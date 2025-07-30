LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Reed's avatar
John Reed
13h

We're in an omniwar, as David Hughes has pointed out. I keep thinking back to D-Day, where you had a coordination between the army, the navy, and the air force. These days, when the general population is under attack, there are more avenues available to the attacking force, and where psychological weapons are the most important.

I wouldn't be surprised if we soon see another more or less fake pandemic; where people get sick, and it's blamed on a virus, but the real cause of the sickness is something else, such as chemical contamination, or EMF. It gives the authorities room to cause more mischief, and other actors (at least we hope its other actors) such as foreign countries take advantage of the situation by causing interruptions to the internet or electric power generally. Semi-chaos results...which I guess would be their objective all along. So that's the problem, and their "solution" will no doubt be more of the same: increased control, less freedom, more mortality (from various directions), and so on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
13h

Practice makes perfect.

To perfect the practice of murder !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture