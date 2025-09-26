TONY BLAIR LINKED TO PETER THIEL THROUGH EPSTEIN. I wonder if the Epstein files literally plot the future planetary control grid.

Tony Blair with notorious Sir pedophile Saville.

Sir pedo with King Charles.

“Tony Blair could be the head of a new government in Gaza



Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is reportedly in talks to lead a US-backed, temporary transitional authority in the Gaza Strip, according to multiple news sources.





Keir Starmer With Sir Pedo



The move came just a day after the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced recognition, raising the total number of countries that have recognised “Palestine” to 159…”



https://expose-news.com/2025/09/26/tony-blair-could-be-the-head-of-a-new-government-in-gaza/

A globalist circus is unfolding. Bring in the carnies.

It's a show people. The deaths are real. The hate is. The bombs are. And the pedo rings seem very close to the fire.

The auto kill technology by Palantir is.

If you don't laugh at Peter's Antichrist warning then you have no funny bone left.

He is a devout "Catholic” .

Allegedly.

crytocatholic.

The unfolding of Israel must be by design. Hate is necessary for the cataclysmic war to end all borders and all property rights.

“Documents and calendars reviewed by the Journal show that in 2016 Epstein began attempting to arrange meetings to connect Thiel and (Thomas) Barrack with former Russian United Nations Ambassador Vitaly Churkin. Other figures previously identified in Epstein’s calendar by the Journal include CIA director William Burns, and scholar Noam Chomsky.

At the time of the meetings, both Thiel and Barrack were prominent supporters of then-candidate Donald Trump, but the documents reviewed by the Journal do not contain any indicators of conversations between Epstein and the former president. The subject of the proposed meetings between ​​Thiel and Barrack is also unspecified. Thiel told the Post that he had been “naive” and “didn’t think enough about what Epstein’s agenda might have been,” at the time, and that he had previously declined meetings with Epstein, and had only taken this one because he was referred by a friend. Barrack declined to provide comment to the Journal.

According to the Journal, between 2014 and 2016, Thiel scheduled multiple meetings with Epstein at his home in New York. Barrack also attended lunches at the townhouse, a frequent social engagement stemming from a long-standing relationship with Epstein. Other guests included filmmaker Woody Allen and former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler.

Epstein was an avid collector of contacts, the higher placed the better. His infamous black book is full of recognizable figures including Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Bill Cosby, Rupert Murdoch, former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, and former President Trump.”

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/jeffrey-epstein-peter-theil-thomas-barrack-1234815670/

So that's interesting Tony Blair Epstein Thiel.

And then some ai and smart systems to run it all.

And the palentir auto weapons.

Yes Thiel is a devout Catholic developing the omni censorship surveillance state with autonomous kill technology. Who's boyfriend died suddenly. And knows Epstein.

You know ai machines that obliterate the leaders of the resistance.

Two machines? Two dudes?

Was that another programming movie. Or prophetic.

