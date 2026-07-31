Sorry but tell me what western governments aren't funding this bioengineering weapons injection system.

The guy with a full Biden pardon?

Trump and the rest them are acting like the pardon is a moat in the middle ages. Sorry boys, there's crocs in them there waters. Let's put poison in our children. Letters are strung together that say we have too.

but like cia operates like cowboys on a rodeo with a Disney pay to play island of children on the menu. Literally.

Democrats. Not noticing Trump is emperor for life of the peace board, funding it with tax payer funds.

Conflict of interest.

You think this is real ok.

I think it's for this audience.

Prayer works.

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