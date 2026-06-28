The system commonly referred to as “The Gospel” is known in Hebrew as Habsora (הבשורה), which translates to “The Gospel” or “The Tidings.” It is an AI-assisted military intelligence system used by the Israel Defense Forces to help generate and prioritize potential military targets.

Its reported purpose is to:

Analyze large amounts of intelligence from surveillance, communications intercepts, drone imagery, and other sources.

Identify buildings, infrastructure, or locations that may have military significance.

Produce target recommendations much faster than traditional human analysis. Former Israeli officials have stated that AI greatly increased the number of potential targets that could be generated.

Crimes of the Occult can be identified through poking fun at Christianity.

Nothing to see here folks. There's plenty of excellent, wonderful Jewish people. And I would ask them to start questioning what their leaders truly stand for.

Death by ai is gross enough.

Share

Leave a comment