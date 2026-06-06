I do not think any Scribe, Pharisee or Rabbi can curse their own people. Only God can do that.

But I do believe that appearance of this curse mentioned in the Bible is a barrier to Jews reading the gospel.

In Matthew 27:25

Matthew 27:20-26

King James Version

20 But the chief priests and elders persuaded the multitude that they should ask Barabbas, and destroy Jesus.

21 The governor answered and said unto them, Whether of the twain will ye that I release unto you? They said, Barabbas.

22 Pilate saith unto them, What shall I do then with Jesus which is called Christ? They all say unto him, Let him be crucified.

23 And the governor said, Why, what evil hath he done? But they cried out the more, saying, Let him be crucified.

24 When Pilate saw that he could prevail nothing, but that rather a tumult was made, he took water, and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, I am innocent of the blood of this just person: see ye to it.

25 Then answered all the people, and said, His blood be on us, and on our children.

26 Then released he Barabbas unto them: and when he had scourged Jesus, he delivered him to be crucified.”

So this thing must be examined.

You cannot accept that those present that day could curse their own seed.

God could. But that was not the evidence.

It is blasphemy to say those scribes and rabbis and their crowd could in fact become God and provide a curse for all time to their own people, or that we Christians could accept that proposition.

That they said it is proof of what?

Not that God cursed the jews. But that such a CURSE IS USEFULL for those who would want to keep their people from accepting Christ.

If you say those in attendance could self curse their seed, then you must also place them above Jesus himself.

What did Jesus say.

Forgive them father for they know not what they do.

That is no curse.

Jesus said he came first for the lost sheep of Israel.

The story of the prodigal son, is the parable that squarely shows us indeed God seeks the lost sheep very much.

I came for the sinners he said. For the tax collector. He even redeemed the Canaanite woman who showed great faith. That truly is something. Given those are the Epstein class.

Now let's return to the idea of Christians accepting Jews could curse their projeny to infinity, and that amount to God cursing them.

It is like this. So long as we Christians believe it is so we are unwilling to bring the gospel to Jewish people.

Who is that useful for? For institutional survival. Which institutional survival?

So long as jews believe Christians believe we blame present day Jews for Christ's crucifixion then we deny Christ's forgiveness on the cross for those that day responsible. We further disregard the duty to bring the gospel.

If Jesus forgives those present and responsible for his death, then how can we believe we should place the crowd above Jesus. those that day responsible of doing a terrible thing cannot be right next when they attempt to curse their own progeny ad infinity.

If one says those jews were bad for crusifying Jesus, (when the crucifixion was necessary for the the fulfillment of prophecy, and Jesus confirms this when he says, it is done ), then if that was “bad” how does the curse become “good".

No think.

It helps only satan for Jewish people to reject their Messiah. So we see the curse in the gospel but don't know how to recognize it. If the crucifixion was wrong, those asking for it are wrong. they don't get to be then right about this curse. They aren't God.

If the crucifixion was right in the manner that it was to fulfill prophecy and cleanse us from sin, then again those there had but a day appointed role. They do not touch God or become God to provide a curse that we should pay any attention to.

It shows how fomented with darkness they were to deny Christ. If you accept that then you do not as a Christian say, they spoke from God's mouth. So who did those words come from?

Do you believe the crowd or Christ.

Forgive them says Jesus. So must we. I have never believed there was malice in Jesus's heart as he accepted his yoke.

Remember he prayed to see if it was God's will. Just like the devil tempted him in the desert, and Jesus was not deterred, he took our sins that day for all time. If he had malice he could not have been the suffering servant, our lord and savior.

So that curse was an attempt to divide. It was an institutional preservation. It was not God who said this. We should not be deceived as to who said it and what it's purpose was for.

Ok so what do we do- Reject the idea that God cursed people alive today for the denial of Christ or his crucifixion, then.

he judges them today on today's actions. No comment.

I believe that Jesus forgave even those that day. When the alleged curse disappears what is left.

Jesus wanting his sheep. It is not you or i to judge who they can be from. The test is whether they understand the gospel.

We know in John 1 that the darkness comprehend it not.

keeping the gospel from any people, including the jews seems sacrilege.

My sheep know my voice Jesus says.

so then the only test is whether any person is personally redeemed or ttanaformed in reading the gospel. There is no curse

if they are transformed and hear the voice of their shepherd and recognize it, it is so.

no one screaming in crowds then or anyone now can stop that. Jesus you cannot take from his clutch his sheep.

I truly believe that.

so long as jews are kept from the gospel, they are denied knowing.

So who does the curse help. Only those screaming it.

it was not God's curse.

It never was.

There was however an unpardonable sin identified in the gospel.

Let me know if you are interested in my thoughts on these topics.

Still be wise. Darkness is coming. What does light do to darkness. Penetrate it. Darkness does not penetrate light.

That is why there are those who will speak no matter the cost.

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Again that division permits dark forces to keep the gospel from jews today. And throughout generations.