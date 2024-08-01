From David Blackmon's LinkedIn post!

“How is Nickel for EV Batteries Smelted in Indonesia?

With Coal.

I’m just going to cut and paste this email from subscriber Dianna Troyer that was in my in-box this morning. The points refer to a story at Indonesian media outlet MongoBay discussing a process by which investment banks in Indonesia exploit loopholes on the country’s net-zero finance policies to fund captive coal generation tied to smelting operations for nickel, aluminum and other key minerals needed by so-called “green” energy and EV tech.

- Indonesia is building several new coal-fired power plants for industrial users, despite its stated commitment to start phasing out coal and transition to clean energy, according to a new report.

- These so-called captive coal plants will have a combined capacity of 13 gigawatts, accounting for more than two-thirds of the 18.8 GW of new coal power in the pipeline.

- Most of the plants will feed the nickel, cobalt and aluminum smelters that the government is promoting in an effort to turn Indonesia into a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.

- Critics say the building spree goes against both these green technology aspirations and Indonesia’s own climate commitments, but regulatory and funding loopholes mean the government can freely build more new captive coal plants. But local banks are lagging behind lenders elsewhere when it comes to ending coal financing, with not a single bank from Indonesia joining the net-zero alliance. In fact, five Indonesian banks

— Mandiri, BNI, BCA, BRI and Permata — have agreed to fund Adaro’s smelter project and the coal power plants. Three industrial estates dedicated to nickel are already in operation on Obi Island, Morowali and Weda Bay, and will be powered by a combined 14 captive coal plants churning out a total 12.6 GW — a fourth of Germany’s total coal capacity.

- That figure is also more than double the 6.1 GW currently feeding the entire nickel industry in Indonesia, highlighting the scale of Indonesia’s nickel ambitions.

- On the island of Bintan, less than an hour by boat from Singapore, there are plans to build 31 captive coal plants with total capacity of 3.2 GW, which is more than the entire coal capacity of France.

- The nickel industry’s reliance on coal means that Indonesia’s climate road map is extremely flawed, Walhi’s Rere said. Detractors have long made the case that while EVs have virtually no emissions while in operation, their production is 30-40% more carbon intensive than that of an internal combustion engine vehicle — with much of that footprint coming from the production of the batteries. [End] This is the real nature of the “green” energy non-solutions being forced upon the public by globalist elites.

There is nothing truly green about any of it.

That is all.”

Electricity to your house with a smart meter.

Can be turned off.

It doesn't matter that it was made at a coal plant. The SHIT THAT MATTERS is eligitimate globalist government giving you one source they control.

For speech.

To spark civil unrest.

Because you are in your smart city.

Your EV.

Can be turned off remotely. (New apps for ice cars have that)

Only work In a geographic location.

Imagine.

Malthusians getting the ring roads, or highways up around the cities. The citizens content in their 15 minute pens.

Everyone in them.

And think.

you're thought of as. We are thought of as.

USELESS EATERS.

Imagine for a second, they didn't think themselves accountable to us. Imagine they wanted less peeps on the planet.

Could they.

Remote off the electricity, cars and seal us in.

Could the lithium-ion batteries in the EV be remote deployed.

Nah.

That would be effing crazy.

But

why.

Are.

They.

Building 15 minute ghettos.

The last time wasn't so good.

All their green shit.

Isn't green.

They aren't dumb.

They think we are.

The science isn't settled. It's not. Co2. The relationship is egg not chicken. Humans are a fraction of the entire carbon cycle. The sun we don't control is the big effect clouds. modulate. There is so much contradictory science NOT EXPLORED. That's dumb.

Because it's the biggest red herring.

And that this is happening is frightening. Science isn't a gun to your head.

Shots that are dangerous aren't supposed to be mandated. They don't stay on the market when the evidence is contradictory to benefit and to their safety. The media doesn't ignore when credible people call them bioweapons.

Countries don't uptake imploding policies.

Guys with alzheimers, don’t run a country, and the media look away.

15 minute cities don't pop up simultaneously every where around the planet all at once, and NO MEDIA to cover it.

How naive is it to run around thinking power is rewarding LGBT all of a sudden. Just look the other way while all those kids be getting their dicks and boobs cut off.

How naive is it to believe power is rewarding people because of past slavery. Just specifically do not look at CBDC.

Do you realize the play is this- reparations in real money.

Convert everyone to CBDC. Turn it all off. Reject division. We are each brothers and sisters. Our best chance in this is fully together.

All those in green DIE industry get paid, with their own tax dollars to side with power's play. They internally refuse to question what doesn't feel right.

But you have to.

Why ghettos for everyone. Are the solar installers and green fund managers and 400k per year not in the 15 minute city. Nope.

The reason money is there is to silence and neutralize part of the population.

Look. To think the 15 minute city is all benevolent, you have to fully suppress your spidey instincts.

You have to ignore all of history about what man kind is capable of.

Then you have to ignore what they say.

useless esters.

You have to ignore flooding drugs INTO COMMUNITIES.

Decriminlizing drugs and the government giving them away BY THE bucket in Canada.

And euthanasia.

Then you have to ignore they worship Satan. You do.

You have to ignore the last 4 years.

Everything pushes us nudges us acceptance.

Screw that.

We have to name the green fraud.

And name the structures going up. prison.

With a death sentence.

If you can't leave, and are deprived of material decisions it is because you are expected to die there. Soon slow fast. Who knows.

Nothing I uncover leads me to believe we should trust “our betters".

Nothing.

You have to face what it is we are looking at.

To have a course of action.

The sooner more people do the better.

