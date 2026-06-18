I say this also in WORLD ON MUTE. I have a whole section on speech IS the new emergency.

Pay no attention to what leaders say or what false flags they perform in tell a lie vision. Look at what they fund. What laws they pass, what they do, who they fear and what are their symbols.

Laws themselves and laws alone are the global proof of conspiracy.

No other evidence is required. No expert is required.

See my chapter tehdas.

A simple reading of what passes in lock step is the entire proof necessary to establish a world conspiracy.

And within those laws you will also find who identifies as the beneficiary of the New World Order. For i anticipate they will outlaw speech against themselves, fund themselves and dei structure them selves.

Before hating Christians see anything that shows they have power. Point to dei, inclusion, hate speech, funding, sporting events, parades etc.

Is Mike Huckabee a Christian. Or is he one of those who call themselves so, but are not.

Many atrocities are committed simply by becoming both sides in order to polarize hate. Diablo. Divide and conquer. Widow. A word that signals a female. Is she. Divide and conquer.

satan shows himself. Decode your world.

The world will point the truth. You just have to decode it.

We do not need a single stich of evidence but what passes as *laws.

Is the desire to kill all Christians taught? Is it hate? Does it, as they say, clean the world for God?

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