“Thanks in significant part to tech giants' advocacy, we have now shut down enough reliable power plants to be in a nationwide electricity crisis.

For example, most of North America is at elevated/high risk of electricity shortfalls between 2024-2028.”

Shut down reliable power

Upload intermittent unreliable power

Destabilize grid with it

Mandate electrification aka increased use of grid with EV, heat pumps etc.

Planned failure

What do you call this. Gross Incompetence is getting tired.

Malfeasance in office.

Destabilization of society.

Demorilization.

Planned and expected death.

Mass bursting of pipes, infrastructure is Environmentally unsound.

Unless people need put of those homes into smart cities.

Either we are watching endless incompetence, like always tossing heads. Is that really likely.

Or subversion through big tech should be considered.

Or that word that rhythm with reason.

https://energytalkingpoints.com/tech-giants-self-made-ai-energy-crisis/

