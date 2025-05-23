That's it. No tanks rolling out

https://www.dailysignal.com/2025/05/21/who-is-cheap-date-expert-says-chinas-500-million-pledge/

According to the UN 11 countries abstained from the vote.

“11 abstentions and a US no-show

11 countries abstained, including Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia and Iran. Following the vote, the abstaining countries were given the opportunity to explain why they took this decision.”

https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/05/1163451

What are the other absentia countries?

The same article says…

“Next steps

The adoption has been hailed as a groundbreaking step, but this is just the beginning of the process.

The next step is putting the agreement into practice, by launching a process to draft and negotiate a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS) through an Intergovernmental Working Group.

The result of this process will be considered at next year’s World Health Assembly.

Once the Assembly adopts the PABS annex, the agreement will then be open for signature and consideration of ratification, including by national legislative bodies. After 60 ratifications, it will enter into force.

Other provisions include a new financial mechanism for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and the creation of a Global Supply Chain and Logistics Network to “enhance, facilitate, and work to remove barriers and ensure equitable, timely, rapid, safe, and affordable access to pandemic-related health products for countries in need during public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, and for prevention of such emergencies.””

Health products? Is that what they are calling them. Everyone has seen the hearing yesterday. It's also TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION. IS IT CHINA TAXING OUR COUNTRIES????

That is another why you need a CARNEY GOVERNMENT.

now I heard China also didn't sign. I will track it down. But am bushed.

https://openwho.org/media/Module+1A%3A+Risk+communication+and+community+engagement%3A+Overview/0_wlhik4bk/529855

Share

Leave a comment