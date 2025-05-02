Is Current yes

Board member yes

https://littlesis.org/relationships/282102

Is he still a board member? What would the possible conflicts of interests between the central bank and their share holders and Canadians. do we rank even as high as a shareholder?

asking.

since others don’t.

And what about Central Bank Digital Currency. Did one reporter ask about that?

Did any podcaster?

yet he is a CENTRAL BANKER.

Share

Leave a comment