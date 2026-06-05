I prompted Google to work this out.

Let's start with the premise we are going to a one world currency system that sanctions to the mice nuts.

Now we are going to look at this from the right play book and left. Two ass cheeks defecating on us constantly while dancing like marionettes. The pr is exceptional. And tiresome isn't it? Or are you still in it.

FROM THE LEFT. EARTH RESERVE SYSTEM aka the ERS

The ERS will present itself on the carbon currency. It is the Green monster. It is the environmental global warning. Scratch that. Climate change. White Christian babies poop more methane and gardening is bad but not synthetic meat or Epstein adrenochrome or eating babies. Basically that crap. Pedophiles expel the least carbon because their victims never reproduce. The pedo sterilization project etc. Same with human sacrifice cannibalism. Remember the new York times.

By 2030 you will be gay. Gay is a synonym to happy. I mean it that way. You will own nothing. Because it will be in the ERS.

The ERS will work with reproduction lotteries and tied to your lifetime carbon budget. Don't ask me. Ask Dr. Mark of the beast Carney. Aka my friendly nicknames for mark the carnibaal Carney also includes Karl Marc Carney.

So because of CLIMATE PHYSICS.

And fyi, I predict it will be hate speech to not agree with this here scientist about nut job zero.

You a global citizen, get a lifetime carbon budget.

Got it plebes?

Also in chapter 6 of Dr. Climate's book Values or whatever he called it he states something about reproductive lotteries.

Speaking of lotteries. It is a viral conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein won an 85 million dollar lottery. Ya. Because it was his company, not him. And that company had to pay taxes. See how snopes works.

Here's another viral conspiracy theory that is true.

All right, so who is going to get the reproductive lottery tickets? Will it be you?

So back to the green grind. I predict the new Earth Reserve System will be a carbon reserve system. That is one ass cheeks for feudalism's erection.

Let's do the Right Now.

The EarthReserve System as the spoke and wheel for the (imo satanic) global digital economy. Babel. Tower of Babel alert. See old testament for that. Oh the book is banned? You can't get the recap of what's about to go down? Allegedly Gay people and people of all genders or none don't like that book? Some pastors had one but you didn't like their messages? Spoiler alert. God had wrath at the past one world government attempt. He took it down. You be sure to hate that book. The people setting up the ERS are eliminating the Bible. Oh Carney ‘s government introduced bill c-9 on October 7, 2025 and October 30th in debate the liberals attacked the the Bible. It's hate. See my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

Ok well then you may NEVER know that central bankers worshipping Nimrod in the old testament got stuffed by God. Christians are bad. Just try and remember that. Might be co2.

Oh my goodness. Did a CENTRAL BANKER bring in legislation to ban a book about God conquering central banking in the tower of babel story. Holy flipping wild. Coincidences in central banking. As I like to say. It's like outrunning your shadow.

Trust that a central banker brought in bill c-9. Hehe.

Carney to BIS to Rothschilds through the group of 30 and his cough wife and the peerage. Oh the peerage and the pedophile accusations.. Oh goodness me.

Ok let's get bAck on track.

Trump and the Rothschilds. Trump is jailing every perp in the Epstein files.

Oh goodness me. You better learn that is a hoax. And Massie is Epstein victims first. Massie did not take money from Aipac. Oh sorry unrelated.

Just the facts.

Never look that up. Never. Not those 3 words in a search bar.

Back to Trump Rothschilds

Wilbur Ross. Yada yada. That's Yiddish for blah blah blah. I was Yiddish thinking for a second. In the black box or think outside the black cube.

Trump is setting up a parallel ERS TO THE IRS.

first it's parallel to the IRS. irs. Ers. Not a replacement.

ERS. Oh wow EARTH RESERVE SYSTEM and EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

have the same acronym. Goodness me. COINCIDENCES in central banking. It's like outrunning your shadow. Happens all the time.

Ok. Let's see.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/taxnotes/2025/01/27/trump-and-the-external-revenue-service-what-just-happened/

Ok. So irs captures financial transactions inside whatever land mass border system and what they call it. Ers captures the financial transaction outside said land mass. See it yet. Irs plus ers is the whole world.

Now I'll turn it over to show you how ERS left or right is the centralized insta sanction individual system

Remember though it goes on porous hackable water g system.

did you notice the system plays God. It resides on a 5g 6g next g.

The Israeli military dubbed the major April 2026 airstrikes on Lebanon Operation Eternal Darkness .

Why did I just think of this. Who knows.

John 1

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

In this various Eternal Darkness is eternal confusion. Eternal non comprehension. Eternal non Jesus or non the word. Why do I think of Carney and bill c-9.

For all the wailing oh no they have won it all. Whoever they are. I don't like their odds. Because I read the.oh ya. The book that is getting a new rewrite by people loyal to central bankers.

This guy.

Takes an oath to this guy.

Getting poked by this guy.

Giving homage to a painting of this guy (lucifer summoning his legions.)

Anyone know who the monk in the robe is??

Ok brass tax here. The ERS is going to work like this.

“As a theoretical one-world banking system, a Global or Earth Reserve System (ERS) would function by centralizing monetary policy, digital currency issuance, and regulatory oversight under a single supranational authority, effectively replacing fragmented central banks and eliminating foreign exchange risks. [1, 2]

A theoretical ERS would likely operate through the following mechanisms to manage global finances:

1. Centralized Monetary Policy and Issuance

Instead of the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank setting localized interest rates, an ERS would establish a unified global monetary policy. [1, 2]

Global Currency: It would likely issue a unified digital currency (Global CBDC) or a digital basket of reserves to be used for all transactions and settlements. [1, 2]

Interest Rates: A single global policy rate would be determined by a central governing committee to balance global inflation and employment, rather than regional economic health. [1, 2, 3]

2. Universal Ledger and Instant Settlement

An ERS would utilize a single, universally distributed ledger or centralized network to process transactions, replacing the fragmented correspondent banking networks (such as SWIFT) currently in use.

Instant cross-border payments: Transferring money to another country would be processed with the speed and cost of a local transaction.

Direct accounts: Citizens and corporations might hold accounts directly with the global central bank, potentially disintermediating commercial banks for everyday retail transactions. [1, 2, 3]

3. Integrated Financial Supervision and Compliance

Regulatory fragmentation would end. A unified ERS would enforce global standards for capital requirements, anti-money laundering (AML), and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols. [1, 2]

Automated enforcement: Smart contracts and real-time ledger visibility would allow the system to instantly flag and freeze illicit transactions globally, adhering to a single worldwide legal framework.

Unified deposit insurance: A global regulatory branch would oversee risk, perhaps standardizing deposit guarantees across all member nations to prevent systemic bank runs. [1, 2]

4. Macroprudential Capital Allocation

An ERS would shift the focus of capital allocation from national interests to global systemic needs.

Resource distribution: The central system could target global issues—such as climate transition, poverty alleviation, and pandemic response—by programming liquidity or issuing targeted digital grants directly to specific regions or industries.

While theoretically frictionless, such a system would face immense challenges, including the loss of national sovereignty over economic policy and the potential for a “one-size-fits-all” interest rate to devastate local economies facing unique regional recessions or booms. [1]

If

You know what doesn't fit in the Eternal darkness project?

Well you'll just have to get that banned book before it's a beheading offence to own it.

Can you imagine little decapitation drones in our smart city infrastructure?

No but the people who don't exist in the land …how does it go…without a people…or something.

Kill chain MaiD block chain your caRbon budget we saw you love Jesus drones.

Here is a purely theoretical question for you.

How do you think the people most known for liking to debate would enjoy a system that has eliminated ALL debate.

You know the idea that you better not get what you wish for.

If you wanted to get someone to do something for you. That was really terrible for that person. You'd need the first ever honey pot operation.

Oh that's in the book…you know. Bill c-9. Sorry can't help you with that.

But I just thought the pride apple logo.

Noahide rainbow and all.

That's all for today folks.

You going to pass bill c-9.

Well I will just crunch my brain and spit stuff out that has zero to do with Satanism running the world.

Eve's seed crushes Satan's seed . But oh. You'd have to find that in the ..

Not the freaking Bible again.

I wonder if you could share the sword from my mouth today.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

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