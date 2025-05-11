Send to everyone you know.

School boards

Town councils

Religious groups.

Media

Cross pollinate.

Our next generation that we love, humanity we love

Requires it.

While everyone dances to what the media or social justice tells them to focus on, they are missing the biggest at scale movement towards permanent slave status.

That is WHY power occupies social justice-so we lose sight of the real fight.

Dei is a cult of distraction. Once the totalitarian key is turned the ultimate truth unfolds.

We are no different in our needs.

love, family, meaning, food, warmth, and purpose.

Now unite.

This how they get us out of cars, off meat and in perpetual government control.

Here is your DEI distraction while the biggest seamless assembly of power is preparing. “What's in your underwear kids? Look there every day and decide what it means to you. Look. different skin colors. Focus on that. Come on. Look at abortion, not infertility. Men and women don't need each other, only use each other. Get mad at oil and gas. I'm your DEI CRT system. And you should trust me. I was devised by power right now. So you Don't look at the smart city. Don't look at CBDC. come closer. You can trust me.”

