TriTorch
2h

With Mark Carney's installment at the head of Canada, the central banks are now declaring that they are taking direct control over the world.

The 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:

15 Minute Cities (your panopticon prison)

CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)

Digital IDs (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink)

Vaccine passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human mind: v1 v2 v3.03 etc.)

Carbon footprint (the liberty crushing boot stomping on your face for all of time constraining freedom)

Once locked inside, it will be incredibly difficult to get out, so do not go in in the first place.

HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14

Legarde: ECB CBDC Will Grant Us A Limited Amount of Control, Cash Transactions Above €1000 Illegal: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kuzkLnoAm3kY

If We Do Not STOP This, We WILL Be Slaves - Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): https://old.bitchute.com/video/UWP4lzVPSNNz

BIS Chief Agustin Carstens: You Will Not Use Our CBDCs Without Our Permission (In Real Time): https://old.bitchute.com/video/mLVkHURKZp3S

Globalists Are Destroying the World So That The Total Control System Known As The CBDC May Cometh: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Dpw191Prg7xH

Minneapolis Fed Chair Neel Kashkari Explains Why CBDCs Are Slavery, No American Should Want Them: https://old.bitchute.com/video/fvHCVQkTY14Z

COVID Thesis - Anti-Thesis - Synthesis: Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint, CBDC: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ipyQwJyudlLh

Luc Lelievre
1h

Do we have to accept this? Some don't:

https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/agenda-2030-and-sustainable-development?

