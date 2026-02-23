TRUMP

45, 47

4+5, 4+7

9,11

911.

He is here to implement the NWO.

It is the year of the Trumpet.

False prophet.

By their fruits ye shall know them.

Warp speed was great.

71 billion to Pfizer.

Signed on to Noahide laws.

Lets pedos pedo.

Says the right things.

Ice builds massive detention centres with biowaste incinerators All over the country.

Homeland security In charge.

Also homeland security.

In charge of bird flu. Tic tok toe.

It's all xs and os baby.

If a hero is coming or a q chess plan is in play, you hand your power over.

See the truth not your emotional attraction a fabulous hero.

Who bailed him out. Was it the Rothschilds. Is that interesting.

Shield of Edom.

“The Rothschilds are a pan-European Jewish family, who take their name from the house of their 16th century ancestors, ‘zum roten Schild’ (at the sign of the red shield), in Frankfurt’s Jewish ghetto.”

Up is down and down is up.

Prayer is powerful.

The Word is God.

If you are his sheep you will recognize his voice.

We are born now in God's hands. Not for the promise of no suffering, but for submission to his will.

In submitting to his will, will great things come.

God creates. He is the creator. The destroyer, has but a short time.

In God's service, all is possible.

The faith of the centurion.

My book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is on Amazon.

