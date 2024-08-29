Share this postWhat's Equity fool?lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWhat's Equity fool?LawyerLisaAug 29, 20245Share this postWhat's Equity fool?lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareKamala is a communist. #DEI OR #DIE IS COMMUNISM.https://youtube.com/shorts/r654QnZ1ug0?si=-B8B4BIf4rgrfYHQSubscribeShareLeave a comment5Share this postWhat's Equity fool?lawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
Certainly, she is a Communist; this is an indisputable fact.
Mimic ... that's all dark forces can do, is mimic what God/Creator/Source power created. Real man living souls reflect God's divine nature in their ability to achieve unique characteristics with which they have been endowed. In other words, ONLY THROUGH CONSENT of real man living souls can dark forces influence reality otherwise they are powerless and cannot advance dark agendas.
Imago Dei is the Latin translation of "Image of God" as found in Genesis in the creation story. https://www.christianity.com/wiki/bible/image-of-god-meaning-imago-dei-in-the-bible.html