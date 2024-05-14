Is your city a C40 city c40.org. most antihuman policies are fostered here. Because CLIMATE.

These ghettos want to prune the cars from the cities.

Is your city advancing 15 minute cities through COMPLETE STREETS search that term with various regions and city names. This

Is your city advancing carbon restrictions and measurements. Go to Globalcovenantofmayors.org 13k cities are there.

Search Vision Zero. That is front for zero car fatalities and just a war on mobility.

Notice That they commit to decolonizing the land. Explain that. What happens to existing Property rights. This not only CLIMATE this is MARXISM and a war on current legal structures and property ownership.

Now to WHO IN YOUR CITIES AND TOWNS ARE PRO THIS AGENDA!!!!! Then you can out those pushing totalitarianism under CLIMATE as the reason.

Equity is dog whistle for the same amount of calories a day, the same poverty. The same control.

Local Action Matters

Not only are local governments on the front lines of climate change (floods, droughts, landslides, forest fires, heatwaves, water shortages), importantly, our members directly influence about half of Canada’s energy use & emissions. Local governments can move far more quickly than other orders of government, which is critical during this decade of transformation.

What We Do

Climate Caucus is a non-partisan network of 650+ current and former local elected leaders and over 1000 allies, leading the transformation needed for communities to thrive within planetary boundaries.

Our mission is to connect, support, and advocate for locally elected leaders to accelerate the transformation for communities to thrive*

*Thrive means communities are resilient, healthy, regenerative, decarbonized and socially just

Our Story

In the small town of Nelson, British Columbia, a local councilor named Rik Logtenberg sparked a national movement. Looking for ways to connect with other local climate leaders and use their collective power to take climate action at the local level, Climate Caucus was launched at the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference. Designed as a non-partisan network, Climate Caucus connects locally elected officials across Canada, dedicated to advancing socially just policies that align with international and national guidelines on climate change and biodiversity.

As COVID-19 seemed to shut the world down, Climate Caucus adapted by leveraging online platforms to maintain and expand its network. Climate Caucus provides members with a range of means to connect. The organization hosts several Zoom calls each month, including elected officials only calls, regional calls, and network calls, which invite nonprofit organizations and allies to join in as well. Local climate leaders–elected and staff–need a quick and easy way to share local climate resources across the country. Climate Caucus achieves this through open source handbooks saved in Google Docs to accommodate the ever evolving nature of climate policy. The Handbook is accompanied by a motions library, which is a database of motions, bylaws, and briefing notes from local governments across the country. Advocacy is a major focus of Climate Caucus, with campaigns like Help Communities Lead pushing for increased local government authority and resources to reduce greenhouse emissions effectively. Federally, Climate Caucus advocates for a municipal climate action fund.

Climate Caucus has grown to fill an important gap in the local government space. Starting with the dream of one councilor to connect local climate leaders across Canada, we have become a strong and supportive community, demonstrating that local governments can lead on environmental action.”