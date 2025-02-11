I found the OAS looking at the cv for one of the liberal contenders to ‘replace’ Trudeau. Karina Gould. Before she was an MP she worked for OAS. So I said, I bet that will be an interesting globalist hot spot. I was bang on. You’d never find them. It turns out the EU is not the only regionalization. Pan America has been underway. The following is from their website. I note it ‘prioritizes sovereignty’ but does it? Please note that ‘social justice’ or aka communism is the basis of lasting peace according to them. or the boot on your neck. depends on the perspective. You will find Equity, Gender, Education. You will find policies and funding the whole gamut on MIGRATION. Go to the links and download them. Incredible to find who runs the Pan American agenda with a name so similar to the United States. There’s the climate game, sustainable development, disasters. There’s children. Damn we know what that might Epstein mean. There’s DISARMAMENT. Education. (the education portal is down- wonder what rainbow is there) You are just going to have to make this viral since I’ve heard no one talk about this WOKE hotbed running the pan-americas. Does it make sense that Karina Gould the Liberal MP worked on MIGRATION IN THE AMERICAS prior to running for the liberal party. let that sink in.

USA you need to run every person who worked at this organization. here is the link to the current leaderships

“In 2010, Gould took a job with the Organization of American States in Washington, D.C., working as a consultant in the Migration and Development Program.[5] She is cited as contributing to the 2011 report, International Migration in the Americas: First Report of the Continuous Reporting System on International Migration in the Americas (SICREMI).[10]

YOU CANNOT STOP LOOKING AT THIS SITE BECAUSE IT IS ALL THAT AILS US, AND COMING HARD.

“The Organization of American States is the world’s oldest regional organization, dating back to the First International Conference of American States, held in Washington, D.C., from October 1889 to April 1890. That meeting approved the establishment of the International Union of American Republics, and the stage was set for the weaving of a web of provisions and institutions that came to be known as the inter-American system, the oldest international institutional system.

The OAS came into being in 1948 with the signing in Bogotá, Colombia, of the Charter of the OAS, which entered into force in December 1951. It was subsequently amended by the Protocol of Buenos Aires, signed in 1967, which entered into force in February 1970; by the Protocol of Cartagena de Indias, signed in 1985, which entered into force in November 1988; by the Protocol of Managua, signed in 1993, which entered into force in January 1996; and by the Protocol of Washington, signed in 1992, which entered into force in September 1997.

The Organization was established in order to achieve among its member states—as stipulated in Article 1 of the Charter—"an order of peace and justice, to promote their solidarity, to strengthen their collaboration, and to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, and their independence."

Today, the OAS brings together all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere. In addition, it has granted permanent observer status to 70 states, as well as to the European Union (EU).

The Organization uses a four-pronged approach to effectively implement its essential purposes, based on its main pillars: democracy, human rights, security, and development.

Article 2 of the Charter of the OAS states that:



"The Organization of American States, in order to put into practice the principles on which it is founded and to fulfill its regional obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, proclaims the following essential purposes:

To strengthen the peace and security of the continent; To promote and consolidate representative democracy, with due respect for the principle of nonintervention; To prevent possible causes of difficulties and to ensure the pacific settlement of disputes that may arise among the Member States; To provide for common action on the part of those States in the event of aggression; To seek the solution of political, juridical, and economic problems that may arise among them; To promote, by cooperative action, their economic, social, and cultural development; To eradicate extreme poverty, which constitutes an obstacle to the full democratic development of the peoples of the hemisphere; and To achieve an effective limitation of conventional weapons that will make it possible to devote the largest amount of resources to the economic and social development of the Member States."

rticle 3 of the Charter of the OAS states that:

"The American States reaffirm the following principles:

International law is the standard of conduct of States in their reciprocal relations; International order consists essentially of respect for the personality, sovereignty, and independence of States, and the faithful fulfillment of obligations derived from treaties and other sources of international law; Good faith shall govern the relations between States; The solidarity of the American States and the high aims which are sought through it require the political organization of those States on the basis of the effective exercise of representative democracy; Every State has the right to choose, without external interference, its political, economic, and social system and to organize itself in the way best suited to it, and has the duty to abstain from intervening in the affairs of another State. Subject to the foregoing, the American States shall cooperate fully among themselves, independently of the nature of their political, economic, and social systems; The elimination of extreme poverty is an essential part of the promotion and consolidation of representative democracy and is the common and shared responsibility of the American States; The American States condemn war of aggression: victory does not give rights; An act of aggression against one American State is an act of aggression against all the other American States; Controversies of an international character arising between two or more American States shall be settled by peaceful procedures; Social justice and social security are bases of lasting peace; Economic cooperation is essential to the common welfare and prosperity of the peoples of the continent; The American States proclaim the fundamental rights of the individual without distinction as to race, nationality, creed, or sex; The spiritual unity of the continent is based on respect for the cultural values of the American countries and requires their close cooperation for the high purposes of civilization; The education of peoples should be directed toward justice, freedom, and peace."

All 35 independent countries of the Americas have ratified the OAS Charter and belong to the Organization.

The following 21 member states met in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1948 to sign the OAS Charter: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba1, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States of America, Uruguay, and Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of).

Subsequently, the following 14 member states joined: Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (1967); Jamaica (1969); Grenada (1975); Suriname (1977); Dominica (Commonwealth of), Saint Lucia (1979); Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1981); The Bahamas (Commonwealth of) (1982); St. Kitts & Nevis (1984); Canada (1990); Belize and Guyana (1991).

On June 3, 2009, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Americas adopted Resolution AG/RES.2438 (XXXIX-O/09) which resolves that the 1962 Resolution that excluded the Government of Cuba from its participation in the Inter-American system, ceases to have effect in the Organization of American States (OAS). The 2009 resolution states that the participation of the Republic of Cuba in the OAS will be the result of a process of dialogue initiated at the request of the Government of Cuba, and in accordance with the practices, purposes, and principles of the OAS.

The OAS uses a four-pronged approach to effectively implement its essential purposes. The Organization’s four main pillars––democracy, human rights, security, and development––support each other and are intertwined through political dialogue, inclusiveness, cooperation, and legal and follow-up instruments that provide the OAS with the tools to maximize its work in the Hemisphere.

Under TOPICS YOU HAVE THE HOTBED OF DEI

Topics

The OAS supports the efforts of its member states aimed at reducing poverty and achieving economic development. It contributes to strengthening democracy and governance in the Hemisphere, to confronting threats to hemispheric security, and to defending the rights of the citizens of the region.

Our Structure

The Organization of American States accomplishes its purposes by means of the following:

The General Assembly is the supreme organ of the Organization of American States and comprises the delegations of all the member states. All member states are represented at the General Assembly and have the right to one vote.

The Permanent Council attends to the matters entrusted to it by the General Assembly or the Meeting of Consultation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs; monitors the maintenance of friendly relations among the member states and the observance of the standards governing General Secretariat operations; and acts provisionally as Organ of Consultation under the Rio Treaty.”

Our Locations

Telephone: +1 (202) 370-5000.

The OAS headquarters is located in Washington, D.C. It is made up of five buildings, all in the vicinity of each other:

Please click here to see the location of the OAS Country Offices.

HERE ARE THE US REPRESENTATIVES.

Mr. Thomas R. HASTINGS

Interim Representative

(202) 647-9422

January 11, 2025Ms. Kimberly J. PENLAND

Political Counselor, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-6375August 9, 2024

Ms. Julianna AYNES-NEVILLE

Development Counselor, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-9908October 28, 2015 Mr. Fernando D. ROJAS

Senior Advisor, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-9482August 2, 2004 Ms. Rachel OWEN

Deputy Political Counselor, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-9378August 31, 2020 Mr. Andrew STEVENSON

Alternate Representative

(202) 647-9057September 6, 2006 Mr. William AYALA

International Economist and Alternate Representative

(202) 647-9912August 22, 2023 Ms. Christina HEIFFERON

Alternate RepresentativeMay 11, 2023 Ms. Lucero V. GOMEZ

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate RepresentativeMay 10, 2024 Ms. Haydee ROJAS

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate RepresentativeApril 15, 2024 Ms. Jennifer SHOWELL

Deputy Director – Summit Coordination, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-3354February 18, 2014 Ms. Barbara ADAIR

Summit Coordinator, Alternate Representative

(202) 736-7532February 19, 2020 Ms. Katherine FENNELL

Attorney Adviser, Alternate Representative

(202) 647-7046July 23, 2021 Mr. James WALL

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate Representative

(202) 634-1497November 3, 2023 Ms. Christine HULSIZER

Attorney AdvisorSeptember 20, 2024 Mr. Nicholas MONTELONGO

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate RepresentativeNovember 1, 2024 Mr. Daniel DILEO

Alternate RepresentativeNovember 26, 2024 Ms. Claudia CEBALLOS- RIVERA

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate RepresentativeJanuary 3, 2025 Ms. Andrea PERALTA

Foreign Affairs Officer, Alternate RepresentativeJanuary 15, 2025

Address: WHA/USOAS Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Department of State - Room 5914 Washington, D.C. 20520

Phone: (202) 647-9376

Fax: (202) 647-6973

E-mail: usa@oas.org

Website:

http://www.usoas.usmission.gov (LL THAT SITE IT DOWN)

Office Hours: 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. / Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Although some scholars trace the antecedents of the inter-American system back to the Congress of Panama convened by Simón Bolivar in 1826, the fact is that it was only in 1889 that the American States decided to meet periodically and to forge a shared system of norms and institutions. There were, in the meantime, conferences and meetings that attempted to give birth to the system, but it was only at the invitation of the Government of the United States that the process began that was to continue uninterruptedly until this day. The First International Conference of American States was held in Washington, D.C., October 1889 to April 1890 “ for the purpose of discussing and recommending for adoption to their respective Governments some plan of arbitration for the settlement of disagreements and disputes that may hereafter arise between them, and for considering questions relating to the improvement of business intercourse and means of direct communication between said countries, and to encourage such reciprocal commercial relations as will be beneficial to all and secure more extensive markets for the products of each of said countries."

Eighteen American States took part in that Conference, in which it was agreed to constitute the "International Union of American Republics for the prompt collection and distribution of commercial information," with its headquarters in Washington. Later it was to become the “Pan American Union” and, eventually, as its functions expanded, today’s General Secretariat of the OAS. With respect to legal matters, the Conference recommended adopting provisions to govern extradition; it declared that conquest does not create rights; and it produced guidelines for the drafting of a treaty on arbitration that could avoid recourse to war as a means to resolve controversies among American nations. This Conference laid the foundations of what would later become the inter-American system: commercial concerns directed toward achieving greater integration; legal concerns with strengthening state and private sector ties in a peaceful environment of regional cooperation and security; and the establishment of specialized institutions in different spheres.

The Conferences of American States met at varying intervals until, in 1970, they were replaced by the sessions of the OAS General Assembly, once the Protocol of Amendment to the Charter of the Organization of American States, adopted in Buenos Aires, had entered into force. Apart from those Conferences, there were also Meetings of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and special meetings, such as the 1945 Conference on Inter-American Problems of War and Peace in Mexico City, to discuss joint activities to be undertaken by the American States consistent with the United Nations, which was then in the process of being established, or the Inter-American Conference for the Maintenance of Continental Peace and Security, convened in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1947, which adopted the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance, in the aftermath of the World War II and as the Cold War began to loom, in order to ensure legitimate collective self-defence in the event of an attack from a foreign power from outside the region and to decide on joint actions in the event of a conflict between two States Parties to the Treaty. Throughout this period, numerous agreements were adopted that established the basic principles of what would later become the Organization of American States. For instance, in 1923, the Fifth International Conference of American States (Santiago, Chile) adopted the Treaty to Avoid or Prevent Conflicts Between American States (Gondra Treaty), and in 1933, the Seventh International Conference of American States (Montevideo, Uruguay) adopted the Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, which reaffirmed the principle that “States are juridically equal, enjoy the same rights, and have equal capacity in their exercise,” reiterated the principle that no state has the right to intervene (prohibition of intervention) in the internal or external affairs of another, and underscored the obligation of all States “to settle any differences that might arise between them through recognized pacific methods.”

Several private international law conventions were also adopted in the early decades of the inter-American system; notably, the Convention on Private International Law, adopted at the Sixth International Conference of American States in Havana, Cuba, and its Annex: the Bustamante Code of Private International Law. Although that Convention received few ratifications and, in particular, was not followed by the southern countries of South America, which preferred the provisions of the Montevideo Treaties on Private International Law of 1889 and 1939, it was an important step on the way to codification and progressive development of private international law.

In addition to the Pan American Union, a set of institutions were gradually established to facilitate cooperation in specific areas. Over the years, and with varying names, the following institutions were formed and embarked on important tasks: the Pan American Health Organization (1902), which later also became the regional office of the future World Health Organization; the Inter-American Juridical Committee (1906); the Inter-American Children's Institute (1927); the Inter-American Commission of Women (1928); the Pan American Institute of Geography and History (1928); the Inter-American Indian Institute (1940); the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (1942); and the Inter-American Defense Board (1942), which were then followed, after the OAS had been established, by the Inter-American Development Bank, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission, the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission, the Inter-American Committee on Ports, the Justice Studies Center of the Americas, and others. An Inter-American Court of Justice was proposed back in 1923 but has never materialized, even though there was a precedent in the form of the Central American Court of Justice, which functioned from 1907 to 1918. Thus a whole network of regional international institutions was established to strengthen cooperation among American States on the wide range of subjects on the regional agenda.

The Ninth International Conference of American States, meeting in Bogotá, Colombia, in 1948, with the participation of 21 States, adopted the Charter of the Organization of American States, the American Treaty on Pacific Settlement (“Pact of Bogotá”), and the American Declaration on the Rights and Duties of Man. The same Conference also adopted the Economic Agreement of Bogotá, which sought to advance economic cooperation among the American States. However, it never entered into force.

Like the OAS Charter itself, the “Pact of Bogotá” obliges the High Contracting Parties to settle controversies between American States by peaceful means and lists the procedures to be followed: mediation, investigation and conciliation, good offices, arbitration, and, failing that, recourse to the International Court of Justice of The Hague, which meant that some controversies were in fact brought before that Court. The American Declaration on the Rights and Duties of Man, adopted months earlier than the Universal Declaration, underscored the region’s commitment to international protection of human rights and paved the way for the subsequent adoption of the American Convention on Human Rights (“Pact of San José,” Costa Rica), which was adopted in 1969 and entered into force in 1978.

The Charter of the Organization of American States was the result of a long process of negotiation that began in 1945. Numerous names were originally proposed for the new institution: “Union,” “Regional Community,” or “Organization,” and, after the last of these had been chosen, there was discussion of whether to use “States,” “Nations,” or “Republics.” The word “Republics” was not chosen in order not to exclude other forms of government that might exist in the region, and “Nations” was ruled out as being more cultural or sociological than legal. So that left the name we know today: “Organization of American States.”

Also established was the new Organization’s relationship to the universal system (United Nations) established three years earlier. Article 1 of the Charter states that: “Within the United Nations, the Organization of American States is a regional agency,” pursuant to the provisions of Chapter VIII (Regional Arrangements) of the Charter of the United Nations, and as such it has participated in activities related to peace and security in the region, especially and most recently at various moments in the history of Haiti, when the two organizations undertook joint missions.

The 1948 Charter has been modified, via Protocols of Amendment, on four occasions: Buenos Aires, 1967; Cartagena de Indias, 1985; Washington, 1992, and Managua, 1993.

Although they are not provided for in the Charter, since 1994 there have been politically very important Summits of the Heads of State and of Government of the Americas, which issue decisions and recommendations, generally in the form of a Declaration and Plan of Action, regarding objectives to be met by the organizations of the inter-American system and, especially, the OAS.

The OAS also acts as the secretariat for various ministerial meetings; in particular, for meetings of Ministers of Justice, Ministers of Labour, Ministers of Science and Technology, and Ministers of Education of the Americas.”

That’s all I have for you in this post. But you can go for miles on this. Get this exposed please.

