He says

When you become a Noahide you convert to Judaism as your faith is Judaism ( as a slave he omits that part) If noahide are Jewish AND IT’S so fabulous. And there’s only 7 laws instead of 613 to keep…. then why don’t all Jews become Noahides. I mean if you get to heaven, why not Jews en mass become noahides.

So if that's hard. Aka Don't convert to Judaism 2.0 only Judaism 1.0 as a noahide.. And you get to heaven as a noahide. And its easy. And its Judaism..

Then shouldn't ALL JEWS BECOME NOAHIDES. No brainer. You don't have to eat kosher etc. It's Judaism with a free pass. Right.

Right. What he doesn't say is that noahides are prohibited from a day of rest

IN FACT NO Jews become noahides because these are slaves per Maimonides. If you want to become Jewish your conversion is actually to the Jewish Nation.

Interesting. You rotate up into the 613 laws through the geopolitical nation?

The day of rest is unique to jews. (Not noahides.)

If you convert to the Jewish Nation you can't undo it.

But look its so great AND YOU GET TO HEAVEN and your faith is already Judaism. Stay a ben noah.

But then if it's so easy and great why aren't they converting secular jews to NOAHIDES . That never happens. Why. Why are all noahides converting to “easy” Judaism only the goyim.

I normally don't care about the ins and outs of faith or decisions people make.

Go for it.

The thing is the Noahide Code IS THE POST 2030 AGENDA. We were talking about the 2030 agenda. We were talking about the agenda 21. How about the UN post 2030 agenda labeled the Noahide agenda. Where literally they admit to writing our LAWS around the WORLD since 2006.

Does he disagree with Maimonides. No.

Is going INTO a church idolatry. Yes

It's a sin to walk into a church.

But death penalty to pray in a church.

Can't go into a church unless to save the light of your life from dying.

You have to die rather than worship Christ days Rabbi Singer.

Idolatry baked into Christianity.

How many churches burn in Canada without investigation.

Never mind Kabbalah Judaism has ten essences of God.

Punished by the sword.

So no Jews are becoming Noahides. Because Tovia forgets to tell us why.

Why is that.

Let's look at Maimonides and the Laws of Kings and wars

War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace

and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11). 6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for

service of the king, with their bodies and their money,

such as the building of the walls36 F37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of G- d, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22).

6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37 F38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them.

It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them AFTER they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments .

6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but

do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children

To what do we refer? To a Discretionary War with one of the other nations. However, with one of the Seven Nations or with Amalek who do not make peace, we leave no soul alive, as it says, “so you shall do with everyone…only of the cities of the nations…do not leave alive any soul” (Deut. 20:15-16), and regarding Amalek it says, “erase the memory of Amalek”

…

Anyone who fails to accept them is executed. Anyone who does accept them upon himself is called a Convert Who May Reside Anywhere78 F79. He must accept them in front of three wise and learned Jews. However, anyone who agrees to be circumcised and twelve months have elapsed and he was not as yet circumcised is no different than any other member of the nations of the world79 F80.

A non-Jew who violates one of the Seven Commandments is executed by means of the sword. 9.18 100F101How is this so? Anyone who worships idols or blasphemed or murdered or had sexual relations with one of those forbidden to him or stole even less than the value of a Prutah or ate any amount from a limb or the flesh of a live animal or saw someone else violate one of these and failed to judge and execute him, is himself executed by means of the sword. 9.19 It was for this reason all residents of the City of Shechem deserved to be executed. For Shechem kidnapped 101F102, and they saw and knew and failed to judge him. A non-Jew is executed by the testimony of one, and with one judge, without forewarning, and by the testimony of relatives, but not by the testimony of a woman102 F103. A woman may not judge for them.

So that part was omitted.

I would never be looking at this stuff of it wasn't set out at tge UN and in our own laws.

Bill c-9 has a capital punishment clause and can name Christians, Muslims a hate group.

I remind anyone who thinks Muslims skate on this that i have shown the noahide institute in Israel claims that they must shut both mosques and churches.

I pretty much know, most jews unless chabad hasidic in study have no clue. Therefore do not blame them for a vision done in their name.

Does Tovia know Maimonides and the Laws of Kings and Wars?

Tovia is truthful. A ben noah converts to Judaism.

As a slave.

These are not recordings of mefieval rabbis as a dear truth er friend dismissed the noahide agenda. And the noahide institute at the UN has been writing our domestic laws since 2006.

it is odd to conclude we move into the laws of gods and kings.

however any study of history shows religious empires.

so this is the very near future and a sincere deception.

Remember no warning is required prior to execution. So this should not be dismissed just because it doesn't look like truther data on vaccine harms

Share

Leave a comment

Share

Leave a comment