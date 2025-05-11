Send to everyone you know.
School boards
Town councils
Religious groups.
Media
Cross pollinate.
Our next generation that we love, humanity we love
Requires it.
While everyone dances to what the media or social justice tells them to focus on, they are missing the biggest at scale movement towards permanent slave status.
That is WHY power occupies social justice-so we lose sight of the real fight.
Dei is a cult of distraction. Once the totalitarian key is turned the ultimate truth unfolds.
We are no different in our needs.
love, family, meaning, food, warmth, and purpose.
Now unite.
This how they get us out of cars, off meat and in perpetual government control.
Here is your DEI distraction while the biggest seamless assembly of power is preparing. “What's in your underwear kids? Look there every day and decide what it means to you. Look. different skin colors. Focus on that. Come on. Look at abortion, not infertility. Men and women don't need each other, only use each other. Get mad at oil and gas. I'm your DEI CRT system. And you should trust me. I was devised by power right now. So you Don't look at the smart city. Don't look at CBDC. come closer. You can trust me.”
With Mark Carney's installment at the head of Canada, the central banks are now declaring that they are taking direct control over the world.
The 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:
15 Minute Cities (your panopticon prison)
CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)
Digital IDs (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink)
Vaccine passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human mind: v1 v2 v3.03 etc.)
Carbon footprint (the liberty crushing boot stomping on your face for all of time constraining freedom)
Once locked inside, it will be incredibly difficult to get out, so do not go in in the first place.
HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14
Legarde: ECB CBDC Will Grant Us A Limited Amount of Control, Cash Transactions Above €1000 Illegal: https://old.bitchute.com/video/kuzkLnoAm3kY
If We Do Not STOP This, We WILL Be Slaves - Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): https://old.bitchute.com/video/UWP4lzVPSNNz
BIS Chief Agustin Carstens: You Will Not Use Our CBDCs Without Our Permission (In Real Time): https://old.bitchute.com/video/mLVkHURKZp3S
Globalists Are Destroying the World So That The Total Control System Known As The CBDC May Cometh: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Dpw191Prg7xH
Minneapolis Fed Chair Neel Kashkari Explains Why CBDCs Are Slavery, No American Should Want Them: https://old.bitchute.com/video/fvHCVQkTY14Z
COVID Thesis - Anti-Thesis - Synthesis: Vaccine Passport, Social Credit, Carbon Footprint, CBDC: https://old.bitchute.com/video/ipyQwJyudlLh
Do we have to accept this? Some don't:
https://elizabethnickson.substack.com/p/agenda-2030-and-sustainable-development?