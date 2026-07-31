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Chaplain Bob Walker
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Florida Gov DeSatanist signed a bill where the state can force vaccination when they declare an emergency health crisis.

https://www.tallahassee.com/story/news/local/state/2020/11/23/florida-may-not-force-covid-vaccine-but-can-state-law-desantis-rivkees/6350516002/

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