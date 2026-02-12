I don’t know. Looks like a fake Bondi actress to me.

I’d like a list of illegal acts that become legal when the DOW is at 50k.

Clearly mass trafiking in humans;

Sexual assault for profit.

Torture

Filming torture

liking it.

baby dismembering

Baby eating

raping girls till they bleed

making children pregnant so they are vessels for the elite

Blackmailing politicians that then run DEFICITS AND PUMP THAT MONEY WHERE????

Look criminals. All you have to do to is follow the stock market. It’s down- sorry. that rape, b and e, gun charges, mass shooting is illegal.

DOW is up!!! criminals it’s on like donkey kong. Ask BONDED to her new rulers.

This is utter crap. People didn’t vote in the pedos-skate-admin. You don’t think this is satanic? you think the baby eating and throwing into fires isn’t baal worship too?

this is what’s happening. The Right is building via Homeland Security massive amounts of ICE Detention Centres.

Then Homeland Security uses them in Bird Flu under the next administration.

If you think this is legit and NOT a show then you are a fool.

we are watching an orchestrated mask that is slipping off.

And they thought. yell about the stock market.

pfft.

Jesus said by their fruits you shall know them.

If you are at the left right paradigm still, it is because you can’t lift the veneer.

We are at the satanic cabal vs the people.

Leviticus 18:21

“You shall not give any of your offspring to sacrifice them to Molech, and so profane the name of your God: I am Yahweh.”

If you give cover to satanic deeds and depraved pedophelia with the stock market? what are you?

Leviticus 20:3

“I will also set My face against that man and will cut him off from among his people, because he has given some of his offspring to Molech, so as to defile My sanctuary and to profane My holy name.”

Not fooling me for one second. We are not watching Hedonism. We are watching a 6k year old cult. And the minute you start reading the Bible you see them. It’s like having cataracts and then the blindness is lifted. This is why Religions have been perverted, to teach and take you away from the word.

Deuteronomy 12:30-31

“...beware that you are not ensnared to follow them, after they are destroyed before you, and that you do not inquire after their gods, saying, ‘How do these nations serve their gods, that I also may do likewise?’ You shall not behave thus toward Yahweh your God, for every abominable act which Yahweh hates they have done for their gods; for they even burn their sons and daughters in the fire to their gods.”

FYI Christians are not zionists. We believe Jesus fulfilled prophecy. You want to support a country in the middle east for political reason ok. Say what you want in the political world and justify your deeds there if you can.

Psalm 69

4 They that hate me without a cause are more than the hairs of mine head: they that would destroy me, being mine enemies wrongfully, are mighty: then I restored that which I took not away.

19 If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you. 20 Remember what I told you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’[b] If they persecuted me, they will persecute you also. If they obeyed my teaching, they will obey yours also. 21 They will treat you this way because of my name, for they do not know the one who sent me. 22 If I had not come and spoken to them, they would not be guilty of sin; but now they have no excuse for their sin. 23 Whoever hates me hates my Father as well. 24 If I had not done among them the works no one else did, they would not be guilty of sin. As it is, they have seen, and yet they have hated both me and my Father. 25 But this is to fulfill what is written in their Law: ‘They hated me without reason.’[c] 26 “When the Advocate comes, whom I will send to you from the Father—the Spirit of truth who goes out from the Father—he will testify about me. 27 And you also must testify, for you have been with me from the beginning.

BONDED and owned belongs to the world. and the world loves darkness. That is how the Bible works. It shows you the truth. Epstein is darkness. Bonded does not bring light to darkness. She is now of the world. Servant to that. and words about the DOW are laughed at by those who understand.

If you think a geopolitical solution to the works of SHATAN, SATAN is coming, you are wrong.

I know what comes. We will soon see the evil. We will be incapable of closing our lids to it. incapable to be deceived by it.

that cataract that blights us will dissipate.

We will understand what it means to see the evil by fruit it bears. We will understand how to recognize the cult. They won’t be able to rip the bibles from us fast enough.

John

15 “I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. 2 He cuts off every branch in me that bears no fruit, while every branch that does bear fruit he prunes[a] so that it will be even more fruitful. 3 You are already clean because of the word I have spoken to you. 4 Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me.

5 “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing. 6 If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned. 7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you. 8 This is to my Father’s glory, that you bear much fruit, showing yourselves to be my disciples.

Go to the word. Make plain what we see.

Bill C-9 comes for the word of God. That is a satanic occult inversion to say the bill is a Hate bill of any sort. The occult loves to invert as a display of satanic power.

It comes for the source of love and truth.

9 “As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love. 10 If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commands and remain in his love. 11 I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete. 12 My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. 13 Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. 14 You are my friends if you do what I command. 15 I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you. 16 You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit—fruit that will last—and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you. 17 This is my command: Love each other.

And the branches that bear poison will be cut into the fire.

Psalm 69 predicted a curse darkness. That is lifted with the word of the new testament - but you must see it yourself for it to work.

23 Let their eyes be darkened, that they see not; and make their loins continually to shake.

24 Pour out thine indignation upon them, and let thy wrathful anger take hold of them.

25 Let their habitation be desolate; and let none dwell in their tents.

His sheep cannot come to him without recognizing his voice. If you never read the WORD, you will never know whether you be sheep or goats.

John 10

27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

We are told the sheep are the people who follow blindly the evil of the world. That metaphor was utilized precisely for a broad satanic occult inversion. And the current metaphor is that the wolves are the righteous. See what they do?

Jesus was the lamb and the shepherd and his sheep belong to the father.

Jesus says no man will pluck them out of his hand.

Are you his yet. You will know. Go to the Word and see.

Bill C-9. Write them. I tell you it is a death penalty provision that forfeiture clause. It is unlimited and they wish to use it thus. They will name the dissent by group and capture them all at once in the hate symbol provision.

Your schools don’t teach it - but ridicule it

Your media doesn’t teach it - but avoids it

Your actors and entertainment don’t teach it - but revolt and revile it

Your religions don’t teach it - but make up other books and prayers to have you avoid it.

yet. Even google ai says:

“The Bible has been the best-selling book in history for centuries, with Guinness World Records estimating over 5 to 6 billion copies sold and distributed. While precise, continuous sales data from antiquity is unavailable, its widespread production since the invention of the printing press in the 15th century solidifies its top position.”

Let us assume that is on the low end. And remember too it is passed along.

Oh and another reason they don’t like Christ? He was anti-vax.

Matthew 9:12: “But when Jesus heard this, He said, ‘It is not those who are well who need a physician, but those who are sick’”.

Mark 2:17: “And hearing this, Jesus *said to them, ‘Those who are healthy do not have need for a physician, but only those who are sick; I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners’”.

Luke 5:31: “And Jesus answered and said to them, ‘It is not those who are well who need a physician, but those who are sick’”.

God be with you all. I am praying over every soul that reads this that you may be led to truth and the light of the world.

