Why is equity garbage PER ME?

Not just garbage but actually evil.

Equity is really evil.

Follow me as I explain.

Here is something. Equity DOES NOT HAVE THE MORAL capacity to prevent Equity's own horror.

It is equitable to starve everyone so long as it is done equitably.

ANY HORROR DONE EQUALLY is equitable. Think.

The worst horrors if done equitably. Is equity.

So no. Equity can never be an underpinning of a moral system. It cannot even be a bar to itself. To its own possibilities.

Everyone assumes equity is the best of something for everyone. No. That is pie in the sky.

I see equity. I see it. It is equity to give all a subsistence gruel of 500 calories a day. No.

Equity is tripe.

Mao or Stalin and millions dead can be equity.

It is not a moral system if it can be utilized for evil as much as good. While other pundits like below focus on other detractions, I see something evil within it.

EVIL. Equity's eventuality includes horrors committed on mankind, and it still be equity.

So how can a government or power structure ask us to bend this knee and pretend it is redeamable.

It is amoral to require citizens to take up the State's religion. It is amoral to force upon us a religious dogma that includes equity.

Equity is not equality, nor is it equal to minority rights and majority rule.

I'm tired of the obscene masquerading as good.

I am not afraid of saying what I think. I'm afraid of the consequences of silence.

I also know that in silence we lose the manner in which to dissect the difficult.

I have yet to see this criticism of equity. But it must be said.

Leave a comment

Share