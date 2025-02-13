“ClimateWorks

Formation2008Founder

Hal HarveyHeadquartersSan Francisco, California, USASponsor ofRAND Corporation, Climate Analytics Australia Ltd, Climate Analytics, WWF-UK, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, University of Maryland, Royal Institute of International Affairs, Sierra Club, World Economic Forum, World Resources Institute, Building Decarbonization Coalition, Miljøstiftelsen Bellona, Environmental Defense Fund, Friends of the Earth, Rocky Mountain Institute, The Aspen Institute, Center for American Progress, New Venture Fund, Oxfam, Simon Fraser University, C40 Cities, Atlantic Council, International Council on Clean Transportation, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Greenpeace, Stichting Natuur en Milieu, Politico, United Nations Foundation, African Climate Foundation, Amnesty International, European Public Health Alliance, University of Washington, The Sunrise Project Australia Limited, International Trade Union Confederation, Investor Watch, University College London, New York University, World Business Council for Sustainable Development, United Nations Environment Programme, World Wildlife Fund, Georgetown University, European Climate Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Columbia University, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Asia Foundation, Associated Press, Centro de Jornalismo Investigativo, Climate Equity Reference Project Canada, Sustainable Energy for All, National Academy of Sciences, Global Water Challenge, Climate Policy Initiative, Colorado State University, Center for Carbon Removal, Ashden Sustainable Solutions Better Lives, Boston University, Global Catholic Climate Movement, Renewable Energy Institute, Duke University, The World Bank, Johns Hopkins University, Brookings Institution, China Dialogue Trust, Tufts University, Natural Resources Defense Council, Monash University, American Security Project, NABUSponsored byFord Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Open Philanthropy, Open Society FoundationsMembership•

John Podesta

• Franklin M. Orr Jr.

• Nancy Lindborg

• Arunabha Ghosh

• Jamshyd Godrej

• Naoko Ishii

• Caio Koch-Weser

• Larry Krame

• Carlos Lopes

• Helen Mountford

• Kyung-Ah Park

• Kristian Parker

• Antha WilliamsLarge funder of projects intended to steer public opinion and take control over all government policy under the pretext of fighting climate change. Part of "a blob" of similar very wealthy interconnected foundations with opaque structures. Backers include Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.

The ClimateWorks Foundation is funding entity that distributes money from donors to environmentalist advocacy groups around the world. Many of these nonprofits lobby for carbon taxes, restricting coal use, international carbon treaties with strict enforcement mechanisms, and diminishing the use of cars.[1] Backers include Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg.

Contents

Own words

We’re researchers, strategists, collaborators, and grantmakers. The ClimateWorks team is on a mission to end the climate crisis by amplifying the power of philanthropy. Our global programs and services equip philanthropy with knowledge, networks, and solutions to drive climate progress. Since 2008, ClimateWorks has granted over $1.3 billion to more than 600 grantees in over 50 countries.[2]

The Blob

In 2014, the Daily Mail wrote how "a network - 'a blob' - of pro-green lobbyists working at every level of the British Establishment, have helped shape the eco policies sending household energy bills soaring." The phrase the ‘Green Blob’ was coined by former UK Environment Secretary Owen Paterson after he was sacked from the Cabinet in July 2014. At the heart of the Blob is a single institution – the European Climate Foundation, which is largely funded by ClimateWorks. He was referring to innocuous-sounding bodies such as the Dutch National Postcode Lottery, the American William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Swiss Oak Foundation are channeling tens of millions of pounds each year to climate change lobbyists in Britain, including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.[3]

European Climate Foundation

ClimateWorks grants around $25 million per year to European projects[4], but it does not disclose the organizations to which it finances.[5] It expanded its activity in Europe after Copenhagen, largely at the behest of its premier European network member, the European Climate Foundation (ECF).[6] The ECF was founded the same year as ClimateWorks; and like ClimateWorks, it acts as a "foundation of foundations,"[7] funneling funds to radical, environmentalist advocacy groups in Europe.[8]

Banned in India

The government of India blacklisted ClimateWorks in 2014 after that country’s Intelligence Bureau ruled Greenpeace, a ClimateWorks grantee, "a threat to national economic security."[9] The measure forced ClimateWorks to receive permission from India’s Home Ministry before making additional grants into the country. The government alleged that the anti-mining, anti-drilling, and anti-coal protests that ClimateWorks and other Western environmentalist organizations funded had cost the country up to three percent of its GDP.[10]

Board Members

The Board is as of 2023.[11]

John Podesta was Chair of the Board in 2015[12], but quit at a later date. The former campaign manager of Hillary Clinton was considered one of the powers behind the scenes of the Democratic Party before the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. Until the 2015/2016 election campaign, he was an important adviser to Barack Obama and before that he was chief of staff at the White House under Bill Clinton (1998 to 2001).

Weakening the German car industry

The leaked Podesta emails shed light on secret CWF activities that now became known. Some of the transfers to associations and environmental organizations – including those of the Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) – were not mentioned in the official lists and classified as "discreet".

Even then there was a suspicion that the weakening of the German car industry could be the real goal of ClimateWorks. The fact that the American car industry was under pressure from German manufacturers after the crisis over the manufacturer General Motors is an open secret. Hillary Clinton was supported in the election campaign by Daniel Akerson, the former boss of General Motors; the current chairman of the American car manufacturer, Mary Barra, was considered for some time as a possible vice-president or "running mate" of Clinton. A partner of the CWF is also the Ford Foundation, which was founded by the son of Ford founder Henry Ford.[13]

In the course of Dieselgate affair, the CWF spent half a million US dollars, in 2015 to support organizations such as the International Council on Clean Transportation, which played a key role in the investigation of Dieselgate in the USA.[14]

Funding

ClimateWorks is funded by several other foundations, including Anne T. & Robert M. Bass Foundation, Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust,Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies (Michael Bloomberg), Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Climate Pathfinders Foundation, The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Don & Judy Spiro Fund, Elhapa Foundation Inc., Ford Foundation, Gates Ventures (Bill Gates), Good Energies Foundation, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, High Tide Foundation, IKEA Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, KR Foundation, Margaret A. Cargill Foundation, Norway’s International Climate and Forest Initiative (NICFI), Oak Foundation, Open Philanthropy, Pisces Foundation, The Robertson Foundation, Sarah and Daniel Rueven Foundation, The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.[15]

The projects financed are a small selection from its grants database.[14] The sums vary from a few tens of thousand of dollars to several million; most of them are given out several years in a row.”

