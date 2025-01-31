Mark Carney Wife: Who Is Diana Carney?

Diana Fox Carney is widely known as the wife of Canadian economist and banker Mark Carney.

Diana is an advisor to various companies working to accelerate the world’s transition to net zero greenhouse gases. She sits on the Advisory Board of growth equity fund, BeyondNetZero, and Canadian ag-tech company, Terramera. Diana is a Strategic Advisor at Willis Towers Watson and a Senior Advisor on climate at Eurasia Group. She began her career with the UK Government in Zanzibar, then spent time as a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute working specifically on rural livelihoods and asset-based approaches to development. Diana has also held leadership positions at Canada 2020 and the Institute for Public Policy Research (UK) and was until recently the Executive Director at Pi Capital in London.

Diana Carney is the founder of the website net-negative.tech and a current or past board member of several not-for-profit organisations in the climate and development space. Diana Carney and Mark Carney met while at the University of Oxford. The couple tied the knot in July 1994 while Mark was finishing his doctoral thesis. Diana and Mark Carney share four children. The family lived in Toronto, before moving to the Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood of Ottawa and then moving to London in 2013. They subsequently moved back to Ottawa when Mark Carney left his role in the Bank of England.

DID THEY? IS HE REALLY A RESIDENT OF CANADA FOR TWO YEARS?

what is beyond net zero? I tracked Diana Fox Carney at a Conference https://canada2020.ca/presenters/diana-fox-carney/

“Diana Fox Carney has many years of experience with climate policy work at think tanks in Canada and the UK. Most recently, she served as the executive director of Pi Capital, the leading content-based membership organization in the UK. Her professional experience prior to Pi Capital ranges from agricultural research in Africa to assessing new and advanced energy technologies. In particular, Diana has helped develop frameworks for thinking about getting to “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions, the role negative emissions will play in this effort, and how capital can be channeled to the right companies. She is a Senior Adviser at Eurasia Group, a trustee of the Shell Foundation and ClientEarth (US) and a member of the advisory boards of technology metals company, Techmet, and BeyondNetZero, a new growth equity fund in the emissions reduction space.

Event

The Net-Zero Leadership Summit

As we undergo shared global health and environmental challenges, along with major geopolitical and economic shifts, we must look to how markets, governments, and people can forge a new and better path forward. Canadians know that we have to act with urgency to ensure the sustainability of the communities in which we live, and embrace the new opportunities that come with Canadian global leadership in the drive for a net-zero future.

On April 19, Canada 2020 will bring together leading experts and innovators from across Canada and beyond to explore the challenges and opportunities of achieving a net-zero economy.

Join featured speakers to learn about new priorities, developments, and cutting-edge approaches in the drive toward the green transition.

Share ideas and insights, and hear from policymakers, leading advocates and innovators, cross-sector industry leaders, and experts about their visions and commitments for a sustainable, equitable, and resilient future.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 8:30 to 17:00 ET

The Shaw Centre

Ottawa, ON

$160 for individuals | $950 for tables of six

Lunch and light breakfast included | Non-profit/educator/student price available

Announced Speakers (LL: does this reads like the list of climate alarmists ruining our country? or the who-is-who in globalism?)

Mark Carney Canada 2020 Advisory Board Chair Biography

Hon. Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment and Climate Change Biography

Premier Caroline Cochrane Premier, Northwest Territories Biography

Heather Chalmers President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Canada Biography

Alex Pourbaix President & Chief Executive Officer, Cenovus Energy Biography

Anne McLellan Co-Chair, Coalition for A Better Future Biography

Lisa Raitt Co-Chair, Coalition for A Better Future Biography

Gregor Robertson Executive VP, Nexii Biography

Dale Beugin Executive Vice President, Canadian Climate Institute Biography

Ben Greenhouse Chief Executive Officer Potentia Renewables Inc Biography

Gilbert Bennett Interim President, WaterPower Canada Biography

John Gorman President & CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association Biography

Delia Cristea Partner and General Counsel, Power Sustainable Biography

Nicolle Butcher Chief Operations Officer, Ontario Power Generation Biography

Sarah Petrevan Vice President, Sustainability, Cement Association of Canada Biography

François Bélanger Head of Sustainability, CN Biography

Heather Scoffield Senior Vice-President, Strategy, Business Council of Canada Biography

Catherine Cobden President & CEO, Canadian Steel Producers Association Biography

Brendan Marshall Principal Advisor External Affairs Canada, Rio Tinto Biography

Alex Lau Co-founder & Board Chair, Carbon America; Vice President, Golden Properties Ltd Biography

Gerald Butts Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor, Eurasia Group Biography

Diana Fox Carney Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group; Strategic Advisory Board Member, Terramera Biography

Sandrine Tremblay Co-President and CTO, Kolostat & Krome Biography

Sure Sure Mark Carney, you aren’t going to Carbon tax us to death.

Carney says he’d get rid of the Carbon RETAIL tax. (what subset is that). But fyi they Liberals ARE IN POWER. If they want to repeal the taxes they are imposing on our economy GO RIGHT THE FRIG AHEAD.

But you’re saturated in extreme radical climate alarmism. We know it. You know it. You know we know it. We know, you know we know it. and you want us to pretend you aren’t a profiteering climate alarmist for the globalist cartel. It’s your whole crew. Your family, your friends, your financier background. All of it.

