the Stone Age.

Within twenty-four hours of 9/11 the media miraculously, as if all the information were prepared beforehand, revealed histories, photos, and details about the Muslim terrorists who allegedly perpetrated the attack. The US government blamed Osama Bin Laden, who died in December 2001, probably from kidney failure.[83] Fox News announced his death on December 26, 2001.[84] Later, the media would show fake videos of Bin Laden claiming responsibility. Despite the terrorist’s amazing ability to subvert the military response apparatus of the world’s most powerful military, they failed to cover their trail and left a substantial amount of easy-to-find magically fireproof evidence. Their unhindered assault on a specific section of the Defense Department halted an audit that would have exposed billions of dollars of stolen money under the jurisdiction of Rabbi Dov Zakheim, the Comptroller of the Pentagon. He may have funneled it to Israel. The Port Authority, after it lost a 10-year asbestos lawsuit on May 1, 2001, were stuck with a money-losing albatross that they could not get a license to demolish. On July 24, 2001 Lewis M. Eisenberg, chairman of the Port Authority, leased the towers to his friend Larry Silverstein. Almost prophetically, Silverstein quickly insured the towers against a terrorist attack.[85]

On September 20, 2001, PNAC members sent a letter to President Bush in which they urged him to wage the nation’s “first war of the 21st century” including the capture or killing of Osama bin Laden, and the capture and prosecution of any and all perpetrators of 9/11. They encouraged Bush to go after any other group that means us harm. They advocated the end of Hussein’s government and the financial and military support of any Iraqi opposition. They also encouraged him to go after Hezbollah and the countries that support it, Iran and Syria. If Iran and Syria fail to comply and cooperate then the U.S. military should take action against those countries. They further recommended that the U.S. withhold support from the Palestinians in favor of support to Israel.[86]

The letter said, “…But even if evidence does not link Iraq directly to the attack, any strategy aiming at the eradication of terrorism and its sponsors must include a determined effort to remove Saddam Hussein from power in Iraq.”[86] Richard Perle said, “This is total war. We are fighting a variety of enemies. There are lots of them out there. All this talk about first we are going to do Afghanistan, then we will do Iraq, then we take a look around and see how things stand. This is entirely the wrong way to go about it... If we just let our vision of the world go forth, and we embrace it entirely, and we don’t try to piece together clever diplomacy, but just wage a total war ... our children will sing great songs about us years from now.”[87] Paul Wolfowitz said the anti-terrorism campaign has to be broad and sustained. “It’s not going to stop if a few criminals are taken care of.”[88] Iran, an industrial competitor, is the next war target. This brings us back to the subject of Feisal Abdul Rauf, the individual behind the Manhattan mosque project.

Rauf is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Council of 100, an organization composed of business, political, religious, media and opinion leaders that advocates openness and understanding between the West and the Muslim world.[89] Rauf is also a member of the CFR’s Religious Advisory Committee, along with Jim Wallis, publisher of Sojourners. He has been an imam in New York City for twenty-seven years. He was behind the planning for the construction of Cordoba House, a thirteen-story, $100 million project, a community center complete with a swimming pool, culinary school, art studios and other features. They intended to build Park 51, the current name of the project, on properly zoned, private property two blocks from ground zero. However, the American Center for Law and Justice, founded by Reverend Pat Robertson, filed a lawsuit to dispute the commission’s decision. They could have built the facility, like any other private group, on private property, without public scrutiny. The media drove the issue to incite anger. ]

Politicians, journalists, and media personalities repeatedly expressed outrage over the construction of the Muslim community center two blocks from ground zero. This attention ignited the emotions that we all felt that day, conveniently near the anniversary. It served to re-establish the connection between 9/11 and the Muslims. It is a psychological operation of the most organized kind. Many naïve people, not wanting to complicate their lives with the horrible reality, believe the government/media’s first reports – it is easier than acknowledging that their government and the complicit media have deceived them.

Scientists understand that monotonous patterns produce a stupor that renders people vulnerable to hypnosis. Certain low-level frequencies or unperceived waves exist in radio and television, the normal vehicle for mass hypnosis. It is the prime method of controlling huge populations.[90] On 9/11, everything shut down, except our television sets; we were extra attentive and traumatized, the most effective of any indoctrination process. Many still believe that Muslims perpetrated 9/11.

Recall that communist interest organized Freedom House in 1941 to promote World War II. The government and its collaborators are still propagandizing. William Howard Taft IV (S&B, PNAC[91]) is its current chairman. It is an international non-governmental organization that endorses a one-world government and opposes all nationalist governments. It has offices in Algeria, Hungary, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. Taft supports the Law of the Sea which places all of the oceans under the jurisdiction of the UN. Since 1941, the group has developed ties to the CIA, the Brookings Institution, the U.S. Institute of Peace and other associations and government agencies. Freedom House, a propaganda vehicle, is also a CFR front group. In 2005 Freedom House was receiving U.S. government funds “for clandestine activities inside Iran.”

The organization receives about sixty-six percent of its budget from the US Government.[92] Other funds come from the Scaife Family Foundation which finances many groups, especially those associated with the CFR, including, Newt Gingrich’s (CFR) former GOPAC, the Federalist Society, the Media Research Center and Joseph Farah’s World Net Daily, all of which selectively dispense “conservative views.” The National Endowment for Democracy, a proponent for one world governance also finances Freedom House.[92]

R. James Woolsey (CFR, PNAC) former CIA Director (1993-1995) was a signatory on the 1998 letter to President Clinton calling for Hussein’s removal. On September 11, 2001, Woolsey claimed that Iraq was involved in the attack. A year later, he claimed that Iraq was also involved in the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center and the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. Woolsey, a former Chairman of Freedom House board (2003- 2005) was a Rhodes Scholar. He was part of the secretive North American Forum held in Canada, September 12-14, 2006.[93] In July 2006, Woolsey suggested that the US bomb Syria. His wife, Suzanne H. Woolsey (CFR), has been a Director of the Fluor Corporation, an engineering firm since February 3, 2004. By August 2004, Fluor had a $1.6 billion Iraqi reconstruction contract. Fluor made about $1.3 billion for rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina (August 23-29, 2005),[94] a storm that displaced 1.5 million people and caused about $81.2 billion in damage.[95]

Barack Obama, as I have previously written, was a CIA asset and attended Columbia University where Marxist apologist, Zbigniew Brzezinski, taught. Obama was born (1961), named, mentored, media puffed and financed into the White House by Soros, Rockefeller and other bankers. Obama, in 2008, committed his efforts to serving AIPAC’s agenda. According to Wayne Madsen, Obama’s mother, grandparents and other associates were also CIA. Barack Hussein Obama, whether he is Muslim, Christian or an Israeli minion is furthering the destruction of the American economy. Citizens will blame the Muslim in the White House and take vengeance on Muslims living in America as the destabilization continues. He has links to Wright’s Christian (liberation theology) church in Chicago and has publicly implied that he is Muslim. Is he just a CIA chameleon who alters his rhetoric for his current audience?

Part of the operation has Republican Orly Taitz (b. 1960), the lawyer and dentist, probably a Sayanim, along with Democrat Philip J. Berg, a Democrat, and both Jewish, are publicizing Obama’s Kenyan birth, a detail that Obama openly announced in 2004 when he was running for an Illinois senate seat.[96] Taitz emigrated from the Soviet Union to Israel in 1981 where she attended Hebrew University. In 1987, she met and married a software engineer visiting from California named Yosef Taitz and soon she was living in America. She believes that Israel should “exterminate” the Arabs. She is associated with AIPAC and believes that Obama’s policies are “a clear and present danger to Israel.”[97] Ironically, in regard to the birth issue, Taitz said, “When you allow somebody with allegiance to other nations to become president, that’s extremely dangerous.”[98] Does this statement apply to the dual Israeli/American citizens functioning in high government positions?

Three hundred members (69%) of the House of Representatives signed a letter addressed to Secretary of State Clinton affirming “the unbreakable bond” that exists between the U.S. and the State of Israel. Given that fact, I hardly think that the imposition of Sharia law is a viable threat.[99] As long as the Jews prominently display the “National Menorah” at the White House[100] during the holidays instead of a Christian scene, I think citizens should stop worrying about the imposition of Sharia law, particularly since Congress, in 1991, passed the Noahide Laws.

Former Speaker of the House, internationalist Newt Gingrich (CFR, NAFTA proponent), a recipient of millions from Sheldon Adelson, argues, “One of our biggest mistakes in the aftermath of 9/11 was naming our response to the attacks ‘the war on terror’ instead of accurately identifying radical Islamists (and the underlying ideology of radical Islamism) as the target of our campaign… Radical Islamism is more than simply a religious belief. It is a comprehensive political, economic, and religious movement that seeks to impose Sharia—Islamic law—upon all aspects of global society.”[101]

Madeleine Albright (CFR), while Secretary of State, said, “If we have to use force, it is because we are America. We are the indispensable nation.”[102] Governments, during the twentieth century, slaughtered over 170 million people. Ten million died in World War I and fifty million died in World War II. Of those who the allied troops killed during World War II, almost seventy percent were civilians. This so-called collateral damage was a consequence of indiscriminant bombing by Britain and America.[103] Then there was Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, a potential war in Iran and the unpublicized CIA wars. Yet, many citizens, rather than focusing on America’s brutality, claim that Islam is violent.

Senator John McCain, the son of Admiral McCain, backed by William Kristol in the 2000 presidential race, has always supported Israel. Representative Vin Weber, a pro-Israel member of the CFR, helped found William Kristol’s Empower America. Weber backed McCain in the 2000 and advised him during his campaign. Representative Weber sabotaged “an effort to force a congressional investigation of Israel’s terroristic 1967 attack on the USS Liberty.”[104]

The Muslims are not the enemy. They do not extort usury but rather oppose it. They are not manufacturing population-reducing vaccines and GMO seeds. They did not put SV40 into the polio vaccines to create pandemic cancer. They did not create the medical mafia. They did not devise our abortion laws (about fifty-six million dead). They have not instituted the draconian healthcare laws to provide less care to people and extraordinary amounts of profit to well-connected insurance companies. They did not bail out the banks or orchestrate the nation’s economic crashes. They did not create the Department of Homeland Security and impose the PATRIOT Act or massive surveillance of the population. They are not wire-tapping our private conversations or scanning us at the airport. They are not mandating dangerous smart meters on every home to comply with Agenda 21. They did not impose godless Communism on several countries and cause the death of millions of innocent people. They have not deindustrialized the nation and outsourced millions of jobs. They have not wiped out the middle class by passing trade laws like NAFTA.[105] come tax laws to extract the product of everyone’s labor. They did not develop depleted uranium weapons and Agent Orange that have caused massive birth defects. They have not fluoridated the nation’s water supply or the addition of aspartame to thousands of foods. They did not pass the Noahide Laws in 1991 or the kosher tax laws that increase the price of thousands of food products. Muslims did not instigate the attacks on the USS Liberty or the USS Cole and they did not orchestrate the well-organized attack in Manhattan on 9/11. Instead of worrying about a mosque, consider what’s going on behind the closed doors at the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, the Senate and House chambers, the CFR, the State Department, the UN or dozens of other places.

Wartime Propaganda, World War I, “The War To End All Wars, http://www.100megspop3.com/bark/Propaganda.html Two Faces of Freemasonry by John Daniel, Day Publishing, Longview, Texas, 2007, pp. 99-100 Freedom House Statement on the Passing of George Field, Washington, DC, June 1, 2006, http://www.freedomhouse.org/template.cfm?page=70&release=384 OSS, the Secret History of America’s First Central Intelligence Agency by Richard Harris Smith, The Lyons Press, Guilford, Connecticut, 2005, pp. 1-2 What Was OSS Many OSS Records have recently been declassified: Report to the IWG on Previously Classified OSS Records, June, 2000, https://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/oss/art03.htm, http://www.archives.gov/iwg/reports/june-2000.html The Mind of Adolf Hitler, the Secret Wartime Report by Walter C. Langer, Basic Books. 1972, p. 4 Bush’s New World Order: The Meaning Behind The Words by Major Bart R. 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Patton By Robert K. Wilcox, Regnery Publishing, Inc., Washington, 2008, pp. 169-170, 193-194 After the Reich: the brutal history of the Allied occupation by Giles MacDonogh, Basic Books, New York, 2007, p. 26 The Origins of the Overclass by Steve Kangas, http://www.huppi.com/kangaroo/L-overclass.html The Controversy of Zion by Douglas Reed, Dolphin Press, Durban, South Africa, 1978, p. 343 JFK, the CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy by L. Fletcher Prouty, Carol Publishing Group, 1992, pp. 70-71 The Secret History of the CIA by Joseph J. Trent, Carroll & Graf Publishers, New York, 2001, pp. 327-329 JFK, the CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy by L. Fletcher Prouty, Carol Publishing Group, 1992, pp. 70-73 JFK, the CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy by L. Fletcher Prouty, Carol Publishing Group, 1992, pp. 72-76 The Secret History of the CIA by Joseph J. Trent, Carroll & Graf Publishers, New York, 2001, pp. 327-329 JFK, the CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy by L. Fletcher Prouty, Carol Publishing Group, New York, 1992, pp. 72-76 Beyond Chutzpah, on the Misuse of Anti-Semitism and the Abuse of History by Norman G. Finkelstein, University of California Press, Berkeley, California, 2005, p. 66 Israel’s Sacred Terrorism by Livia Rokach, Association of Arab-American University Graduates, 1985, this book is composed of excerpts from Moshe Sharett’s diary. He was Israel’s Prime Minister (1954-55) and Foreign Minister (1948-56), http://chss.montclair.edu/english/furr/essays/rokach.html They Dare to Speak Out, People and Institutions Confront Israel’s Lobby by Paul Findley, Lawrence Hill Books, Chicago, Illinois, 1989, pp. 114-116 Findley lost his bid for reelection when pro-Israel supporters financed his opponent, Dick Durbin Our Israel-centric Foreign Policy by Paul Findley, The Huffington Post, June 9, 2005, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/paul-findley/our-israelcentric-foreign_b_2378.html Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 134-135 Attack on a Sigint Collector, the U.S.S. Liberty, United States Cryptologic History, Special Series Crisis Collection, National Security Agency, Volume 1, 1981, Declassified on November 8, 2006, p. 17, http://www.nsa.gov/public_info/_files/uss_liberty/attack_sigint.pdf Six Days of War: June 1967 and the Making of the Modern Middle East by Michael B. Oren, Presidio Press Book published by Random House, New York, 2002, pp. 138-139 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 114-115 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 196-197 Attack on a Sigint Collector, the U.S.S. Liberty, United States Cryptologic History, Special Series Crisis Collection, National Security Agency, Volume 1, 1981, Declassified on November 8, 2006, p. 19, http://www.nsa.gov/public_info/_files/uss_liberty/attack_sigint.pdf Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 83-84 40 Years after the 1967 War: The Impact of a Prolonged Occupation by Jan de Jong, Dr. Edmund Ghareeb, Herbert Kelman, Ambassador Afif Safieh, Dr. William Quandt, Alvaro de Soto, The Palestine Center, Washington, DC, 2007, pp. 10-11 Body of Secrets, Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency From the Cold War Through the Dawn of the New Century by James Bamford, Doubleday, New York, 2001, p. 192 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 68-69 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, p. 133 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 81-82 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 194-195 Body of Secrets, Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency From the Cold War Through the Dawn of the New Century by James Bamford, Doubleday, New York, 2001, pp. 201 Body of Secrets, Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency From the Cold War Through the Dawn of the New Century by James Bamford, Doubleday, New York, 2001, pp. 201-203 Body of Secrets, Anatomy of the Ultra-Secret National Security Agency From the Cold War Through the Dawn of the New Century by James Bamford, Doubleday, New York, 2001, pp. 203-204 The Attack on the Liberty, the Untold Story of Israel’s Deadly 1967 Assault on a U.S. Spy Ship by James Scott, Simon & Schuster, New York, 2009, pp. 2-3 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 27-28 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 32, 36-37 What I Saw That Day, Israel’s June 8th, 1967 Holocaust of US Servicemen Aboard the USS Liberty and its Aftermath by Phillip F. Tourney and Mark Glenn, Liberty Publications, Careywood, Idaho, p. 29 Transcript of Remarks Made By Captain Joseph Tully, USN, Former Commanding Officer USS Saratoga, Speech to USS Liberty survivors gathered in San Diego, for the LVA’s 28th anniversary reunion, p. 1 Findings of the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the Israeli Attack on USS Liberty, the Recall of Military Rescue Support Aircraft while the Ship was Under Attack, and the Subsequent Cover-up by the United States Government, Capitol Hill, Washington DC, October 22, 2003 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, p. 93 Findings of the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the Israeli Attack on USS Liberty, the Recall of Military Rescue Support Aircraft while the Ship was Under Attack, and the Subsequent Cover-up by the United States Government, Capitol Hill, Washington DC, October 22, 2003 USS Liberty White House-sanctioned attack, June 8, 1967 – Excerpt from the video, Terrorstorm by Alex Jones Findings of the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the Israeli Attack on USS Liberty, the Recall of Military Rescue Support Aircraft while the Ship was Under Attack, and the Subsequent Cover-up by the United States Government, Capitol Hill, Washington DC, October 22, 2003 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp. 38-39 The Attack on the Liberty, the Untold Story of Israel’s Deadly 1967 Assault on a U.S. Spy Ship by James Scott, Simon & Schuster, New York, 2009, p. 3 The Attack on the Liberty, the Untold Story of Israel’s Deadly 1967 Assault on a U.S. Spy Ship by James Scott, Simon & Schuster, New York, 2009, p. 4 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, p. 65 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, pp.82-83 Operation Cyanide, Why the Bombing of the USS Liberty Nearly Caused World War III by Peter Hounam, Vision Publishers, London, 2003, p. 86 Profile: Taliban, History Commons, http://www.historycommons.org/entity.jsp?entity=taliban How 6 million People Were killed in CIA secret wars against third world countries, http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article4068.htm The War on Islam by Enver Masud, Madrasah Books, Arlington, Virginia, 2003, pp. 19-20 ASMA Society, Mission Statement, http://www.asmasociety.org/home/ Our Supporters: U.S. Foundations, http://www.asmasociety.org/home/p_support.html The Ms. Foundation for Women, History, http://ms.foundation.org/about_us/our-history In Defense of the Law of Return by Letty Cottin Pogrebin, The Nation, December 22, 2003, Americans for Peace Now, http://fedupusa.wordpress.com/americans-for-peace-now/ Fulbright Scholarship Program Information, http://exchanges.state.gov/education/fulbright/ffsb/ Big Lies, the Right-Wing Propaganda Machine and How it Distorts the Truth by Joe Conason, Thomas Dunne Books, New York, 2003, p. 34 The High Priests of War, The Secret History of How America’s “Neo-Conservative” Trotskyites Came to Power and Orchestrated the War Against Iraq as the First Step in their Drive for Global Empire by Michael Collins Piper, American Free Press, Washington, DC, 2005, pp. 38, 45 Blinded by the Right, the Conscience of an Ex-Conservative by David Brock, Three Rivers Press, New York, 2002, p. 52 The Media Can Legally Lie, Project Censored by Liane Casten, Spring 2003, http://www.projectcensored.org/top-stories/articles/11-the-media-can-legally-lie/ Open Secrets: Israeli Foreign and Nuclear Policies by Israël Shahak, Pluto Press, London, Chicago, Illinois, 1997, p. 54 Catastrophic Terrorism: Elements of a National Policy By Ashton B. Carter, John M. Deutch and Philip D. Zelikow, 1998, http://www.ksg.harvard.edu/visions/publication/terrorism.htm 9/11 Unveiled by Enver Masud, The Wisdom Fund, Arlington, Virginia, www.twf.org, 2008, pp. 9-10 Rebuilding America’s Defenses, Strategy, Forces and Resources for a New American Century, the Project for a New American Century, September 2000, p. 51 Osama bin Laden: Dead or Alive by David Ray Griffin, Olive Branch Press, Northampton, Massachusetts, 2009, p. 14 Osama bin Laden: Dead or Alive by David Ray Griffin, Olive Branch Press, Northampton, Massachusetts, 2009, p. 2, 10 Port loses claim for asbestos removal, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey by Douglas Mcleod, Business Insurance, May 14, 2001 PNAC letter to George W. Bush, http://www.newamericancentury.org/Bushletter.htm A New Pearl Harbor, http://www.ifamericansknew.org/us_ints/nc-pilger.html How Wide a War?, PBS, September 26, 2001, http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/terrorism/july-dec01/wide_war.html West-Islamic World Dialogue, http://www2.weforum.org/en/initiatives/c100/index.html Operation Mind Control by Walter Bowart, Dell Publishing Co., Inc., New York, 1978, Partial list of people associated with the Project for the New American Century, People identified as being connected to the PNAC because either they are listed on the organization’s web site, or their names appear as authors/contributors on official PNAC documents. Information current to Dec. 2004, http://www.reasoned.org/e_PNAC2.htm Freedom House Financial Statement, 2007, http://www.freedomhouse.org/uploads/special_report/72.pdf Secret Rumsfeld Meeting To Implement North American Union, http://angelsfortruth.com/North%20American%20Union.html Rebuilding: At What Cost and in who’s Image by Rita J. King, Special to CorpWatch, August 16th, 2006 Curbing Government Contractor Abuse, San Diego Union-Tribune By Charlie Cray, September 30, 2005, http://www.fpif.org/fpifoped/1283 Kenyan-born Obama all set for US Senate, http://web.archive.org/web/20040627142700/eastandard.net/headlines/news26060403.htm Orly Taitz: Obama policies are ‘clear and present danger to Israel’, The driving force behind the ‘birther’ movement has found her star is rising in Israel by Benjamin L. Hartman, Ha’aretz, http://www.haaretz.com/news/orly-taitz-obama-policies-are-clear-and-present-danger-to-israel-1.282161 In Doubt’s Shadow, Soviet Jewish Émigré Orly Taitz is the ‘Queen Bee’ of the ‘Birther’ Movement, http://www.tabletmag.com/news-and-politics/11908/in-doubt’s-shadow/ Nearly 300 Congress members declare commitment to ‘unbreakable’ U.S.-Israel bond, Letter to Clinton underscores Biden remarks that there is ‘no space’ when it comes to Israel’s security by Natasha Mozgovaya, http://www.haaretz.com/news/nearly-300-congress-members-declare-commitment-to-unbreakable-u-s-israel-bond-1.266652 Rahm Emanuel Lights National Menorah At White House, AP/ The Huffington Post, 12-13-09, http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2009/12/13/rahm-emanuel-lights-natio_n_390552.html Newt Direct, No Mosque at Ground Zero, July 28, 2010, http://www.newt.org/newt-direct/no-mosque-ground-zero Derailing Democracy, the America the Media Don’t Want You to Seeby David McGowan, Common Courage Press, Monroe, Maine, 2000, p. 167 A Century of War: Lincoln, Wilson, and Roosevelt by John V. Denson, Ludwig von Mises Institute, Auburn, Alabama, 2006, p. 17 The High Priests of War, The Secret History of How America’s “Neo-Conservative” Trotskyites Came to Power and Orchestrated the War Against Iraq as the First Step in their Drive for Global Empire by Michael Collins Piper, American Free Press, Washington, DC, 2005, pp. 38-39 Bill Clinton and his NAFTA Baby Co-Conspirators, http://www.nolanchart.com/article368.html by Deanna Spingola dated September 11, 2012”

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:False_Flags_for_Israel

She passed in 2025.

Here is here book on Amazon

The Ruling Elite: Death, Destruction, and Domination Kindle Edition

by Deanna Spingola (Author) Format: Kindle Edition

4.2 4.2 out of 5 stars (19)

Look the non-popular information to dogma media and dogma information will not be shared.

The OFF WITH YOUR HEAD. Bill c-9 is being voted at 6:30 today bypassing full debate. They never debated clause 4. and all the smart people below never figured out clause 4 was a capital punishment unlimited forfeiture clause that can include one’s life OR THEY WANT THAT. oh vey.

I was able to locate through google ai significant support for the bill.

Mark Sandler: As Chair of the Alliance of Canadians Combatting Antisemitism (ALCCA) and a veteran criminal lawyer, Sandler has supported the legislation while emphasizing the need for it to be “sharpened” to make prosecution easier in cases of hate promotion and the display of terrorist symbols.

Joseph Neuberger: Chair of the Canadian Jewish Law Association (CJLA) and a criminal defense lawyer, Neuberger has strongly advocated for the bill, arguing that it does not weaken religious freedoms but rather addresses conduct causing serious harm. The CJLA has officially indicated full support for Sandler’s submissions regarding the bill.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA): CIJA has actively campaigned for the bill’s passage, highlighting its importance in providing new tools to protect Jewish schools, community centers, and places of worship from intimidation.

B’nai Brith Canada: This organization has urged for the adoption of Bill C-9, particularly for its provisions introducing new offences for hate-motivated actions.

Ourcommons +8

love your world, your neighbors, and pray for those who want your decapitated head on a platter.

May the Lord prick their hearts so they can understand the parables.

Is Canada’s progress on Bill c-9 holding up an atrocity on proportions you haven’t realized yet?

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