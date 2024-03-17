Lifetime carbon allowances? Your Life sustainability? QUITE THE NUDGING. you aren’t sustainable.

Sustainability that is based on the carbon cycle. It is the carbon cycle friends!!

You know this is their whole game.

Human breathing is bad for the environment. Remember that post? Well next level is dying at your carbon limit.

Well there is a teaching website that tells kids when they should die based on carbon. Just lovely. Green is the new death allocation.

AN ABC website has been accused of portraying farmers and forestry workers as evil and telling kids how much carbon they can produce before they die.The Planet Slayer website, which can be accessed via the science section on the ABC home page, also demonises people who eat meat and those involved in the nuclear industry, a Senate estimates committee heard.

The site has several features including a cartoon series, Adventures of Greena, and a tool called Prof Schpinkee's Greenhouse Calculator to help kids work out their carbon footprint.

Victorian Liberal senator Mitch Fifield today questioned the accuracy and appropriateness of some of the imagery and content on the website.

"I know there's a little bit of goth in all of us, but this might be taking it just a little too far," Senator Fifield said of the quasi life-expectancy calculator.

"Do you think it's appropriate that the ABC portray the average Australian as a pig and is it appropriate for a website obviously geared towards kids to depict people who are average Australians as massive overweight ugly pigs, oozing slime from their mouths, and then to have these pigs blow up in a mass of blood and guts?"

Senator Fifield said the Adventures of Greena cartoon series, which follows the exploits of a young female activist, also raised questions.”

This is an ideology that hates humans. It is a system set up for human corralling and possibly culling. So if you think silence is the answer to the green bullies. It is not. they are coming double barrelled at our children. Maybe you were hood winked too.

I was. Refreshing to see it for what it is.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

God Bless. LOVE YOUR LIFE. IT IS WONDERFUL REVENGE. Praise God. they will never expect that, as they turn on the darkness.

Like CO2 increases plant growth in badlands, oppression increases our search for God.

Unlike the miles of unpaired socks in the world. You can find what your heart searches for. Search for Love.

