LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod's avatar
Rod
4h

I thought I was pretty awake until I learned about this fairly recently. You are digging into exactly who these people are who want to rule over us, and what are the connections that tie everything together. And for how long it has been going on, and how so much we were taught is a lie. I know the short answer to who they are is Satan's minions, but wow. Keep it up!

Lie after lie after lie is now falling in my head like dominoes.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Love the way you are running with the Elite Gender Inversion (EGI) story, Lisa...because it is such an important thing/deception for the evil "rulers of the world", and thus needs to be exposed. "Trans dude making war on God veiled as Lady Liberty" says it all. Ironic that the USA has never been free of the yoke of Freemasonry, which is satanic at its core.

"First Lady" indeed. The transvestigators have revealed that every First Lady (i.e. wife/partner of a US President) has been a tranny! Yes, "it takes some gettin' ya head around", that's for sure.

For those interested to pursue the bizarre phenomenon of EGI further (and if you are a genuine truth seeker, who wouldn't be?), here are some notable transvestigators, whose work can be found, free, on the internet: MrETV (formerly MrE3000), How Why See It, Nex Wex Backup Channel, Poncho Pete Son of Man, Real Nosey Parker, and Grand Prince Simon Carangi (aka Simon Woods).

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture