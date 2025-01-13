The two studies that HHS et al use for the statement are set out below: “Vaccine-related adverse events, particularly serious events, are exceedingly rare.”

Berkley S. Global vaccine access as the critical intervention to fight infectious disease, antibiotic resistance, and poverty. In: Halabi S, Gostin L, Crowley J, eds. Global Management of Infectious Disease After Ebola. Oxford University Press; 2016.

Appendix D | 41 43 Maglione M, Gidengil C, Das L, et al. Safety of vaccines used for routine immunization in the United States. Pediatrics. 2014 Aug;134(2):325-37. doi:10.1542/peds.2014-1079.

Scientists, doctors, Enthusiasts You have the the information that they rest their case on.

I took the statement and looked up the references from the HHS 5 year plan.

I it a doozy in terms of material.

If my readers could share this post and add the two studies and any breakdown. There are some incredibly competent doctors who may be interested in the HHS 5 year plan and debunking their 2 studies which form the basis of ‘“Vaccine-related adverse events, particularly serious events, are exceedingly rare.”

I may be breaking down the 5 year plan further especially the many references to profit; to building vaccines (push driven instead of demand driven).

But I did want to get this out you.

