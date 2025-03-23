He has put in question market mechanisms to govern the fundamental human rights of reproduction.

Will DEI weight the decision? Will your prosterilization of children help you get more weight in the auction? Will you need all your vaccines to win the auction? Will you need to be a satanic dimwit to get the win?

Will your procommunism or pro globalism or pro transhumanism views assist in your entry into the reproduction auction? Will you need a state abortion when you screw up? Like China did?

Is Carney a complete FUCKTARD? Asking for Canadian voters on the precipice of the abyss.

My friend ChatGPT and I squabbled over the issue

Response 1

​In Mark Carney's book Value(s): Building a Better World for All , he references Michael Sandel's critique of market reasoning applied to various aspects of life.

Carney writes: "Should sex be up for sale?

Should there be a market in the right to have children?

Why not auction the right to opt out of military service”

Those are his questions. Call your MPs and ask them to answer.

What page of mark Carney's book values does he discuss Michael Sandel,

​In Mark Carney's book "Value(s): Building a Better World for All," he discusses Michael Sandel's insights in Chapter 6, titled "The Market Society and the Value of Nothing." Carney references Sandel's observation that society has shifted from a market economy to a market society, where market values permeate various aspects of life.

What page does he discuss this

​In "Value(s): Building a Better World for All," Mark Carney references Michael Sandel's critique of applying market reasoning to areas like procreation, highlighting ethical concerns about commodifying reproductive rights. However, the exact page number of this discussion isn't specified in the available sources. Given that the book spans approximately 600 pages, it's advisable to consult the book's index or table of contents for precise information.

Thank you. The actual quote is needed to be fair

Response 1

​In Mark Carney's book Value(s): Building a Better World for All, he references Michael Sandel's critique of market reasoning applied to various aspects of life. Carney writes: "Should sex be up for sale? Should there be a market in the right to have children? Why not auction the right to opt out of military service?"

Sources

Response 2

​In "Value(s): Building a Better World for All," Mark Carney critiques the commodification of human activities by posing rhetorical questions that highlight ethical concerns. He asks: "Should sex be up for sale? Should there be a market in the right to have children? Why not auction the right to opt out of military service?"

OH OK CBC NOTHINGS DESPERATE TO BELIEVE THE LITTLE TROLL

he's OOOONLY asking the question!

In a book chuck full of breaking life and markets down into carbon pricing, that's quite the questiom

What do you think?

You know the libtard globalists trolls are everywhere saying women are having 7 kids on welfare. WELFARE abuse?

DO you trust the guys with the arrive scam app, to do an auction to have kids system? So if you didn’t win the auction does your wife in gun-less Canada get forced aborted?

The libtards care about spending and welfare abuse??? Ouch. Just fell off my couch laughing. The debt is insane.

REALLY? THE ENTIRE MIGRANT FORCE who aren't our kids are on welfare, housed etc. Then given the jobs that temporary foreign workers never got. And only they get them.

As if libtards care about welfare abuse. They literally want universal basic income. To raise our kids. And to take them from us when we don't trans away the gay. Or whatever the next fractional system of society they require that doesn't involve independence and self sufficiency.

The control us with cbdc globalists want an auction for reproduction.

Sure. Just like euthanasia. The only instant health care now available in Canada.

I hope you guys with the defense attorneys are reading this, listening and leaning in. (To hate me or whatever - I don't give a sh#t.). Everyone can turn a new leaf and reject their vice. You know who I think will help you.

Just ask.

Stop scratching your itch and do something for humanity instead. Like literally you have something redeeming from your years of hating authority that might be of value at humanity's current intersection.

Become more than you think possible.

let's go people.

Take down the beast. It's Karl Marx Carney that said this.

