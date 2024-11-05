The organizational chart Is Public Health Agency of Canada sub org OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FOR THE HEALTH PORTFOLIO sub org OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION

ESSSENTIALLY THIS IS WHERE WE NEED TO BE ASKING OUR QUESTIONS FROM.

Public Health Agency of Canada

OFFICE OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS FOR THE HEALTH PORTFOLIO

OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION

OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION

People14

I do not know what work they do. But if you try to find out information about this organization, this is the sum total of what they do:

they strategically integrate….. like bill c-293 demands.

“Organization Information

OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION

OFFICIAL DELEGATIONS AND STRATEGIC INTEGRATION DIVISION”

https://new.geds-sage.gc.ca/en/GEDSpgid=017&dn=T1U9T0RTSUQtRERPSVMsT1U9T0lBLUJBSSxPVT1QSEFDLUFTUEMsTz1HQyxDPUNB

Wouldn’t you like to know WHAT THEY are integrating. what is the function of work that the official Delegations and Strategic Integrations Division does.

HERE’S your FOI requests people. All their emails and correspondences. You know who is over target. Ask Clyde.

Share

Leave a comment