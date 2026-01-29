remember how magic tricks work-

Look over here. (Muslim boogeyman man, sharia law)

Wait for the prestige.

Palentir assembles the smart city and health mafioso world wide.

You think every pro Palestine protest isn't a data mine for who goes there?

The kefifa will be your hate symbol. Bill C-9. make hate saying no.

Who's running the UK. Imams or Palentir. Iq test.

Let's see. Power you are supposed to be afraid of, while power is the systems.

The pitchfork people and the shovel people are pitted against each other.

Look palentir ran the covid-19 vaccine bioweapon program. Or it was the mosques? Thinking. Can you?

According to dei. Dei bioweapons.

Well what's their value system?

Important to watch this video.

As I say in my book….

Equity. Is… Who. Is chosen for bad data in order.

Inclusion. None shall escape the algorithm.

Diversity. Die the word of God. Die verse.

It's just people as data. Now we discover we have the unfortunate souls of animals. Thanks Palentir.

UK thanks Palentir for vaccine none shall escape systems.

Inclusion into Palentir data. Equitable. Remember UK how magic tricks work. The biggest success is going to be the pitfork people and shovel people becoming the Sawzall people.

Black out eh. Wonder if the bad data gets purged in the blackout.

Leveling up. Oh that's a creepy agenda? Oh yes it is an agenda.

You green do gooders remember it’s the carbon prison being erected. It's fuck all about good or bad components of air. This is an IQ test. Stop failing it. They are content to support blowing shit up. Oh look Larry Stink says we need LOTSA LOTSA POWER to ahem ahem watch humanity with the data centres. The Ying and Yang of Palentir

https://youtube.com/shorts/F1LatjkErfI?si=bZoz4G0yzMPwkhA4

The peace symbol is code for breaking the cross. ✝️ ✌ ☮ see broken cross. They speak in code. I am a decode machine in human form. And I take God’s Jurisdiction.

The decree. You must trust us. (Or you are hammas. You are a product of not wanting to get in your prison vaccine system. )

Iq test for dei. Is it about skin color? Or whether you go into the system all busy thinking it is. Social justice FOOLS. Break your programming.

Oh Cleveland Clinic -Now you penis. Now you don't. Now you can lactate. Now you can't!

Priorities!!! Palentir sets them!

Oh wait you ever think going electric was about turning off the dissent? Palentir runs the grid! Good data bad data.

SAFE. AKA SAFE FROM hate speech!!! Safe from…

Gets those bits of data. Make electronic costs according to DEI. Make dei about who is most likely to be a problem…in that order.

No wood stoves. Its about dependence and ownership. Or the war people blow shit up people say its about bad air. Drink kool-aid now.

But hey the imams are setting this up with Larry Stink? Haha. Better look at the government preferring Muslims in policies ( why do they do that? So shovel people get mad at the pitchfork people and vice versa. That is the everything op if you haven't wised up yet. Media is a gift. It tells you what is so important to THEM for you to think. It is part of the prestige. Decode it instead of sipping on it for sustenance as truth.)

Oh look are the imams changing your mobility? No that is also PALENTIR.

Cusp of total transformation? Ya prison day passes from 15 minute cities.

Oh Net Zero.

Or as I say in my book WORLDONMUTE. ZERO LEFT IN THE NET .

You want a carbon counting. You pitfork and shovel people, better hug and make up pretty fast. Dei has to stop being power focused social justice. If Larry Stink and Palentir run social justice it's antisocial demonic crap to keep you busy doing their job. What is their job.

People as data.

Oh crap. It's the printed meat and bugs table options people. They do FOOD. You like them apples?

All your calories counted and into the carbon prison euthanizer system? Good and bad data efficiently managed.

Just big Daddy of the whole WORLD'S food. You the right kind of eater? Chewing on the right kind of death. Your data decides. Don't be like that lady who's mad at Palentir killing her family. PALENTIR dismissed her for her bad data.

Well it's not the whole WORLD'S food they're interested in. Oh well maybe.

It's not what goes into arms. Around the world. Oh well maybe.

Working with, for or being the UN eh. Well also Israel Trump's daddy. And Trump. So well all centers of world control no matter how they split.

Oh wow.running Intelligence too. I'm sure that's happening at the mosques. Oh maybe not. But focus on that. You think mosques fit in their future world.

What was in the Epstein files. Surely it was the Muslims running the Epstein operation for mossad et al.

Oh just run the intelligence agencies around the world? Is that all? Since 2003?

Oh look Palentir is making One Ring to Rule them All.

Goodness. We should really be scared of the Muslim invasion. I mean we should really educate Muslims, Christians, Sikh, Hindu, Jews, First Nations, athiests, and theDEI wasters about what we're jointly facing.

The Palentir drone kill system.

FYI. That was the UK page. Are you part of the 6 billion pissing either God or Palentir off. Reject supremacy. What do you think peace under Palentir looks like.

It looks like you agree all the time in real visual acuity tethered to a kill system for when you don't.

For the record that seems pretty antithetical for rabbis, whose Talmud is only most notable for how full they are of debates.

I suggest the system golem has exceeded beyond its creator.

Debate is the cornerstone of all sects of Judaism.

We must engage Jewish people, to get involved in taking down this monstrosity Too. All supremacy versions of humanity must be rejected. The political system is in a prison to the true system actors. Evil will exploit weaknesses. It is a system weakness that any people to think they are entitled to murder others because supremacy. That is true across the board.

Well this is the modern tower of Babel.

Let those who want to kill and monitor the world like they are God stand perfectly alone. War fyi is just another data system reduction.

If this is the world peace promised. Can't wait!

Sounds amazing. While you're busy thinking it's the green Muslim revolution. The prestige is unfolding.

Snap. The sound of the cage slamming shut. Look what i pulled out of the hat. You're data.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron and read the chapter called TEHDAS. It's on Amazon.

Think outside of the boxes they put you in, in order to GET OUTSIDE the boxes they put you in.

Oh the satanic, lucifer trust shit? It’s distraction op they run on their own new age satanic uIs. The epic op is that we are at some cosmic turning and we can just meditate levitate into higher consciousness. Snap. Oh look you're data too fool.

I'm a follower of Christ. They want the Bible.

Gloves off. I mean this is the real power fulcrum and they know it. I'm commanded not to have fear. Sigh.

Mark 5

36 But Jesus, overhearing what had been spoken, *said to the synagogue official, “Do not be afraid, only [b]believe.”

Mark 6

50 for they all saw Him and were [a]terrified. But immediately He spoke with them and *said to them, “Take courage; it is I, do not be afraid.”

Matthew.10:28 look up yourself.

Love you my beautiful readers. Don't waste time on their assigned projects for us to be concerned with. Invest on getting out of your mental divide and conquer boxes, so we can together get out of these data prison boxes.

It is not one religion. It is a cabaaaaaaal

At the top. It will use intolerance everywhere to become it's goals. This is antigod.

