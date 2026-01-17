They want the Bible so you don't know the cult you're facing.

Oh… The New World Order?

after a flood wipes out everyliving thing but one family.

satanists copy the Bible and invert it. So can you read them?

They ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT A NEW GEOPOLITICAL ORDER.

its A depopulation order in the Bible.

You dei esg antifa specials think you're the chosen family or do you want to hedge your bets and learn truth?

is this right left. Communism antifa Israel Palestine, vax un vax.

THIS IS THE EXTERMINATION ORDER ANNOUNCEMENT.

Satanic child abuse creeps- think the demons you talk don't want your souls for eternity.

If evil is so blatant.

Do you want to get spiritual too.

The verse i read lead to decoding them. See the cult.

The cities in China that were empty. They were depop weapons set to run. They were tested and perfected.

The rfid biometrics locates you. The data ai manages you. The 5g next g rf boundaries municipal next is the hardware. We go into a kill box operating system with Palentir tech bro layers for surveillance.

Palestine is programming for silence.

Rfid nanotech stable coin matched to CO2.

Revelations 13.

They need the Bible. So your world isn't explained. Defeat Bill C-9. Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindu, Rainbow, Athiest, antifa, dei specials ALL stand together. you aren't a color or a religion in this order. You are data.

This is spiritual. Not geopolitical.

SHUFU HUNTS NIMROD AGAIN.

Coming without stop. Ceaselessly. There will be no end to the courage.

Revelations 7. Angels are made by withstanding persecution. Get it. They've stacked the deck in our favor.

Abortions child torture massacres wars.

Innocent blood.

Don't cow. Growl. Don't divide. Unite. Demon order we see you.

Don't have a Bible.

Get one. Not niv. Electricians step up.

The trades. Learn.

all you left right paradigm wake up. The borders are not what you think they are

