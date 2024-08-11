Connecting the Dots

“Well done Lisa. It's just the tip of the iceberg, which I know you are well aware of.

For all of us, who understand these building failure points, we need to explain these things to friends, families and neighbors. Many of them have no understanding of what, just a grid crash, would mean, much less an attack (cyber or physical).

I often ask people if they understand the long reaching implications of an attack on the grid. Many say "oh sure" and they explain that it might be a day or two to get things back to normal.

I then ask them, how they will get water, for cooking, cleaning (household/hygiene) and I get a blank look. When I explain there will be no water in the faucet, because pumping stations need electricity, they become interested.

Ask them to do a month long mental exercise: Tell them to shutoff the main electrical circuit breaker to their house. drain the gas from their car(s), turn off the water main, throw out half the food in their pantries and all the food in their refrigerator/freezer. Have them imagine if this happened during the dead of winter - no heat and no cooking, unless you have a gas stove. No going to work and or school.

Past that, ATMs and CC machines won't work at stores. There will be no restocking of the store shelves (because fuel pumps won't work to refuel truckers), there will be no refrigerated products, available healthcare will be greatly diminished because hospitals will be working off generators and fuel stores will be rationed and reallocated.

Carry that scenario past one month and ask them to add in the looting, crime and riots.

Unless people start thinking past the Comfort, Convenience and Entertainment they wallow in daily, they will perish in short order, when it all comes crashing down - which can happen with just one point of failure.”

I like his visual description.

We had a cottage we boated to. We had to bring in our food, our propane for lights. We heated with wood and we washed dishes from water from the lake.

It had an outhouse.

Honestly I had a great time at the cottage. Some of my best childhood memories.

The rugged I understand. But I still ate the food we purchased. Sure we caught and ate fish.

3 days.

That's how much food is in the city.

Grid failure has cascading effects.

Do you want green policies that test them.

It feels dumb.

Kind of depopulating.

And it hurts us all #equity.

“Venezuela is rich in oil, but dogged by chronic shortages of basic goods and essential medicines, electricity and water rationing, spiraling inflation and rampant crime.

Perhaps it was not surprising that the mood outside the supermarket quickly turned ugly: frustration turned to despair, anger to violence. Before long, the incident on Tuesday had escalated.

Mobs tried to loot several bakeries and delis and another food delivery truck.

The unrest soon spread throughout this city of 200,000 just outside the capital, Caracas. Protesters shouted “We want food” as they blocked intersections with burning tyres and clashed with security forces.

We are like a bomb going tick-tock, tick-tock,” said Zenovia Villegas, a 54-year-old housewife who waited in line at a Guarenas supermarket since the early hours of Thursday only to be told at 3pm that the store would not be opening its doors that day. Dejected, she went home empty-handed.”

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/20/venezuela-breaking-point-food-shortages-protests-maduro

When governments want to reduce your food, electricity.

We shouldn't assume

Either

It will all turn out ok

Or

They know what they are doing

Or

They are benevolent.

A little self interest is ok.

