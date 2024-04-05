https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1590295381509693441?t=3lJmbc0BcKA2PKETQ66ZuA&s=19

Please enjoy the above video.

And another thought

On January 17, 1961, in this farewell address, President Dwight Eisenhower warned against the establishment of a "military-industrial complex."

“In a speech of less than 10 minutes, on January 17, 1961, President Dwight Eisenhower delivered his political farewell to the American people on national television from the Oval Office of the White House. Those who expected the military leader and hero of World War II to depart his Presidency with a nostalgic, "old soldier" speech like Gen. Douglas MacArthur's, were surprised at his strong warnings about the dangers of the "military-industrial complex."

As President of the United States for two terms, Eisenhower had slowed the push for increased defense spending despite pressure to build more military equipment during the Cold War’s arms race. Nonetheless, the American military services and the defense industry had expanded a great deal in the 1950s. Eisenhower thought this growth was needed to counter the Soviet Union, but it confounded him. Though he did not say so explicitly, his standing as a military leader helped give him the credibility to stand up to the pressures of this new, powerful interest group. He eventually described it as a necessary evil.

A vital element in keeping the peace is our military establishment. Our arms must be might, ready for instant action, so that no potential aggressor may be tempted to risk his own destruction. . . . American makers of plowshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. . . . This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. . . .Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. . . . In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.

The end of Eisenhower’s term as President not only marked the end of the 1950s, but also the end of an era in government. A new, younger generation was rising to national power that would set a more youthful, vigorous course. His farewell address was a warning to his successors of one of the many things they would have to be wary of in the coming years.”

Corporations

NGOS

Pharma industrial Complex

Military industrial Complex

the Spooks

Their employees live in our world. Are they naïve. if the corporate, insert entity objective makes the world less inhabitable at what point does the loyalty to our world, way of life, values, crystallize for them. if these entities forces are destructive, but these entities are made up of men and women who have loyalty to their neighbours, their communities, when does the disconnect become apparent.

The splinter is waiting to happen. It will happen on DEI I believe in a massive upheaval soon. Social justice is not ever the concern of power, but of people. When the government owns social justice, they direct it in the way they want it to go, and avoid SCRUTINY by those most able to be selfless. Look it is definitely a do gooder personality who likes social justice. But if the government scoops those personalities up in their tender youth and directs them into the subjects and dogma they want, they merely steer these people away from where they could cause the government some serious damage.

Organizing Social Justice is sad for me. Because all those people are people that want to do good in the world, and their efforts are directed by power now.

They would have found their area and niche to improve their communities. Instead they are all collected and placed in one to three areas exclusively. Areas that both enable the government purpose and hide the government’s true movement of power.

It is also a truism that the desire to preserve and grow Power will pervert the original cause.

By owning social justice government creates an absolute silence on the areas they are grabbing most power in. It is like the Sirens scene in Ice Age. the government is saying honey, work on this topic. AND IGNORE THAT WE ARE SETTING UP SMART CITIES, CBDC, DIGITAL ID AND ENDING FREEDOM FOR ALL.

I was thinking about 2 decades to do a phD in corporations performing state functions and how to parse the conflict of interests from a state protective purpose. How little did I know that would have led to the same place I am today. I think it would have been a great phD though.

What I see happening, is people breaking free from the organized social justice into a social justice that speaks to them.

Why does everyone need to have the same causes? because it is POWER MOVING. not any other reason. and the power that moves truly is awesome to consider. Awesome in the horrific sense.

Who owns the world. We occupy all the institutions that own the world. When we the people understand that the types of changes possible will be cataclysmic.

Become a change maker. Energy moves. Time to channel it another way.

Freedom!

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

