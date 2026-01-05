Just in case you buy what the world is selling.

Mission statement for Levine?

Communism.

Don't forget to manage NYC for the STAKEHOLDERS.

Oh. Mandami figure heading has the comptroller public affairs office running the show. For the STAKEHOLDERS.

Infrastructure, debt, hospitals housing. For the STAKEHOLDERS.

All the terms and conditions for New York set by the loyal to the STAKEHOLDERS.

Who is running the green resilient c40 communism crap.

Hmm. He was Chair of the Committee on HEALTH DURING COVID IN NEW YORK CITY. How did that work out for NYC residents of all races and religions.

Long time communism prostakeholder, and helping the health mafioso takeover of New York. Now running the show.

https://comptroller.nyc.gov/about/overview-of-the-office/

If this is all news to you it's because you believe the religious war they are selling. Unbelievably Mandami's muslim wife….

I'm not buying what is being sold to us on Mandami. I don't think you are getting straight goods. And this just fell in my lap on my morning coffee.

Please also read Attorney Anne Cox substack detailing the loss of the right to buy and sell property in NYC.

IF YOU THINK THIS IS COMMUNIST CRAZY? it's going through the comptroller office.

Run on the treadmill they have for you?

The country is being destroyed for and by stakeholders. It is new Rome. It is Edom

It is Esau.

What do you think Muslims are going around bombing Christmas markets. Yep. And Al Queda passports were located in 911 debris.

They are entering the operating system too. The sooner we ( of all religions) all know straight up the future vision the better.

Genocide by policy, mandate, funding, bylaw, ordinance, land reclamation, sterilization, education policies… is possible.

Remember the cult at the top has a very specific plan. But those not in the know should not be blamed. People are born into their faiths and most go about trying to live their lives, love their families. Additionally some do good for those in their communities.

Ephesians 5:-20

5 Therefore be imitators of God, as beloved children. 2 And walk in love, as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.

6 Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience. 7 Therefore do not become partners with them; 8 for at one time you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light 9 (for the fruit of light is found in all that is good and right and true), 10 and try to discern what is pleasing to the Lord. 11 Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. 12 For it is shameful even to speak of the things that they do in secret. 13 But when anything is exposed by the light, it becomes visible, 14 for anything that becomes visible is light. Therefore it says,

“Awake, O sleeper,

and arise from the dead,

and Christ will shine on you.”

15 Look carefully then how you walk, not as unwise but as wise, 16 making the best use of the time, because the days are evil. 17 Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is. 18 And do not get drunk with wine, for that is debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit, 19 addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody to the Lord with your heart, 20 giving thanks always and for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,”

Matthew 5:14

14 “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.

If I shine a light for you to see, it is so the darkness doesn't crowd about.

Is it true or false that communism has descended on NYC.

IS it Islam pushing it. Why must we think it is. Because if you unbelievably find a passport… ( did they find ANY OTHER MIRACLE survive all odds PASSPORTS?? Test it yourself. Throw your passport in an explosion. Retrieve it afterwards. Try to travel on it.) then you get a mandate for war .

Be a light of love to the world. I had a vision years ago that links between faith communities ( including with rabbis) would be how we communicate in a world locked down. I saw it clear as day. I saw Muslims Christians Jews and others linked in resistance. Because I saw that I refused to be hardened by the messages of who I am told to hate.

Do not dismiss others into boxes because you are instructed like kool-aid to do so. If migration policies are disrupting your nation, who makes them, rather then who profits from them.

Think like reason is a gift from God, not a show on TV.

I just publish what I locate. How I find this crap I don't know.

Message Lawyerlisa

Leave a comment

Share