WHO IS PROMOTING 'SAFE ORDERLY AND REGULAR MIGRATION' why the IOM and the UN of course. The UN has a vision that is fundamentally hostile to the State and Freedom
Migration is not Immigration.
Immigration infers borders, government policies in the host state. migration is an imposed view that is stateless.
If your country has a bewildering immigration policy then you should track down instead the MIGRATION POLICIES, COMMITMENTS AND FUNDINGS coming through the UN and IOM.
The UN does not want borders. In my opinion it is an organization that is fundamentally hostile to the state.
This is not “migration” it is CRIMINAL INVASION. WAKE UP, SLEEPYHEADS!
All for One World Government, One World Religion, and the abolition of national sovereignty. Sorry but the New World Order writers have been spot on all along.