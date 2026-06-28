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Dana Raffaniello's avatar
Dana Raffaniello
1h

If you look at history, every transformational type of technology was seen the same way by some segment of the population. Now having doubts about the intentions of those using the technology, now that is a different story, and here histrory has an even more telling cautionary tale.

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The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
1h

How much sicker can they be to name a killing system the Gospel. Linking today @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

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