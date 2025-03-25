Share

CARNEY WILL MANAGE THE PHASEOUT OF CANADA. Don't you dare let him Canada!!! Not time to stay unpolitical. Cash in your personal capital. hustle!!!

What did Carney's prior work consist of ??? Recommending a Managed Phaseout of climate alarmists regular boogeyman -Our secure Energy!!!!

What is a Managed phase out??

It means the regime or may be cut-off from investment capital. Permanently. By law.

What are “high-emitting assets”?

The finance sector must either sever all connections to such assets or put them under a “Managed Phaseout” regime.

"Carney now prime minister of Canada after trying for years to defund it" Ross McKitrick - University of Guelph Professor of Economics

GFANZ was launched in April 202

GFANZ was launched in April 2021 by the UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney and the COP26 presidency to accelerate the transition to a net-zero global economy. https://www.gfanzero.com/about/#:~:text=GFANZ%20was%20launched%20in%20April,a%20net%2Dzero%20global%20economy

. "Carney is supposed to act for the good of the country he’s lobbied to defund and drive out of existence Canada’s oil and gas companies, steel companies, car companies and any other sector dependent on fossil fuels. He’s done this through the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which he founded in 2021. Carney is a climate zealot. He may try to fool Canadians into thinking he wants new pipelines, liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals and other hydrocarbon infrastructure, but he doesn’t. Far from it. He wants half the existing ones gone by 2030 and the rest soon after. He has said so, repeatedly and emphatically. He believes that the world “must achieve about a 50% reduction in [greenhouse gas] emissions by 2030” and “rapidly scale climate solutions to provide cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable replacements for unabated fossil fuels.” (By “unabated” he means usage without full carbon capture, which in practice is virtually all cases.)

And since societies don’t seem keen on doing this, Carney created GFANZ to pressure banks, insurance companies and investment firms to cut off financing for recalcitrant firms.

“This transition to net zero requires companies across the whole economy to change behaviors through application of innovative technologies and new ways of doing business” he writes, using bureaucratic euphemisms to make his radical agenda somehow seem normal."

The GFANZ plan (outlined on page 9 of the final report - attached) puts companies into four categories. Those selling green technologies or engaged in work that displaces fossil fuels will be rewarded with full financing. And companies that own or invest in high-emitting assets must operate under a “Managed Phaseout” regime or may be cut-off from investment capital. What are “high-emitting assets”? Carney’s group hasn’t released a complete list but a June 2022 report (p. 10) listed examples—coal mines, fossil-fuel power stations, oil fields, gas pipelines, steel mills, ships, cement plants and consumer gasoline-powered vehicles. The finance sector must either sever all connections to such assets or put them under a “Managed Phaseout” regime.

https://www.todayville.com/calgary/carney-now-prime-minister-of-canada-after-trying-for-years-to-defund-it/

So get it? Do you understand?

38 day election so these issues can't be understood or explored.

