Hawaii .

“On April 12, 2022, Hawaii Governor David Y. Ige signed a proclamation asserting that the Noahide Laws should be taught in public schools





https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/04.12.22-Education-Day_PDF.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3EeRqmBUso7eqJAWjXEg6_V4veZk0EqXK5zD8oeelLDLDMS6PYw33ftcA

Proclamation

WHEREAS, a quality education is one of the ·significant foundations for the continuing success of our state, our country, and our society at large; and in the state of Hawai’i we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and

WHEREAS, through providing the possibility of an excellent education for all, especially keiki, with which to gain knowledge through rigorous study, we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of so many; and

WHEREAS, the educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and

WHEREAS, one of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerso n, of righteous memory, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values ; and

WHEREAS, in recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness and strengthen the education of our children; and

WHEREAS, we presently battle a global pandemic which has disrupted traditional models of education across our nation, while concurrently motivating a focus on the stronger core values we wish to impart to children and adults, beyond academic achievement; and

WHEREAS, we can nurture the unity of diverse peoples through encouraging increased acts of goodness and kindness, imbued with awareness that even a single positive act of an individual can make a major impact in this world;

THEREFORE I, DAVID Y. IGE, Governor of the State of Hawai’i, do hereby proclaim April 12, 2022 as

“EDUCATION DAY”

in Hawai’i and ask the people of the Aloha State to join me in recognizing the importance of education and preparing our keiki for a better, brighter, and more hopeful future.

Done at State Capitol in the Executive Chambers, Honolulu, State of Hawai’i, this twelfth day of April 2022.”

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2022/08/hawaii-proclamation-asserts-role-of.html?m=1

ALABAMA

Ok

ALASKA

http://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Text/30?Hsid=HCR021A

HCR 21: Proclaiming March 27, 2018, as Alaska Education and Sharing Day.

HOUSE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION NO. 21

Proclaiming March 27, 2018, as Alaska Education and Sharing Day.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF ALASKA:

WHEREAS excellence in education is vital to the success of our nation, our state, and

our communities; and

WHEREAS, in the great state of Alaska, we seek the betterment of our citizens and

look to provide each child and adolescent with a good education; and

WHEREAS education develops the intellect and prepares students for the

responsibilities and opportunities of the future through lessons in literacy, math, and science;

and

WHEREAS the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, a global spiritual leader who

dedicated his life to the betterment of mankind, provided a shining example of what education

ought to be for all people; and

WHEREAS the Rebbe was a tireless advocate for youth, emphasizing the importance

of education and good character and instilling hope for a brighter future in countless people

around the world; and

WHEREAS the Rebbe taught that education, in general, should not be limited to the

acquisition of knowledge and preparation for a career, nor should its sole focus be on making

a better living; and

WHEREAS the educational system must also focus on building character by

emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock

of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide

Laws, which have often been cited as a guarantee of fundamental human rights; and

WHEREAS the Rebbe taught that people must think in terms of creating better lives

for all members of society and that focusing on the development of character, as well as

strong moral and ethical values, would further that goal; and

WHEREAS, in recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions to

global education and focus on morality and acts of charity, the Rebbe has been awarded the

Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has established his birthday as a

national day to raise awareness of the importance of strengthening the educational system for

our children; and

WHEREAS, every year since 1978, on the Rebbe’s birthday, the President of the

United States, regardless of political affiliation, has paid recognition to the Rebbe’s vision by

proclaiming the day “Education and Sharing Day, USA”; and

WHEREAS we strengthen the character of our youth by encouraging them to serve a

cause greater than themselves and by fostering values such as courage and compassion; and

WHEREAS, by instilling a spirit of service in our children, we create a more

optimistic future for our children and the state;

BE IT RESOLVED that the Alaska State Legislature proclaims March 27, 2018, to

be Alaska Education and Sharing Day.

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2020/08/alaska-state-resolution-touts-noahide.html?m

=

Insert life but I also like light

Show me a US Governor that has implemented sharia law and I will show you a unicorn. Hip to waist ratio in Hollywood.

The whole world is mind war.

Saying noahide laws are bullocks? A castrated bull? There's an actress with that last name too.

Two by four. Symbol of verbal genuflection. Rigid, compliant, hewn to the desired fertility and with the desired understanding and imagination on what the new world order looks like.

Remember the elites put themselves here first. They simply cannot stand you thinking outside the box. They are less free than you or I, thou claim otherwise. No one is truly free without the light.

The new hip to waist ratio symbolizing not fertility but verbal compliance to a system where reproduction is centralized.

Ok.

You put pedophile symbols on your cross walks. Because two by fours run our world.

Satan's war on God is waged with man. You think he cares? or does he want angels to weep as he takes your soul?

Children of Men. Seek God.

Those that rule over us have stated the Bible is Hate. Drcode it to what they fear.

Psalm 14

King James Version

14 The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.

2 The Lord looked down from heaven upon the children of men, to see if there were any that did understand, and seek God.

3 They are all gone aside, they are all together become filthy: there is none that doeth good, no, not one.

4 Have all the workers of iniquity no knowledge? who eat up my people as they eat bread, and call not upon the Lord.

5 There were they in great fear: for God is in the generation of the righteous.

6 Ye have shamed the counsel of the poor, because the Lord is his refuge.

7 Oh that the salvation of Israel were come out of Zion! when the Lord bringeth back the captivity of his people, Jacob shall rejoice, and Israel shall be glad.

Does hardship make us seek out the lord?

Luke 4

And Jesus being full of the Holy Ghost returned from Jordan, and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness,

2 Being forty days tempted of the devil. And in those days he did eat nothing: and when they were ended, he afterward hungered.

3 And the devil said unto him, If thou be the Son of God, command this stone that it be made bread.

4 And Jesus answered him, saying, It is written, That man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God.

5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.

6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.

7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.

8 And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

9 And he brought him to Jerusalem, and set him on a pinnacle of the temple, and said unto him, If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence:

10 For it is written, He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee:

11 And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.

12 And Jesus answering said unto him, It is said, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.

13 And when the devil had ended all the temptation, he departed from him for a season.

14 And Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit into Galilee: and there went out a fame of him through all the region round about.

15 And he taught in their synagogues, being glorified of all.

16 And he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up: and, as his custom was, he went into the synagogue on the sabbath day, and stood up for to read.

17 And there was delivered unto him the book of the prophet Esaias. And when he had opened the book, he found the place where it was written,

18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised,

19 To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.

20 And he closed the book, and he gave it again to the minister, and sat down. And the eyes of all them that were in the synagogue were fastened on him.

21 And he began to say unto them, This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears.

The elite award themselves the power to take life for they have not the power to give life.

They cannot provide hope, for they have none in their heart.

Think they are great men or 2 by fours? Imagine all the assembly of power and to be devoid of hope.

The only direction as slave to it. It is they who are slaves and we who are free.

Luke 24

45 Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures,

46 And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behooved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day:

47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.

48 And ye are witnesses of these things.

49 And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high.

50 And he led them out as far as to Bethany, and he lifted up his hands, and blessed them.

51 And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.

52 And they worshipped him, and returned to Jerusalem with great joy:

53 And were continually in the temple, praising and blessing God. Amen.

Freedom what is it? To say truth to darkness and in the face of it.

What is ownership. Your elite are dogs owned, they have no permission to deviate from submission to sin. And in that oath they have taken have only one end.

What Do you learn. Up truly is down.

Freedom is speech.

at all opportunities testify.

John 8:20-34

King James Version

20 These words spake Jesus in the treasury, as he taught in the temple: and no man laid hands on him; for his hour was not yet come.

21 Then said Jesus again unto them, I go my way, and ye shall seek me, and shall die in your sins: whither I go, ye cannot come.

22 Then said the Jews, Will he kill himself? because he saith, Whither I go, ye cannot come.

23 And he said unto them, Ye are from beneath; I am from above: ye are of this world; I am not of this world.

24 I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.

25 Then said they unto him, Who art thou? And Jesus saith unto them, Even the same that I said unto you from the beginning.

26 I have many things to say and to judge of you: but he that sent me is true; and I speak to the world those things which I have heard of him.

27 They understood not that he spake to them of the Father.

28 Then said Jesus unto them, When ye have lifted up the Son of man, then shall ye know that I am he, and that I do nothing of myself; but as my Father hath taught me, I speak these things.

29 And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.

30 As he spake these words, many believed on him.

31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

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