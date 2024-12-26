“Bureau for Global Health

Investments in global health protect Americans at home and abroad, save lives, strengthen fragile states, and promote social and economic progress. USAID’s global health efforts, grounded in investments in health systems strengthening and breakthrough innovation, are focused around three strategic priorities: Preventing child and maternal deaths; controlling the HIV/AIDS epidemic; and combating infectious diseases.

As the Agency’s lead in responding to these critical priorities, the Bureau for Global Health, headquartered in Washington, D.C., comprises nine offices that support the technical and programmatic needs of USAID’s global health efforts around the world.

The Office of the Assistant Administrator provides oversight of all global health programs, support to the field, research, legislative relations, and external affairs. The Office also houses the Center for Innovation and Impact , which takes strategic risks to incubate new ideas, put them into practice, and scale effective approaches to address critical health issues.

The Office of Country Support provides strategic technical and programmatic assistance for USAID’s global health efforts overseas and facilitates communications between Missions and headquarters, including regional bureaus, ensuring a coordinated response to global health priorities across the Agency.

The Office of Health Systems works across the Bureau’s global health programs and is responsible for technical leadership and direction in health systems strengthening, enabling countries to address complex health challenges and protect against extreme poverty.

The Office of HIV/AIDS drives the Agency’s efforts under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEFPAR) in controlling the HIV/AIDS epidemic by providing technical leadership, monitoring impact, ensuring program integrity, and supporting the transition to local partners.

The Office of Infectious Disease operates as the Agency's lead for infectious diseases and manages prevention, mitigation and control programs for tuberculosis (TB), neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), malaria through the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), and emerging threats in global health security.

The Office of Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition functions as the Agency's technical and policy lead on maternal and child health, newborn health, immunization, nutrition, and water, sanitation, and hygiene, and plays a leading role in the Agency goal of preventing child and maternal deaths.

The Office of Policy, Programs, and Planning guides strategic planning, budgeting, programming, and procurement functions, and is integrally involved in providing leadership in resource allocation as well as performance monitoring and evaluation.

The Office of Population and Reproductive Health provides strategic direction as well as technical leadership and support to field programs in population, voluntary family planning, and reproductive health.

The Office of Professional Development and Management Support provides professional staff development to employees as well as personnel, administration, and management functions to maintain the Bureau’s workforce and operational efficiency.”

Family Planning and Reproductive Health

Family Planning and Reproductive Health

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) advances and supports voluntary family planning and reproductive health programs in 41 countries across the globe. Greater access to family planning information and services can help:

Almost 923 million women worldwide wish to avoid or delay pregnancy, and about three-quarters of these women are currently using a modern contraceptive method. Yet, more than 218 million women still have an unmet need for family planning.

When a woman has children too closely together, too early or too late in life, the health of the mother and baby are at risk. Enabling couples and individuals to determine whether, when and how often to have children is vital to safe motherhood, healthy families and prosperous communities.

Our Work

As the world's largest family planning bilateral donor, USAID is committed to helping countries meet the family planning and reproductive health needs of their people. USAID is a central partner in the Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) partnership, a global alliance aimed at empowering women and girls by investing in rights-based family planning, and the Ouagadougou Partnership, a similar effort focused on expanding family planning and reproductive health in Francophone West Africa.

When USAID launched its family planning program in 1965, fewer than 10 percent of women in the developing world (excluding China) were using a modern contraceptive method, and the average family size was over six. In the 41 countries where USAID focuses its support, modern contraceptive prevalence1 has increased to 34.4 percent2 and the average family size has dropped to 3.93. USAID's work in reproductive health also focuses on ending child marriage, female genital mutilation/cutting, gender-based violence and more.

Follow USAID's work in family planning through an interactive timeline marking some of our major milestones over the past 50 years.

Our Impact

Immunization

FEATURE STORY

Against All Odds:

How community health workers protect children from polio in the DRC

Read the Story

Since 2001, USAID has worked in partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, contributing to the vaccination of over one billion children.

Vaccines save lives, prevent disability, and yield a significant return on investment, with an estimated $26 return for every $1 spent. Despite their effectiveness, many children in low- and middle-income countries lack access to vaccines. In 2022, 20.5 million children missed out on vaccines delivered through routine immunization services. USAID is committed to addressing these disparities by improving access to vaccinations, enhancing the quality of care, and strengthening immunization systems. We collaborate with countries, NGOs, civil society, and communities to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines.

Explore the Immunization Fact Sheet

Key Resources and Publications

Brief: Our Partnership with Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

Improving Urban Immunization Service Delivery: Guidance, Practice, and Sustainable Solutions

Immunization Agenda Scorecard

Reaching Zero-Dose Children: Resources from MOMENTUM

Our Strategy

Areas of Focus

Strong and Resilient Health Systems

USAID collaborates with national and subnational partners to bolster leadership, decision-making, and health information systems using data and digital tools, including artificial intelligence. We enhance supply chains, invest in last-mile solutions, and improve tracking of immunization expenditures for sustainability .

Quality, Inclusion, and Behavior Change

To increase demand for and utilization of immunization, USAID leverages social and behavior change (SBC) approaches and investments in COVID-19 vaccination for routine immunization, while working through local partners

Gender and Equity

USAID generates new evidence and develops guidance to reach zero-dose and under-immunized individuals in hard-to-reach settings. Our support improves HPV vaccination rates, ensures equitable access to new vaccines, and integrates gender-transformative approaches to address barriers in immunization uptake, including through capacity-building sessions and online courses.

Research and Learning

USAID leverages learning and innovation to enhance immunization policies, practices, and progress. By employing landscape analyses, evidence reviews, and operations research to continuously improve the way we design and deliver our programs.

Life Course and Integration

USAID supports and contributes to the roll out of Immunization Agenda 2030, ensuring equitable access and uptake of vaccines at all ages, while integrating immunization into various health care services, including antenatal care and adolescent programs, to maximize impact and reduce missed opportunities.”

Health Systems Strengthening

Health Systems Strengthening

Primary Text “When we strengthen health systems in far regions of the world, we reduce the risk of future pandemics that can threaten our people and our economy.” Secondary Text —President Joseph R. Biden

What is Health Systems Strengthening?

A health system consists of all people, institutions, resources, and activities whose primary purpose is to promote, restore, and maintain health. Health systems strengthening (HSS) includes the strategies, responses, and activities that are designed to sustainably improve the performance of a country’s health system. Strong health systems can flexibly adjust resources and priorities to address emerging health needs while maintaining essential services - everything from routine checkups, prenatal care, and immunizations, to referrals for more specialized or urgent medical needs. When health systems are strong, they are resilient under pressure and lead to greater health security.

Learn About Health Systems and Primary Health Care

Health Systems Strengthening Learning

USAID's HSS Learning Agenda aims to improve HSS approaches by generating, synthesizing, and sharing evidence related to specific research questions. This evidence is used for the design and management of USAID’s HSS programs. As part of our Learning Agenda, USAID organizes a HSS Learning Series to convene people working in health from around the world to exchange evidence and lessons learned.

Learn more about the HSS Learning Agenda

USAID's HSS Learning Series aims to share, learn, and use HSS evidence for more effective and sustainable health system strengthening. The field of HSS, and USAID’s work, continues to evolve, making this a much-needed opportunity to reflect on emerging evidence, gaps in evidence, current priorities, and strategic directions.

Learn More about the HSS Learning Series

USAID's HSS Case Competition enables us to better understand and share the work our programs and partners are accomplishing and its impact on health systems and health outcomes. Using real-life examples, the Case Competition allows us to learn what does and does not work when implementing and scaling up health system programs and approaches.

Learn More About The HSS Case Competition

Priority Areas

Health Finance & Governance

Pharmaceutical & Supply Chain Systems

Primary Health Care & Community Health Systems

Resilience & Sustainability

Strategic Communications, Analytics, Learning & Evidence”

