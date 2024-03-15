Share

https://www.techarp.com/facts/dr-vicky-jennings-die-vaccine/

Now this place tech aarp comes out hard on a bizarre number of stories. I first encountered this guys work on a massive fire in the Toronto area that had started in a garage and took almost a day to put out. His story claimed he spoke to a neighbor and that it was insurance fraud. No neighbor name quoted and hell of a claim. Aka arson. And not the ev vehicle going up in flames. I assume he's a Canadian local resident.

Well here he is now claiming this pro vax doctor didn't die of the vaccine in South Africa because he reached out to close friend.

“Dr. Vicky Jennings was fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, like most responsible doctors and healthcare workers. However, she did not die from the COVID-19 vaccine, or even a normal heart attack.

I know this because I reached out to a close family friend who revealed that an autopsy was conducted on Dr. Vicky Jennings. The autopsy and toxicology test reports have determined that Dr. Vicky Jennings did not die from a heart attack, and her death was not vaccine-related.

If, and when, her family decides to publicly reveal her cause of death, you will see that Dr. Vicky Jennings indeed did not die suddenly from a heart attack, or the COVID-19 vaccines. Until then, please respect their wish for privacy”

He comes down fast on stories based on claims he's on site, and or gets inside knowledge clear across the planet.

Then you can support his work if you like.

So either this is a profit venture of his or he’s a damage control agent. Either way you could literally follow his stories to find out which items the globalists are most worried about. Fyi he says WEF are not launching global famine. Today's list of therevis NOTHING GOING ON HERE

From EV fires in Canada, to Kate Middletown in the UK and dying doctors in their prime. No one has seen Kate.

So young to die of not the vaccine. Cough. Cough.

