Dr. David Filpula received his Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Minnesota and completed postdoctoral training in protein chemistry and molecular genetics at Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego. Subsequently, he served for nearly three decades as a research director at biotechnology companies in New Jersey and Maryland. David led diverse teams of research scientists at Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Genex Corporation and was engaged in programs that successfully led to several marketed biopharmaceuticals, commercial life science research products, and industrial biochemical technologies. Dr. Filpula also served as Director of Research for SCA Ventures and joined the Steering Committee for an international alliance of biotechnology companies focused on antibody engineering. David has numerous patents, publications, and platform talks in the areas of protein engineering and drug delivery and was Principal Investigator on several extramural grants funded through the Small Business Innovation Research program prior to joining CSR as a Scientific Review Officer in 2011, serving first in Interdisciplinary Molecular Sciences and Training and subsequently in Bioengineering Sciences and Technologies.”

I found one of his patents assigned to someone associated with this company.

https://enzon.com/docs/about_directors

“Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is positioned as a public company acquisition vehicle, where it can become an acquisition platform and more fully utilize its net operating loss carryforwards and enhance stockholder value.”

Nanotechnology is the ultimate conspiracy theory of the covid era.

Someone is in charge of it at the NIH. I am not saying he is a bad actor. Likely a very smart individual.

I find there is a gap between what science can do and what individuals are provided as information on that science. We are drunk on a media that tells us what is important and what to dance at talk about and bow in silence to.

Those in the medical field should look up his patents and comment on anything interesting. Some of the polymer folding proteins looked interesting.

Anyone thinking in investing in this Enzon company while it’s only 9 cents?

