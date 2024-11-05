!!What is the Official Delegations and Strategic Integration Division of Public Health Canada Act. could this be where BILL C-293 is already getting integrated?!!
Also may Trump win today.
The organizational chart Is Public Health Agency of Canada sub org OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FOR THE HEALTH PORTFOLIO sub org OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION
ESSSENTIALLY THIS IS WHERE WE NEED TO BE ASKING OUR QUESTIONS FROM.
Public Health Agency of Canada
OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FOR THE HEALTH PORTFOLIO
OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION
Carpentier Proulx, Renée; 343-543-2901; Manager, Official Delegations and Protocol;
DesRosiers-Rodriguez, Allison; 613-668-9211; Director, Office of International Affairs;
Galasiu Hardy, Andreea; 343-542-1032; Policy and Strategic Planning Analyst;
White, Samantha M; 343-551-0247; Officer, Protocol, International Events and Official Visits;
I do not know what work they do. But if you try to find out information about this organization, this is the sum total of what they do:
they strategically integrate….. like bill c-293 demands.
“Organization Information
OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION
https://new.geds-sage.gc.ca/en/GEDSpgid=017&dn=T1U9T0RTSUQtRERPSVMsT1U9T0lBLUJBSSxPVT1QSEFDLUFTUEMsTz1HQyxDPUNB
Wouldn’t you like to know WHAT THEY are integrating. what is the function of work that the official Delegations and Strategic Integrations Division does.
HERE’S your FOI requests people. All their emails and correspondences. You know who is over target. Ask Clyde.
My only hope is that Trump in the US and Poilievre in Canada could pull us off these globalist agreements concluded without due democratic processes. - Luc