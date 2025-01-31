Who is Mark Carney's wife: Who is Diana Carney. A CLIMATE RADICAL FOR ONE. SITS ON BEYOND NET ZERO (or former Beyond Net Zero).
Diana Fox Carney is widely known as the wife of Canadian economist and banker Mark Carney.
Diana is an advisor to various companies working to accelerate the world’s transition to net zero greenhouse gases.
She sits on the Advisory Board of growth equity fund, BeyondNetZero, and Canadian ag-tech company, Terramera.
Diana is a Strategic Advisor at Willis Towers Watson and a Senior Advisor on climate at Eurasia Group.
She began her career with the UK Government in Zanzibar, then spent time as a Research Fellow at the Overseas Development Institute working specifically on rural livelihoods and asset-based approaches to development.
Diana has also held leadership positions at Canada 2020 and the Institute for Public Policy Research (UK) and was until recently the Executive Director at Pi Capital in London.
Diana Carney is the founder of the website net-negative.tech and a current or past board member of several not-for-profit organisations in the climate and development space.
Diana Carney and Mark Carney met while at the University of Oxford.
The couple tied the knot in July 1994 while Mark was finishing his doctoral thesis.
Diana and Mark Carney share four children.
The family lived in Toronto, before moving to the Rockcliffe Park neighbourhood of Ottawa and then moving to London in 2013.
They subsequently moved back to Ottawa when Mark Carney left his role in the Bank of England.
DID THEY? IS HE REALLY A RESIDENT OF CANADA FOR TWO YEARS?
what is beyond net zero? I tracked Diana Fox Carney at a Conference https://canada2020.ca/presenters/diana-fox-carney/
“Diana Fox Carney has many years of experience with climate policy work at think tanks in Canada and the UK. Most recently, she served as the executive director of Pi Capital, the leading content-based membership organization in the UK. Her professional experience prior to Pi Capital ranges from agricultural research in Africa to assessing new and advanced energy technologies. In particular, Diana has helped develop frameworks for thinking about getting to “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions, the role negative emissions will play in this effort, and how capital can be channeled to the right companies. She is a Senior Adviser at Eurasia Group, a trustee of the Shell Foundation and ClientEarth (US) and a member of the advisory boards of technology metals company, Techmet, and BeyondNetZero, a new growth equity fund in the emissions reduction space.
Event
The Net-Zero Leadership Summit
As we undergo shared global health and environmental challenges, along with major geopolitical and economic shifts, we must look to how markets, governments, and people can forge a new and better path forward. Canadians know that we have to act with urgency to ensure the sustainability of the communities in which we live, and embrace the new opportunities that come with Canadian global leadership in the drive for a net-zero future.
On April 19, Canada 2020 will bring together leading experts and innovators from across Canada and beyond to explore the challenges and opportunities of achieving a net-zero economy.
Join featured speakers to learn about new priorities, developments, and cutting-edge approaches in the drive toward the green transition.
Share ideas and insights, and hear from policymakers, leading advocates and innovators, cross-sector industry leaders, and experts about their visions and commitments for a sustainable, equitable, and resilient future.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 8:30 to 17:00 ET
The Shaw Centre
Ottawa, ON
Announced Speakers (LL: does this reads like the list of climate alarmists ruining our country? or the who-is-who in globalism?)
Mark Carney
Canada 2020 Advisory Board Chair
Hon. Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Environment and Climate Change
Premier Caroline Cochrane
Premier, Northwest Territories
Heather Chalmers
President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Canada
Alex Pourbaix
President & Chief Executive Officer, Cenovus Energy
Anne McLellan
Co-Chair, Coalition for A Better Future
Lisa Raitt
Co-Chair, Coalition for A Better Future
Gregor Robertson
Executive VP, Nexii
Dale Beugin
Executive Vice President, Canadian Climate Institute
Ben Greenhouse
Chief Executive Officer Potentia Renewables Inc
Gilbert Bennett
Interim President, WaterPower Canada
John Gorman
President & CEO, Canadian Nuclear Association
Delia Cristea
Partner and General Counsel, Power Sustainable
Nicolle Butcher
Chief Operations Officer, Ontario Power Generation
Sarah Petrevan
Vice President, Sustainability, Cement Association of Canada
François Bélanger
Head of Sustainability, CN
Heather Scoffield
Senior Vice-President, Strategy, Business Council of Canada
Catherine Cobden
President & CEO, Canadian Steel Producers Association
Brendan Marshall
Principal Advisor External Affairs Canada, Rio Tinto
Alex Lau
Co-founder & Board Chair, Carbon America; Vice President, Golden Properties Ltd
Gerald Butts
Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor, Eurasia Group
Biography (YES THAT is Gerald Butts, alleged behind the scenes to have been the one running Canada all along. ‘The sea parts when he enters the room. He’s running Canada’ a liberal whistleblower told me. I don’t know. How’s he doing, if that is the case?)
Diana Fox Carney
Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group; Strategic Advisory Board Member, Terramera
Sandrine Tremblay
Co-President and CTO, Kolostat & Krome
Sure Sure Mark Carney, you aren’t going to Carbon tax us to death.
Carney says he’d get rid of the Carbon RETAIL tax. (what subset is that). But fyi they Liberals ARE IN POWER. If they want to repeal the taxes they are imposing on our economy GO RIGHT THE FRIG AHEAD.
But you’re saturated in extreme radical climate alarmism. We know it. You know it. You know we know it. We know, you know we know it. and you want us to pretend you aren’t a profiteering climate alarmist for the globalist cartel. It’s your whole crew. Your family, your friends, your financier background. All of it.
Guess there is no such thing as Conflict of Interest anymore . Did that idea go away like the definition of a vaccine ?
These people have no shame.. EVIL has no shame, their shame comes from when something good happens to people.. These people are beyond useless eaters... They add no value to humanity, they take away the value..