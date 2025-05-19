Listen I figured out far-right. I can't believe I'm far-right. But ya. I looked up the definition. I was surprised. Listen above.
Pro-nation speech is just one of the categories of speech you can't have.
It's not just medical freedom, it's all our freedoms I describe at risk in WORLD ON MUTE
https://youtube.com/shorts/EBtKM9w1eTA
WORLD ON MUTE available now.
I don't need anyone to tell me I'm far-right.
Currently, that places me right of center.
The whole left/right thing is distraction.
Wrong/Right is not...
Get the Bogus Left-Right Marxist baloney sandwich political spectrum in perspective. It is entirely Far Left, that is, toyal government control of Capital.
The actual far Right is zero government control of Capital. Some mistake it as Chaos bit it is Anarchy in its meaning of No Rulers.
Chaos is a tool of the top oligarchs, the Robber bank owners.
Anarchy means no rulers. That does not mean no rules or laws. It doesn't mean no representatives or leaders. It doesn't mean no government.