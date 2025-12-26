I think this is the same Penny Marie who appeared as an expert witness at the National Citizens Inquiry just before me.

My testimony was the emancipation of the pedophile movement and is part of part three WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. I will post my NCI testimony so you see our society from the Epstein angle and how the laws as a satanic inversion require consent to pedo society.

Our governments have bought the proverbial Lions. I address the many reasons Christians are being killed by the rulling cult in my book ON MUTE by Lisa Miron and am aware of more and more.

Please share widely this stack. The genocide cults fear and hate Christians and Christ. All big ops move this.

Here is the plan to extirpate Christians, Greek, and entire Muslim countries as Mitzva requires it.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Here is a talk on the Noahide laws by 3 Jewish individuals and myself. Those of Jewish descent choosing to confront this agenda as evil are doing so as true leaders. Elizabeth Glass Jana S Bennun

Steve And Jana are Jewish who became Christian missionaries. Steve was formerly zionist and now raises the alarm. Elizabeth Glass is a Reform Jewish person.

They show what few people can. This makes me sad. The cult at the top are not its people. However the plans are laid.

If you are in Canada or not, opposition to bill C-9 is the most important law to oppose. If you can't keep your freedom or head, you can't use the internet.

Israeli police storm Palestinian Christians celebrating Christmas.

https://youtube.com/shorts/TnzH_vIdvKc

The satanic cult in power has perverted all the power structures it touches.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I describe a one beast system. I tell you today. The people must unite. A darkness moves. One that was long prophecied.

I choose to blind it with light rather than accommodate it with silence because it is uncomfortable to confront.

Our Lady Guadalupe ( Mary who appeared in Guadalupe) had this prayer for us. Note she says to raise the Saber of Truth. Muslims love Mary very much and may take heart in her prayer. Many Christians are not fond of the concept of her intercession for us. But let's just say how many pray for their departed and think those departed watch over them. It would the same. For those who know not God. -Her prayer is for the truth tellers and freedom fighters of our time.

“Dear children, I am here* in your midst - the Protectress of your Faith and Virginal Mother of all mankind. I come to bless, protect, and to reconcile each of you to the Paternal Heart of God the Father. Be present in the Heart of God by virtue of your efforts in holiness.

Take up the sword of Truth and the breastplate of humility. Keep vigil over God's Will for you. Let your hearts beat as one with His."



"Grave is My need for your prayers to mitigate the Father's Wrath. The gravest sin today is intellectual pride against God's existence."



"Your faith is not your idea, but a gift from God to be spent wisely according to the needs of these times. Dear children, desire reconciliation with God the Father. In that way, I can take you deeper into personal holiness which is the doorway to sanctity. The world is in great need of living saints to balance good versus evil. Let your hearts be consumed with the desire to be holy."



"Souls must know Papa God in order to obey Him. Therefore, I come to you again to help you to know God and to love Him."



"Over the span of many centuries, I have appeared many times and in many places. My Message is always the same - conversion of heart. Today, it is the same. I am calling people to leave their pagan ways of pretending there is no God and returning to love of God and love of neighbor. Not to choose is to choose. Let this be the Apparition which changes the direction of the heart of the world."



"Dear children, understand My anguish as I continue to call the heart of the world to its conversion through the provision of the grace of My Heart. You do not see into the hearts of world leaders such as I do. At any given moment, evil could hold sway over world events. Take to heart, then, the petition of My Heart - the conversion of the heart of the world."



"Dear children, in order for there to be a conversion of the heart of the world, there must be peace in all hearts. Peace precedes all good. Pray for peace in hearts and you will be praying for the conversion of the heart of the world."

My deepest prayer for you who read my words is that you discard the manner in your mind of pretending that this evil is not occurring, or that it requires precisely from you action.”

We are not called to be faint of heart. We are called to have confidence in who it is that calls us.

In Christ all things are possible. With the faith of a mustard seed you can move mountains.

I chose you my brothers and sister of all faiths to move mountains.

Let us now intend to Defeat Bill C-9 and all its iterations around the planet.

Love you dear readers. Whatever my deficiencies I hope God takes up the spaces.

Leave a comment

Share