The original Christians were Jews. Well people will debate anything, including that. I was told that indeed Christianity was at one point just a sect of Judaism. I have a bit of a sense of humor tonight. If this was a stand up, I might make jokes about the endless branches of protestants being branches of Judaism. Where does it end?

Well we know a lot about the different pillars of Christian faith and where perhaps they differ. I have a real comfort among various Christians, Jews and Muslims, Sikhs, Hindu etc. Not because I doubt Jesus is my Lord and Savior, but because I reject the hate that comes with differences. I do not have a theosophic view of the world that all paths lead to God. if all paths led to God then Jesus was a liar. He says he is the truth the way and the life.

On the other hand I had hard core protestant orange men on one side and Catholics on the other. I had a love for both. I saw among both true Christians doers of the word. So I move easily, nuns on one side, pastors on the other. I see so much deception right now in many churches and have written about it. However we are at a spot in time when freedom of religion is being ratcheted back. like one speech and my book World on Mute, we are working towards a universal religion.

You can argue with the blogs I found from a theologic perspective. But you may have a curiosity as to what these Netzarim believe about Jesus.

So I found a post by Rabbi O. Miller who breaks down the differences between Christianity and the Netzarim. I am not offering any value judgements on these interpretations. Many Jews consider it anathema to walk into a church.

Monday, August 4, 2014

This is my Chief Rabbi. He reposted this recently!



How Does the Netzarim Faith Differ from Christianity

by Rabbi Robert O. Miller

“Who is wise? Let him understand these things. Who is prudent? Let him know them. For the ways of Yahweh are right; the righteous walk in them, but transgressors stumble in them. (Hosea 14:9)”

“For this is the love of Yahweh, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome. (1 John 5:3)”

In 2 Timothy 2:15 the term “rightly dividing” is translated from “ortho tomeo,” literally means “to rightly cut, to cut straight.” Messiah YahShua came to straighten out the interpretation of Yahweh’s Word. Messiah YahShua has cut and divided the Word of Yahweh in order to give us true understanding of Life. The Netzarim Faith maintains that the Messiah didn’t come to start a new religion. He came to restore the Faith Yahweh gave to Israel who were to be a Kingdom of Priests ministering to the rest of mankind (Exodus 19:6).

“Do not think that I came to destroy the Torah or the Naviim (Prophets). I did not come to destroy but to fulfill. For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one yod (smallest letter in the AlephBet) or one taug (accent marks above the letters) will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled.

Whoever therefore breaks one of the least of these commandments, and teaches men so, shall be called least in the Kingdom of Heaven; but whoever does and teaches them, he shall be called great in the Kingdom of Heaven. For I say to you, that unless your righteousness exceeds the righteousness of the Rabbis of the Torah and Parushim (Pharisees – separated ones), you will by no means enter the Kingdom of Heaven. (Matthew 5:17-20)”

“But the path of the just is like the shining light, that shines ever brighter unto the perfect day. The way of the wicked is like darkness; they do not know what makes them stumble. (Proverbs 4:18,19)”

YahShua did not abolish the Word of Yahweh. Our Messiah came to fulfil Torah by correctly interpreting it. Messiah YahShua came only to abolish the enmity or hatred man had towards Torah because of their sin nature and a wrong interpretation of Torah that opposed Yahweh. Sin had separated mankind from Yahweh. The wrong interpretation of Torah created isolationism instead of evangelism and withheld the goodness of Yahweh’s Word from others. It had always been the Father’s intention for His Torah to be given to the nations through Israel. Israel was to be the Light (Menorah) to the entire world – a Kingdom of Priests (Exodus 9:16).

“Arise, shine; for your light has come! (Messiah) And the glory of Yahweh is risen upon you. For behold, the darkness shall cover the earth (Lack of Torah), and deep darkness (spiritual shame) the people; but Yahweh will arise over you, and His glory will be seen upon you. The Gentiles shall come to your light (Isaiah 60:1-3)”

It is through Torah that Messiah YahShua is revealed. In Messiah’s own words He upholds Torah.

“For if you believed Moses, you would believe Me; for he wrote about Me. But if you do not believe his writings (Torah), how will you believe My words?” (John 5:46,47)”

Messiah YahShua said, “Do not think that I came to destroy the Torah or the Naviim (Prophets). I did not come to abolish but to fulfill.” The Greek word “kataluo” {kat-al-oo-O} interpreted here as “abolish” was a term used to describe an interpretation that was not correct or subversive. But the Greek word “pleroo” {play-o-O} interpreted here as “fulfil” was used to describe a proper interpretation of the Scripture, to render the full meaning. This word coincides with the Hebrew word “basar” {baw-sar’} which means full message or meaning. He is warning us not to think! “I have come to fulfill the Torah, “ He says, “but do not even think that by fulfilling it, I am thereby abolishing it.”

Woe to the teacher that abolished Torah! Those who are held responsible are accountable to Yahweh who appointed them. “My brethren, let not many of you become teachers, knowing that we shall receive a stricter judgment. (James 3:1)”

“For assuredly, I say to you, till heaven and earth pass away, one yod (smallest letter in the AlephBet) or one taug (accent marks above the letters) will by no means pass from the law till all is fulfilled.” Messiah YahShua is saying not even the slightest stroke of a pen or the smallest letter of the AlephBet will be nullified.

“It is easier for heaven and earth to disappear than for the least stroke of a pen to drop out of the Torah. (Luke 16:17)”

“…the Scripture cannot be broken…( John 10:35)”

“Not a letter shall be abolished from the Torah forever” (Exodus Rabbah 6.1). Since we can see Heaven and Earth are still here we know the Torah is still in effect!

“Generations come and generations go, but the earth remains forever. (Ecclesiastes 1:4)”

“May his name endure forever; may it continue as long as the sun (which is in the heavens). All nations will be blessed through him, and they will call him blessed. (Psalm 72:17)”

“[David’s] line will continue forever and his throne endure before me like the sun; it will be established forever like the moon, (both in the heavens) the faithful witness in the sky.” Selah (think about that!) (Psalm 89:36-37)”

“He set the earth on its foundations; it can never be moved. (Psalm 104:5)”

“This Torah with its statutes and laws is everlasting. We may not add to them or detract from them. Whoever adds to them or detracts from them or misinterprets the Torah is a wicked impostor and a heretic (Mishna Torah).”

“So anyone who does not obey one of the smallest commandments, and teaches other people not to obey it, will have the smallest part in the Kingdom of Heaven. But any one who obeys and teaches the Torah, will have a big part in the Kingdom of Heaven.”

The least figure in the Kingdom of Heaven right now is Hellel ben Shahar that has the position of HaSatan (the Prosecutor). He is the accuser of Yahweh and His people (Revelation 12:10).

“Now there was a day when the sons of Elohim came to present themselves before Yahweh, and HaSatan also came among them. And Yahweh said to HaSatan, “From where do you come?”

So HaSatan answered Yahweh and said, “From going to and fro on the earth, and from walking back and forth on it.”

Then Yahweh said to HaSatan, “Have you considered My servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man, one who fears Elohim and shuns evil?”

So HaSatan answered Yahweh and said, “Does Job fear Elohim for nothing? Have You not made a hedge around him, around his household, and around all that he has on every side? You have blessed the work of his hands, and his possessions have increased in the land. But now, stretch out Your hand and touch all that he has, and he will surely curse You to Your face!”

And Yahweh said to HaSatan, “Behold, all that he has is in your power; only do not lay a hand on his person.” So Satan went out from the presence of Yahweh. (Job 1:6-12)”

So what our Messiah is saying, that if you deny Torah and teach men that it is done away with, you’re not just insignificant, you are of the devil!

Everything that Messiah YahShua taught from the Torah and He did not teach anything that was not from the Torah. Messiah YahShua taught Torah! Now, we are instructed to bring Torah to the people of all nations. He told us to teach the Gentile nations “to obey everything I have commanded you (My Disciples)” (Matt.28:18). And He commanded His disciples to obey the Torah (Matt 5:17-19 & 23:1-2) If we have a Kingdom we have a King and if we have a King we have a Ruler and if we have a Ruler we have rules and what are those rules-----Torah. Messiah YahShua promises to bless the Torah teachers, “he shall be called great in the Kingdom of Heaven.”

You can teach what you know but you can only reproduce what you are.

“For Messiah is the goal of the Torah for righteousness to everyone who believes. (Romans 10:4)”

In John 14:15, He said, “If you love Me, keep My commandments.” What exactly did Messiah YahShua command? Well, the first recorded command he gave appears in Matthew 4:17, “From that time Rebbe YahShua began to preach and to say, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” The word “repent” or “teshuvah” means to turn away from sin. “…sin is the transgression of the Torah. (1 John 3:4)” To repent means to turn back to Yahweh and His precious Word.

“‘…you have turned from the way and by your teaching have caused many to stumble; you have violated the covenant with Levi (Priesthood),’ says Yahweh Almighty.” (Malachi 2:8) Who has taught people that the teaching given to Moses by Yahweh has been done away with and caused them to stumble at the commandments of Yahweh? When you look at the ministry of the Messiah and His disciples you can see it wasn’t them. So the question can be asked, “Who did subvert the Faith of Yahweh and create a new religion?”

Messiah YahShua warned: “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.” (Matthew 7:15)

Rabbi Shaul (Paul) warned: “I know that after I leave, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock. Even from your own number men will arise and distort the truth in order to draw away disciples after them. So be on your guard!” (Acts 20:29-31)

How can we tell a false prophet or teacher? “By their fruit you will recognize them.” (Matthew 7:16) What is the “fruit” of these “false teachers”? Here are their fruit: “There are six things Yahweh hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes (arrogance), a lying tongue (teach falsehood & error), hands that shed innocent blood (condemning), a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies (slanderer) and a person who stirs up conflict in the community (of the Faith).” (Proverbs 6:16-19) In other words they “cause many to stumble” at the Word of Yahweh. On the contrary, the Netzarim Faith and its teachers have fruit that cause people to love the commandments expressed in Yahweh’s Word.

Let’s take a look at the difference in the two types of teachers:

“For they being ignorant of Yahweh’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of Yahweh. For Messiah is the goal of the Torah for righteousness to every one that believeth. For Moses describeth the righteousness which is of the Torah, that the man which doeth those things shall live by them. (Romans 10:3-5)”

It is through Messiah that we are able to strive to live by the instructions & teachings – Torah - of our Creator – Yahweh.

Centuries of Christian Anti-Semitism, Anti-Hebraic, and Anti-Torah replacement theology has resulted in a religion that promotes darkness and rebellion against Yahweh by ignoring, replacing, or discarding His instructions to mankind. The Christian belief that the Torah has been abolished would have been viewed as ridiculous and wicked by King Messiah YahShua and his Talmidim (Disciples). This kind of theology is in direct opposition to the teachings of the man who Christians claim is their Christ. “The rejection of the Law by Christianity, therefore, was a departure from its Christ.” (Jewish Encyclopaedia, ed. Isidore Singer New York and London: Funk and Wagnalls, 1903), Vol.V.,p.52)

In order to perpetuate the lie of the death of the Torah, Christian leaders had to reach back into the musty corridors of time and find a theological way of eliminating the bulk of Messiah YahShua’s own teachings. They found this by a slight-of-hand interpretation of the writings of Messiah Sha’ul, in a way that is un-Hebraic and which Rabbi Sha’ul, that they call Paul (midget), would vehemently oppose. The man that originated this school of thought was Marcion the heretic. Marcion’s Anti-Semitic; pro-Paul churches spread throughout the Roman Empire and soon became a major threat to the Messianic faith.

Marcion was born in 85 CE at Sinope on the Black Sea and was raised to be very Anti-Semitic. Marcion taught that the entire Hebrew Bible should be rejected because it belonged to an evil, inferior deity (Yahweh), and not to “the God revealed by Jesus of Nazareth.” He also rejected any of the Messianic writings, which appeared to speak favourably of “Jewish practices” (like keeping Torah).

Marcion taught the law was something obsolete and of little use to a Christian. The Torah that he began to call the Old Testament and its commandments is opposed to his New Testament founded on grace. Following this school of thought you end up with either a schizophrenic deity, or Marcion’s two gods.

In “Against Marcion,” Tertullian accuses Marcion and his followers of “forbidding what (Yahweh) commands and commanding what He forbids. (IV.1)” Following Marcion, Mainstream Christianity often commands what Yahweh forbids: “Forget the Sabbath. Ignore the holy days and dietary laws. And shave that beard, so you will look like a Christian!” “Marcion sets up unequal gods.” Tertullian writes, “The one a judge, fierce and warlike (Yahweh), the other mild and peaceable (God), solely kind and supremely good. (Tertullian, Against Marcion I.6.)”

A spirit of lawlessness has been hanging over the Church for all of its history. Tertullian shows the importance Messiah YahShua attached to keeping Torah when he writes about the rich young ruler who approached Messiah YahShua: “So when he is asked by that certain man, “Good Rabbi, what shall I do to obtain possession of eternal life?” he inquired whether he knew –which means, was keeping, the Creator’s Commandments---.Come now, Marcion, and all you companions in the misery and sharers in the offensiveness of that heretic, what will you be bold enough to say? Did Messiah here rescind those former commands---? (Against Marcion IV.36)”

Who are we supposed to be following? Marcion’s perversion of what Rabbi Sha’ul said or Messiah YahShua’s teachings based on what Yahweh says.

“Therefore, beloved, looking forward to these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, without spot and blameless; and consider that the longsuffering of our Sovereign is salvation--as also our beloved brother Rabbi Sha’ul, according to the wisdom given to him, has written to you, as also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which untaught and unstable people twist to their own destruction, as they do also the rest of the Scriptures. You therefore, beloved, since you know this beforehand, beware lest you also fall from your own steadfastness, being led away with the error of the wicked; but grow in the grace and knowledge of our King and Savior Messiah YahShua. To Him be the glory both now and forever. Amien. (2 Peter 3:14-18)”

I can only imagine the anguish Rabbi Sha’ul would feel to see the Holy Torah, that he loved and honoured so much, be so viciously attacked and declared dead by those like Marcion who twist and take out of context his very words. Tertullian opposes Marcion’s misuse of Rabbi Sha’ul’s writings by pointing out the “Jewishness” of Rabbi Sha’ul’s faith, and then asking, “What had (Rabbi Sha’ul) still to do with Jewish custom, if he was the destroyer of Judaism? (Against Marcion V.5)”

Interestingly enough, those taking Rabbi Sha’ul’s words and twisting them are called in the Greek “athesmos” {ath’–es-mos} which means, “one who breaks through the restraints of law and gratifies his lust.” In other words lawless or Anti-Torah.

Tertullian also refers to Romans 7:7, to combat Marcion’s hatred of the Torah: “What shall we say then? That the Torah is sin? Yahweh fordid.” Shame on you, Marcion. Yahweh forbid: the apostle expresses abhorrence of complaint against the Torah---Yet he adds even more: “The Torah is holy, and its commandment is just, and good (Rom. 7:12).” (Against Marcion V.14) As Tertullian points out later, “you cannot make a promoter of the Torah into an opponent of it. (Against Marcion V.17) “

Today, the Neo-Marcionite Christians overlook or choose to ignore the positive things Rabbi Sha’ul said about the Torah. “For in my inner being I delight in Yahweh’s Torah” and “I myself in my mind am a slave to Yahweh’s Torah “ (Rom. 7:22,25). He tells Rabbi Ptolemy (Timothy), “We know that the Torah is good if one uses it properly” (I Tim. 1:8). To the Corinthians he writes, “Keeping Yahweh’s Commandments is what counts” (ICor.7:19). “I have committed No offense, either against the Torah of the Jews or against the Temple”(Acts 25:8). “Brethren…I had done nothing against our people, or the customs of our Patriarchs…(Acts 28:17)”

Messiah YahShua did not abolish the Word of Yahweh. Our Messiah came to fulfil Torah by correctly interpreting it. Messiah YahShua came only to abolish the enmity or hatred man had towards Torah because of their sin nature and a wrong interpretation of Torah that opposed Yahweh. Sin had separated mankind from Yahweh. The wrong interpretation of Torah created isolationism instead of evangelism and withheld the goodness of Yahweh’s Word from others. It had always been the Father’s intention for His Torah to be given to the nations through Israel. Israel was to be the Light (Menorah) to the entire world – a Kingdom of Priests (Exodus 9:16).

“Arise, shine; for your light has come! (Messiah) And the glory of Yahweh is risen upon you. For behold, the darkness shall cover the earth (Lack of Torah), and deep darkness (spiritual shame) the people; but Yahweh will arise over you, and His glory will be seen upon you. The Gentiles shall come to your light (Isaiah 60:1-3)”

It is through Torah that Messiah YahShua is revealed. In Messiah’s own words He upholds Torah.

“For if you believed Moses, you would believe Me; for he wrote about Me. But if you do not believe his writings (Torah), how will you believe My words?” (John 5:46,47)”

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

“I, Yahweh your Elohim, am a jealous Elohim, … showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.” (Exodus 20:5-6)

“See, I am setting before you today a blessing and a curse— the blessing if you obey the commands of Yahweh your Elohim that I am giving you today; the curse if you disobey the commands of Yahweh your Elohim and turn from the way that I command you today by following other gods, which you have not known.” (Deuteronomy 11:26-28)

“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.” (Revelation 22:14)

“Blessed are those whose ways are blameless, who walk according to the Torah of Yahweh. Blessed are those who keep his statutes and seek him with all their heart.” (Psalms 119:1-2)

The False teachers teach: They pit YahShua against Moses and lie when they say YahShua taught against the Torah. They do this so that they selectively teach that the commandments of Yahweh are done away with. Messiah YahShua said, “Do not think that I came to destroy the Torah or the Naviim (Prophets). I did not come to abolish but to fulfill.

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

“Keep [Yahweh] decrees and commands, which I am giving you today, so that it may go well with you and your children after you and that you may live long in the land Yahweh your Elohim gives you for all time.” (Deuteronomy 4:40)

“Come, let us go up to the mountain of Yahweh, to the Temple of Elohim of Jacob. He will teach us his ways, so that we may walk in his paths.” The Torah will go out from Zion, the word of Yahweh from Jerusalem.” (Isaiah 2:3)

The False teachers teach: We are no longer to keep Torah.

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

“You see that a person is considered righteous by what they do and not by faith alone.” (James 2:24)

“…the people of Yahweh … keep [Yahweh’s] commands and remain faithful to YahShua.” (Revelation 14:12)

The False teachers teach: That all is needed for salvation is belief in Christ. However, we know belief is not enough, “the devils also believe, and tremble.” (James 2:19)

They also teach, that nobody is justified by keeping the commandments. There is a story in Matthew about this question: “a man came up to YahShua and asked, “Rabbi, what good thing must I do to get eternal life?”

“Why do you ask me about what is good?” YahShua replied. “There is only One who is good. If you want to enter life, keep the commandments.” (Matthew 19:16, 17)

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

“Love Yahweh your Elohim with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” (Deuteronomy 6:5)

“‘Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am Yahweh.” (Leviticus 19:18)

“YahShua replied: “‘Love Yahweh your Elohim with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Torah and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22:37-49)

The False teachers teach: deceptively that YahShua nullified all other commandments by only upholding these two. They say, “Love is enough!” But Yahweh said, “love me and keep my commandments.” (Exodus 20:6) YahShua taught: “If ye keep my commandments, you shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in His love.” (John 15:10)

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

Moses was told by Yahweh: “I will raise up for them a prophet like you from among their fellow Israelites, and I will put my words in his mouth. He will tell them everything I command him.” (Deuteronomy 18:18)

Stephen witnessed that YahShua was the “prophet like unto Moses” who had been prophesied to come. “This is that Moses who said to the children of Israel, ‘Yahweh your Elohim will raise up for you a Prophet like me from your brethren. Him you shall hear.’”

(Acts 7:37) “For I did not speak on my own, but the Father who sent me commanded me to say all that I have spoken. I know that his command leads to eternal life. So whatever I say is just what the Father has told me to say.” (John 12:49-50)

The False teachers teach: that one must decide to either follow Moses or the Messiah they are mutually exclusive. Moses is outdated while the Messiah is new and improved!

The Netzarim Faith teaches:

“Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to Yahweh your Elohim. On it you shall not do any work, neither you, nor your son or daughter, nor your male or female servant, nor your animals, nor any foreigner residing in your towns. For in six days Yahweh made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, but he rested on the seventh day. Therefore Yahweh blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy.”

(Exodus 20:8-11)

The False teachers teach: twisting Romans 14:5-6, where Rabbi Sha’ul wrote: “One person esteems one day above another; another esteems every day alike. Let each be fully convinced in his own mind. He who observes the day, observes it to the Lord; and he who does not observe the day, to the Lord he does not observe it. He who eats, eats to the Lord, for he gives Yahweh thanks; and he who does not eat, to the Lord he does not eat, and gives Yahweh thanks.”

From this statement, it could appear to some that Rabbi Sha’ul or Paul is saying that whatever day one chooses to rest and worship is irrelevant so long as one is “fully convinced in his own mind” and “observes it to the Lord.”

Keep in mind that Rabbi Sha’ul, earlier in this same epistle, had written that “the Torah is holy, and the commandment holy and just and good,” that “the doers of the Torah will be justified,” and that he found “delight in the Torah of Yahweh” (Romans:7:12; 2:13; 7:22). If he were saying in Romans 14 that Sabbath observance is irrelevant or changed, such an assertion would be completely inconsistent with his other clear statements in this same letter.

The passage in question about days in Romans:14:5-6 is immediately between references to eating meat and vegetarianism in verses 2, 3 and 6. There is no biblical connection between Sabbath observance and vegetarianism, so these verses must be taken out of context to assume Rabbi Sha’ul was referring to the Sabbath.

The Expositor’s Bible Commentary explains that “the close contextual association with eating suggests that Paul has in mind a special day set apart for observance as a time for feasting or as a time for fasting” (Everett Harrison, 1976, Vol. 10, p. 146). It is apparent that Rabbi Sha’ul wasn’t discussing the Sabbath but, rather, other days during which feasting, fasting or abstaining from certain foods was practiced.

Rabbi Sha’ul was writing to a congregation composed of both Jewish, returning Israelites and gentile believers in Rome (Romans 1:13; 2:17). Eating and fasting practices that were not clearly addressed in the Scriptures had become a point of contention.

The Talmud records that many Jews of that time fasted on Mondays and Thursdays. They also had other traditional fast days (compare Zechariah 7:3-5). Since some of the Jewish Believers in Rome self-righteously criticized others (Romans 2:17-24), perhaps they had become like the Pharisee who boasted, “I fast twice a week” (Luke 18:12), and set themselves up as more righteous than others who were not fasting at these times.

Rabbi Sha’ul was setting the record straight by emphasizing that fasting is a voluntary exercise of worship not limited to particular days. Therefore, one person’s fasting on a particular day when another is eating does not make him more righteous.

These are just some of the examples of how the Netzarim Faith differs from Christianity.

“…when Yahshua had ended these sayings, that the people were astonished at His teaching, for He taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.” (Matthew 7:24-29)

“Blessed is the man who trusts in Yahweh, and whose hope is Yahweh. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads out its roots by the river, and will not fear when heat comes; but its leaf will be green, and will not be anxious in the year of drought, nor will cease from yielding fruit.” (Jeremiah 17:6-8)



-----



Thanks for reading. Hopefully this will help answer questions for you and others!

More later....



Posted by WisdomFromTorah at 3:13 PM 2 comments:”

http://nazarenechabad.blogspot.com/

I do not post it because I agree with this Rabbi on theology.

I post it because it may pique the curiosity in Jewish, people (or others) to pick up the New Testament. If some of their own brethren considered Jesus the Messiah, then some may want to investigate for themselves what Jesus was all about.

It is only by reading the word that you can test it and whether you feel yourself as a sheep hearing your Shephard’s voice.

Here again is that Netzarim faith blogging about Jesus.

“

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The Branch - HaNetzar

Thursday, March 18, 2010

This is not as simple as it might seem. Most Christian will tell you it was to save people. That is just a by product! The Real answer lies in the new covenant which is first mentioned in Deuteronomy 20:1 “These [are] the words of the covenant, which YHVH commanded Moses to make with the children of Israel in the land of Moab, beside the covenant which he made with them in Horeb.”



Then again in Jeremiah 31:31 “Behold, the days come, saith YHVH, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah”.



Repeated again in Hebrews 8:8 “For finding fault with them, he saith, Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and with the house of Judah:”



This is the right of return...made possible by Yeshua’s Blood!



“And to Yeshua the mediator of the new covenant, and to the blood of sprinkling, that speaketh better things than [that of] Abel.” Hebrews 12:24



“Wherefore we receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved, let us have grace, whereby we may serve YHVH acceptably with reverence and awe: for our Elohom is a [is] a consuming fire.” Hebrews 12:28-29



The Kindom of course is all of Israel.



Yah’s Blessings and Shalom!

Posted by WisdomFromTorah at 3:08 AM No comments:

Saturday, February 27, 2010

“And there shall come forth a rod out of the stem of Jesse, and a Branch shall grow out of his roots:” Isaiah 11:1



Was this the first mention of Messiah? No not at all Genesis is apply named.



It is the beginning of all the Word.



“And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.” Genesis 3:15 This is the first mention of Messiah. He was the one born a descendant of Adam. The promise given to Eve! Mothers no doubt were looking for a deliverer to save them from the plight of sin. Even Eve’s first children Cain and Able were looked upon as saviors. Seth did raise up the race, but he wasn’t the promised Savior.



Messiah was the only one able to bruise the head of the Serpent HaSatan(the devil); when he became sin.



“For he hath made him [to be] sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of Elohim in him.” 2nd Corinthians 5:21 His death did what seemed impossible but is was ordained. “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:”, “For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Yeshua Messiah.” “For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous. “ Romans 5:12, 17, 19.



One branch, the branch of mankind gave us sin, the other branch gave us life. The Remedy before the sickness is Messiah. John 1:1 “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with Elohim, and the Word was Elohim.”



Yah’s Blessings and Shalom

James E. Auel

Posted by WisdomFromTorah at 1:31 AM No comments”

https://web.archive.org/web/20241208065058/http://hanetzar.blogspot.com/

Do you find it interesting. You can find Jews for Jesus, or Messianic Jews who believe in Jesus. They might all be the “protestant” break offs from the Netzarim. I didn’t share to have a Jewish roots movement, but to push your own boundaries.

I am of course hoping I have many Jewish watchers and others that are enticed to learn more about the perspective of Jesus as the Messiah. You never know. You may think you are here for one reason.

but it’s not the real reason.

It’s because HE CALLS YOU and you know your heart heard.

in my view hatred is NOT SHARING what you believe will save others.

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