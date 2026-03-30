Did you know that the 3rd Temple was foiled in 363 ad? Foiled by Acts of God.

Yep it couldn't be built because of earth quakes and fires.

Crazy.

But the Preparations for the rebuilt third Temple for the time of the “Redemption” are underway.

The date the “Redemption” was decided to arrive by (important Jewish Rabbi Maimonides) is October 4, 2027.

So does the Iran war have anything to do with these prophecies?

Imagine being alive now !

The dome of the Rock has to come down. Like stat. And they think a new king Cyrus (past king of Persia) will give permission to rebuild the 3rd Temple.

Oh and rabbis did call Trump a Messiah and compared him to King Cyrus. I've reported on this before.

The Temple Institute has been preparing to rebuild the 3rd Temple 40 years ago - at least. The Temple up allows for “ Israel” to declare a ruler the “Messiah” which becomes the de facto world King… and then bada bing bad a guillotine the Noahide laws and other fun things of one world government can be unveiled. This can all be found like a covid vax adverse event list.

Just go on YouTube and zionist “Christians nudge nudge wink wink swallow yes sure Christians" will take you through Cyrus the Great and then into a potential war and gog and magog and precise battle plans. Sure Yon, McGregor, Napolitano et al can comment on all we see as an evolution of war. Oh look what is happening.

But I'm telling you it has to happen as part of Messiah Lock Step. So what are we watching. Real death, like a massive Satanist ceremony. But also a precise preordained dance.

And you'd need your war commenting, commentators etc.

But the Bible prophecies being architected allow for a stamp stamp stamp, human created Jewish Messiah.

“Oh can you believe it? All these armies (of precise biblical nations) came at Israel and then on the battle field they accidentally and literally all as a whole do random friendly fire events and completely destroy each other. Oh that's crazy. That gets called Act of God and shows the Nation of Israel is God's favorite.

Literally. Whole entire armies marching in the battle field will do this, not random captains drunk, whole armies annihilate each other. Idf busy that day.

Oh look it's the forces of history. How did that happen. Must be God.

This war? And the declaration of Messiah by Redemption Date? That is literally a use by date created in the Talmud. So ..

This is Messiah lock step.

It is a force you don't yet understand. Unless of course you do. Because you've been assigned a part to play. Oh fun.

Arranged at the top level like covid.

Messiah lock step is kind of like COVID-19, bird flu, digital ID, the silence of dissent, green monster,just another lock step dance.

Only people's antisemitism phobia, personal blind spots, or the sheer capture of the dissent by pre-made heroes for our consumption prevents us from delving in.

So many freaking wolves in sheeps clothing… they are owned, controlled, bought, part of it, but unlikely to enjoy the result. Get up fools do your mea culpa because…

I showcase Jewish dissent, because they are in my view a true outcropping of courage against this system. They are parriahs. They get rejected by their own, and often attacked for stepping up and rarely appreciated. They get attacked on each end. But they are in that way probably most authentic.

We all lose in this dance.

This war dance.

What I personally am watching for in the war is how authentic Iran is in relation to the expectation it must cooperate with. It's assigned part is critical. Have these players playing the globalist game at the highest level for generations successfully controlled all loose ends?

The next part of the “prophecy” on how ( some) jews view the old testament Bible describes this war has to play out will follow in another post.

Is it war lock step. Messiah lock step. YEP. Covid came up with mandates, vax pass, vax. This war will come with a precise war dance.

after which

Dome of the Rock 3rd temple, Messiah, Noahide, guillotines.

Having us obsessed with borders, our countries, migrants, pedophile injustice, green death, energy, famine, vax injury injustice etc in the lead up is part of the plan.

Or do you think the war is just “ happening” because Trump fell in with some bullies in the school yard that bombed Iran ( on a Purim a holiday associated with Persia)?

Or is nothing left to chance already.

I can tell you that the BRICS that YOU think is assembled as a historical haphazard present day allotment of random present day countries is Just ENGINEERED so that a precise war schedule will happen that appears to re-enact a PRECISE biblical prophecy.

Literally a very exact war schedule is being followed…. More on that next.

But I just thought it was interesting that the 3rd Temple failed at rebuilding in 363 ad , although the Dome seems to have gone up without issue.

If pastors commenting on bill c-9 notice speech crimes of antisemitism, but never notice a dead Palestinian, can they even be Christian?

Don't hate regular Jewish people or even blame them.

It's like saying Justin Trudeau's actions can be blamed on everyday Canadians.

However I do think Messiah lock step is what we are watching.

Here is my Messiah. And I love him.

Share the idea of Messiah Lock Step.

It is really part of one world government and the very war we all anxiously watch.

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