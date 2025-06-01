LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mom2theCorps's avatar
Mom2theCorps
3h

Canada has gone completely insane. I’m ashamed of them. I was so proud of the people who stood up against the tyranny of their government regarding covid mandates, and the truckers!! But then they stopped fighting back. I know that they were threatened by the so called leadership, but if they stopped fighting it will only get worse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy Szymkowski's avatar
Randy Szymkowski
3h

DEI IS A RACIST HATE CRIME!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture