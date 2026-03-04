It is not named the Israeli Beheading of American Christians Act. It is not named the New Universal Religion Act. But it should be.

There are Jews and Rightous Gentiles only.

What are the activities? That is pretty broad.

Listen for the Word activities “the Activities.”

THE US NOAHIDE LAW IMPLEMENTATION came out of the Committee on Census and POPULATION. I have a chapter on POPULATION Activities in my book World on Mute by Lisa Miron. POPULATION activities at the international levelis universally referred to as REDUCING POPULATION. Death, sterilization, euthanasia, Abortion.

What is the punishment for violating the 7 noahide laws.

Universal Peace through Decapitation of opponents.

Mishneh Torah, Kings and Wars Chapter 9

https://share.google/aimode/dj6lxgkUOdfMTFxAz

Congress places the Rambam ( Maimonides) in Congress and as THE BASIS FOR AMERICAN LAW

So the Noahide Laws are the Bedrock foundation of theUS. And the LAWS OF KINGS AND WARS by Maimonides are the Principles that underlieAmerican Law.

Sneaky.

Trump and the Noahide Laws took a dark turn with the First Steps Act.

President Trump in 2025

There are no prisons under the Noahide System. Only instant decapitation following sentence.

Thus world wide you should see less incarceration to prep for the noahide system.

We would see an increased interest in Capital Punishment.

Noahide laws became the Bedrock of 🇺🇸law in 1991.

Please note the Jewish Messiah must come 200 years prior to the jewish year 6000.

2nd column 10 lines from the top.

https://judaism.stackexchange.com/questions/79807/%d7%9e%d7%a9%d7%99%d7%97-in-23-years-is-there-a-%d7%a8%d7%90%d7%a9%d7%95%d7%9f-that-is-of-this-opinion

he means to say that Techiyat Hameytim will be 200 years after the redemption that will be 200 earlier to the sixth’ thousand and the redemption will be revealed.

Basically, it sounds like Mosiach needs to come 200 years before the end at 6000

It is currently the Hebrew year 5786

So the Rambam's timeliness is almost…. 14 years for the Jewish Messianic prophecies to work after rejecting Christ.

14 years.

the UN describes the post 2030 agenda as the Noahide Agenda.

So the Noahide Laws are the Bedrock of US law.

Does it matter how close Trump is to Israel.

Does Aipac matter.

Is this archaic or a real and present danger to the people.

Why does Canada seek to pass bill c-9. For the exact same reason. It is a Noahide law.

If you see a path being followed that others do not see, you shine a light.

Psalm 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

Genesis 1:3 Then God said, “Let there be light”; and there was light.

Psalm 112:4 Light dawns in the darkness for the upright; he is gracious, merciful, and righteous.

Ecclesiastes 2:13 I saw that wisdom is better than folly, just as light is better than darkness.

Matthew 5:16 In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

Christianity is a beheading offense.

Who wants you to hate Christianity, invents too the Beheading of Christians as the Bedrock or US law.

oh vey.

Jewish friends reject this that moves in your name. It's an exploitation.

Be blessed all.

see beyond the paradigm invented for confusion and division.

Stand up and speak peoples of the world. This tribute system only accelerates.

