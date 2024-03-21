“In less than a week 3x televised football matches have seen a footballer collapse during play. This time Egyptian 30year old Ahmed Refeat from a Cardiac arrest. Anyone with half a brain & who has watched sport knows this isn’t normal & can figure out what’s causing it. It’s just we’re not supposed to talk about it & pretend it’s not happening.”

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1770461690150166701

Baffled is synonymous with, I'm more scared of my regulatory body than I am of this truth.

All these baffled experts, are trembling. What is their booster count.

Sure.

All these new trends, must be sun exposure, gardening, showering too often, a Polar bear floating in the artic ocean.

What could it be.

I just had a serious eureka moment. drafting.

Health is defined as 9 sectoral data spaces. See my post TEHDAS.

The goal of the AI etc legislation is to have “health" administered by AI. oecd lines up the legislation all countries must adopt. There is no interest in live medicine.

If unwell you cease to be..

Relevant in a society that doesn't see life as divine. (From God).

Thus medicine itself ceases to be.. Important. For the masses.

We aren't experiencing doctor shortages. The view of reading their laws, it paints a picture vividly.

we have too.

many.

doctors.

doctors become like history. A statue to topple and eliminate. Vestiges of this life.

Doctors get all the boosters. BECAUSE. Health by ai for the masses is the goal.

Remember when.

Trudeau added the handicapped to government administered euthanasia. The categories are the tip.

It is also.

The consent.

the reasonable foreseeability of death. That comes with birth. With life. Death is not only foreseeable. It is its ultimate course. Try making it not eventual.

The ai legislation speaks to this. The concept of digital coding such that ai can administer. all. Elements of the health we get.

It is nonaccidental that bill 36 in BC requires health care workers to continue getting…the shots.. nurse shortages are causing hospitals to have reduced hours. They could get rid of the vaccine requirement.

But they don't. You need to have your heart failure on the right schedule. car acvident? Better be when the bc hospitals have staff. You see in those circumstances why do they not reverse the onerous requirement to vaccinate.

Ok silent doctors. You may actually be the point of those mandates. you.

You are competition, to society by efficiency.

You are afraid of the wrong thing. Your redundancy is about to be manifest, in a world where life is not valued.

Thus when you support life being expendable.

You support the system that has

You

In its

Sights.

