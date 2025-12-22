A world famine is planned for 2028. An unconscionable world war is planed for the next 3 years. Borders are going to your door, your fridge, your fork, your mouth. Health care will be their decision on your life span based on your utility And your ai measurement. Ai centers will use up energy and carbon. Carbon under pressure is being weaponized into communities as suffocants. You are less than animal to them. Rf Weapons are set up in your communities on your municipal lights, to create borders and illness. They teach up is down and down is up. They will install a carbon currency and a global carbon tax to run their global satanic government. Carbon is the see through unit that allows the infinitesimal parsing. They want to mess with our DNA to give us gullet. Then bug eating can be achieved. The connection to the grid is to kill our God connection and give us the demon thoughts they install. The shots are for the uprooting of testes and ovaries like weeds in the inverted garden of Eden they design. Sterilization and Abortion is a priority. They want reproduction to go through them, like a licence. They want to be God. they don't know they are being deceived and are headed to hell. From the weather to your mind. They want to be God. They want a trans society made of men. terminator seeds that do not form oppositional societies. they break out of rf control. Doesn't matter. The wombs are to be eliminated. drugs and homelessness are the ramp to euthanasia and being disappeared dumped into bear pits and pig farms. They are doing all the most heinous actions across the planet you think are conspiracy-nots. drinking the blood of Christian children. killing South African farmers. The pedophile family is the archetype. Woman is feared. They want to end the Word of God. And every single Christian, then Muslim, then, then Jew etc… on the planet. only satanic or beasts to remain. They mount infrastructure in the cloud to make us digital serfs And deign to be God. They are demon worshippers. Resolve your mind to defeat them. Understand this is spiritual. God loves you. And we can defeat them. don't get your self worth from any of their dei or social messages. You are a child of God. eschew all their big insert 3 sixes. Get yourself a Bible. Get out of the hate any non-demon worshipper they ask you to hate. Fyi. No Christian is told to hate Muslims in the Bible. Tell me that verse. Christians are told not to fear 365 times in the Bible. Jewish Apostles with the courage of the Spirit went into every community with God's word of love. Not hate. Bless them, and those who emulate them today. The demonic order wants the Word of God. It is critical to their agenda. Those Jewish apostles faced death and torture to bring the word of God to the world. Bless them and honor them with your own courage for Christ. Bring God’s Word to light this darkness. Start directly helping people in your communities. Oppose all their tropes. Use the example of Revelations. Jesus returns with a sword from his mouth. Your words are important. THE WORD IS IMPORTANT. Put your ego underfoot. Be prepared to be rejected. Be more surprised when your ministry to others blooms.

The Book of John

The Word Became Flesh

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through him, and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life,[a] and the life was the light of men. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. 7 He came as a witness, to bear witness about the light, that all might believe through him. 8 He was not the light, but came to bear witness about the light.

9 The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. 10 He was in the world, and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him. 11 He came to his own,[b] and his own people[c] did not receive him. 12 But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, 13 who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.

14 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son[d] from the Father, full of grace and truth. 15 (John bore witness about him, and cried out, “This was he of whom I said, ‘He who comes after me ranks before me, because he was before me.’”) 16 For from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.[e] 17 For the law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. 18 No one has ever seen God; God the only Son, who[f] is at the Father’s side,[g] he has made him known.

The Testimony of John the Baptist

19 And this is the testimony of John, when the Jews sent priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, “Who are you?” 20 He confessed, and did not deny, but confessed, “I am not the Christ.” 21 And they asked him, “What then? Are you Elijah?” He said, “I am not.” “Are you the Prophet?” And he answered, “No.” 22 So they said to him, “Who are you? We need to give an answer to those who sent us. What do you say about yourself?” 23 He said, “I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness, ‘Make straight[h] the way of the Lord,’ as the prophet Isaiah said.”

24 (Now they had been sent from the Pharisees.) 25 They asked him, “Then why are you baptizing, if you are neither the Christ, nor Elijah, nor the Prophet?” 26 John answered them, “I baptize with water, but among you stands one you do not know, 27 even he who comes after me, the strap of whose sandal I am not worthy to untie.” 28 These things took place in Bethany across the Jordan, where John was baptizing.

Behold, the Lamb of God

29 The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! 30 This is he of whom I said, ‘After me comes a man who ranks before me, because he was before me.’ 31 I myself did not know him, but for this purpose I came baptizing with water, that he might be revealed to Israel.” 32 And John bore witness: “I saw the Spirit descend from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him. 33 I myself did not know him, but he who sent me to baptize with water said to me, ‘He on whom you see the Spirit descend and remain, this is he who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.’ 34 And I have seen and have borne witness that this is the Son[i] of God.”

We are those alive today to safeguard the Word, to safeguard the living and unborn, so they may live in a world where free will is possible.

We have to step up to the importance of our roles. If you are alive today, you are chosen for these times. Your talents and gifts are God given and humble or great may be utilized in his service.

We are surrounded by true goodness and love.

You think God would not have placed among us the abilities to take on this demonic order.

we are not called to be Christians who sit wailing for Jesus. We are to strive for the courage of the first Jews who took on the impossible. From twelve came billions of believers in Christ.

Bless their courage and ask God to bless you with the Spirit so that you know your tasks.

We bless the Israelites through knowing the Word of God by reading it and sharing it. Not by agreeing with the actions of men.

This Christmas bring gifts to those on the street. The smallest gift is the biggest reward. It is also how God separates the sheep from the goats.

I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. It should be a best seller. It is censored. It is on Amazon.

Thank you dear readers.

