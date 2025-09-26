LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2h

Jimmy SaVILE: "the man who groomed an entire country"...including Prince Charles, Tony Blair and Keir Starmer. To describe the British "Establishment/Ruling Class" as "rotten to the core" doesn't even touch the sides.

This is a beauty: my friend, the brilliant Alex Thomson, reading out the RAINS List. So many peds/satanic ritual abusers that it takes him over an hour. And this is just for the very south of England...how many more are/were there?:

https://odysee.com/@HumanitysVault:a/Alex-Thomson---The-RAINS-List---Satanic-Ritual-Abusers-Named:6

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

Just some "misunderstood" dudes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture