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AwakeNotWoke
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The next US President may be different:

June 5: Hunter Biden’s Anti-Zionist Rebrand | Tablet Magazine — The Scroll https://share.google/SUj7fqdKju8PWfqAQ

Hunter Biden trolls Trump over Epstein ‘bromance’ after president takes swipe at his troubled past

Trump says Joe Biden’s son’s past ‘is not that great’ and might stop him winning the White House should Hunter run in 2028, drawing a sharp response from the former executive

Hunter Biden ridicules Trump with perfect putdown: ‘Did he just say checkered past?’ | The Independent https://share.google/6TfEUcWPjwvoIK9e6

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