May the land of the free forever be occupied by the absolutely beautifully brave!

Is big government always better? is infinite government and the end of self the final result?

My father's grandmother was born in Fall River Massachusetts. Her family ‘s graves are still there.

I am named after her. She married Arthur Menard of Rigaud Quebec and they settled in Essex County near Windsor moving from Detroit area. My grandmother always asked me whether she should get her US papers for us- And on Independence day I think fondly on the first and second amendments and think yes. My youngest son was born July 4th.

I am proud of my heritage, who I am and refuse to bow to DEI created by the global order as a means to their coup. Life is a beautiful gift. It is mine just as any one else has theirs. I don’t pay the sins of other people’s mistakes. I don’t do it because of any list of letters you put together. It is an absurd system of morality.

It is unbelievably obscene for criminals not to face incarceration for their crimes, yet dei seeks to impose some kind of moral accountability on some of the living for someone who is dead. Your dad got drunk and killed someone while driving? All his kids are punished in perpetuity.

The deleveraging of personal responsibility for group morality is immoral. If you gain political or social advantage for putting on a breast binder or tucking your wad, you and I both know that shouldn’t get you better jobs, or access to children. Society shouldn’t be structured to benefit a gender expression (that can lead to sterilization of minors - so interesting) or a melanin content of skin. If you can’t think critically about it, it might be because wealth or advantage is coming to you for either a melanin content or a padded bra. Melanin cannot be changed. But tucking one’s wad can happen with relatively little effort.

Systems of curating people or their words on that basis ranges from dumb to evil.

Feeling guilty for anything dead people you didn’t like anyways gets the Darwin award for stupidity in my opinion. So I don’t feel “bad” or waste time on thinking a moral system is being erected. It is not a moral system. It is systemic discrimination and the culture wars are for pitting us against each other.

It is purely for shifting power to the globalists and giving them a pie so large we won’t fit in the filling.

Those it now advances look to see who they beat out, rather than their gleeful ignorant race into the Pen of the globalists making. Fools. Truly. It’s the grease into the ghetto of our times. It is a perfect digital feudalism.

Reaching the left, dei beat downs and esg prop-tools is difficult. They are occupied by or as paid agitators and are as frightened or more frightened of their union authorities, criminal cartels, etc, that can excommunicate them. Some are broke and take the paid gigs. Some actually believe they need to dismantle the system. Some drank the anti-colonialism or other dei BS. (Want to find the colonialists? Hint: find who finances the war bonds in the EU and Middle East, traffics in children, drugs, and arms for profit, and owns the central banks - can’t be a big list. if you need a goal lefty take down the diplomatic immunity, product liability immunity- pharma-profit cult and shove off the rest of us thanks.)

That sentiment is not wrong. But the systems that must come down and the reasons for it we might disagree with. Ie I absolutely WANT US TO TAKE DOWN THE censorship system: SPEECH COMMITTEES IN

UNIONS

WORKPLACE AND PROFESSIONAL BODIES

MUNICIPAL COUNCILS

SCHOOL BOARDS

ANTIBULLYING POLICIES

WORKPLACE HARASSMENT POLICIES

ETC.

they must come down. when they do. WE WIN.

We will have to do it and convince the left it needs to be done. We will have to make them see the UNACCOUNTABLE system of power being erected rather than how it currently advantages them.

The LEFT in dei and esg are thickly rewarded for compliance and are advanced with lucrative grift. Our tax dollars funnels through to it. Our speech committees and state globalist media enforces it. So reaching them where they are at is important.

Where is the non-paid-agitator left? Are they confused? Are they sad? Are they worried about the future? about how to afford it all? Are they forgoing having kids? Are they estranged from loved ones over stoked differences? Do you have loved left?

Are you trying to reach them -where they are at? You need to start there and not at the gulf placed by the media. What are they concerned with. War in the Middle east. Well that is often a trap - take a side and you get labelled anti-semitic, or islamophobic.

While the globalists win up the middle.

The first thing I notice is that the censorship game is rampant but that the war in the middle east has footage and coverage that allows sentiment to go to either side and depending on one’s alliances you can become justified into your polarization. Thus the conflict is supposed to ramp up not reach any peaceful sentiment. When peace is not possible it is because more expenditures need to be made to reach the goal. What is the goal. For people to hate Jews in wealthy nations and justify their expropriation?. well in a post property rights world that would be a desire.

My view of Palestine is that it must be torn down to erect the smart city.

two trends I see in the war

jail for disagreement with one’s government; tunnels must be eliminated for the ubiquitous smart city to work.

thus I take no side in the war. in the first case we are all Israelis and the government is supreme. In the second case we are all Palestinians and the smart city must be erected by hook or by crook. All tunnels that would form an escape need to be eliminated.

Big fire, war, environmental disaster - all result into a build back in the smart city. How do you escape the known in the smart city.

The war is funded. The smart city rebuild is funded. and the protests against the war are funded by the same people. Is that not odd in anyone’s books? Always reduce events to their most simplest version and see what globalist trends are aligning.

Reaching the left might be to point out on the war the above.

Reaching the left on big immigration might be to show we are losing the freedoms of western democracy but getting new borders in the 15 minute city. All roads lead to Rome in that regard. the UN Migration Compact provides for “CITY ID” does the left like to travel?

FOOD is one way to reach them. MANY are on the carnivore diet. Or at least are fond of steak, burger, chicken, tacos, fish etc. That is a great place to reach the left. They need to understand the globalist carbon budget system is coming for meat and dairy based on a pure fairy tale fiction. See my discussion here.

I think the kill bill c-293 campaign was effective because I wanted our materials to focus on the commonality between the left and the right. I focused on the meat agriculture. What is on our dinner plate. How we break bread. Most religious adherents, our first nations and atheists love meat. Some have their own butchers. the globalist government taking meat might be a little too much to stay silent on.

easy. I focused on expropriation of land. Ownership. property rights. I focused on the surveillance systems and dictating the economy, that there is no definition for indigenous (aka it is now bill gates daugthter or the CCP).

There was a lot of dystopia in the bill that I could have started with that would have maybe engaged the awake more. (forced injections) But I ran it by some loved left. Too hypobaric, and they shut off. I betad even the letters and they couldn’t handle the word genocide. That was off putting and they shut down. So if your campaign is to win hearts, you have to decide which hearts you are after. Go after them where they are. Not where you are.

I learned a bit from getting teams up in cities and towns across the country. I learned that the paper and door knocker format works. I learned that avoiding hypobaric statements helps ease the moveable middle or the sad-disillusioned left to engage with the material more easily. Be strictly fact focused with clear links that show your points in the bill.

If we want to move the dial we need to start where they are at. Some of us are deeply awake. Some of us only interact with the awake. Some of us have been awake for decades. It is impossible to win without knowing your audience.

I woke up series of people just on the word “effective”. Say it without safe. That is “safe and effective” is neural lingual programming (see my book WORLD ON MUTE). Breaking neural lingual programming involves not using their Mk terms. Not using them in order. etc.

If you want to awaken more people, start where they are at and what they are concerned with. Find a common ground - cost of living, taxes.

Maybe you can’t wake up your circle. You wake up my sheep. I will wake up yours. Talk to strangers. It is as additive as their media-in-sync statements.

Our world is in flux. What percentage of us know the game afoot? It is hard to say. I would be happy to say that once someone wakes up in one area, they understand quickly another area of the globalists grab. Wake up on the trans pipeline to sterilization in schools, and understand the climate 15 minute city agenda. Understand the EV carbon grift game, and accept that the vaccine messaging was also gamed with owned experts for years, silencing non-owned xperts. See your child injured by a vaccine and understand DEI ESG. It is all the same beast. take down the beast.

I used to understand that it was the same beast and change my target based on what speech was being censored.

I now understand the path to taking down the beast is to take down the speech committees. Thus I diverted alot of focus onto what is really a massive undertaking and selfless task.

Those in bondage to the censorship order stay quiet to keep their jobs. How vast and seething is that number is impossible to gage. Those of us who are still independent of the speech committees that are hunting one titan at a time, don’t understand the vast silence. I think there are about 20-30% of people who stay in line to keep their jobs who are fully awake and SEETHING MAD. I argue in the book that the planned decimation of the economy is to create more of that pressure. The paid protestors and owned media, journals, academia, school system, yada yada are to give an impression that we want

to end oil

sterilize kids quickly

have the schools raise them away from dangerous parents

drive evs

walk in 15 minute cities

all eat lentils and printed meat and drink fungus milk

legalize all hard drugs

then euthanize people

be monitored for our carbon

be vaccinated quarterly until death

and wait for the next great idea the globalists might have once our guns are gone and the RF borders go live

Censorship is the means to their globalist order. It must be dismantled at the SPEECH COMMITTEE. It is the way through. it is the WAY TO WIN. The actionable item is to buy the book, share the book and discuss the order. Buy it for someone WITH a speech committee. Take it to a Criminal Defense attorney.

In addition. We must focus an energy of positivity despite whatever Steinbeck of Mice and Men plans they forge.

I HAVE THIS IDEA OF MASS VISUALIZATION. Like athletes run a race in their head before winning it- I am doing the same thing. I visualize my book becoming the catalyst for massive change among the chained.

Do you have a visualization board? Does it have cut outs of the globalists, complicit politicians, central bankers behind bars? Do you have a garbage can with the vaccine schedule full of mercury and LNPs etc in the garbage can along with EVs?

Do it. What you think is the accountability. Spend the time to create your visualization board. Want the Carney Brothers out of power? Visualize that.

THAT MUST HAPPEN. VISUALIZE IT TOPPLING LIKE THE TOWER OF BABEL. Twice a day practice that visualization. I am going with the visualization of us winning: on waking, on sitting with a coffee, on working out, before eating and on sleeping. IF YOU WANT TO visualize Adding THE STAKE INTO HEARTS OF VAMPIRES, that is up to you. Visualization is important to success. Visualize winning and imposing accountability.

The problem with discussing their darkness is twofold. It comes with a sense of resigned hopelessness. The censorship is for that exact purpose. We cannot discuss openly, on media the facts, let alone get to discussing the solutions. They want us to feel cornered and submissive before they do the cornering. See my chapter MINDwar. THAT IS HOW YOU KNOW A kinetic war comes (or is here).

If you must put up a visualization board with the known and unknown suspects behind bars, do it. Put a garbage can and place the military-rainbow, the globalist-conquest flag, the dei esg anacronyms, the needle full of toxins, euthanasia, child sterilization, climate cartel and central bankers, bombs, the ai enabled smart city into it.

Visualize winning over the left. Visualize loving them. (hard and I get it - but you have before - we weren’t so separated by the globalists thugs to this extent ever).

There is a reason breaking bread with strangers is important.

Wake up and visualize winning. Go to bed thinking we win.

Look we live our life start to finish. We might as well do so in optimism and courage. the hard nut of fear us their tool. Learned hopelessness, or bots to teach us hopelessness.

All great quests need steps taken.

I APPRECIATE my paid and free subscribers. Thank-you dear readers. Alone is a terrible way to feel. Together we are greater. The game is to make us only as separate entities that need to be at war with each other for the globalist contrived issues.

A voice in my mind keeps telling me: pace yourself. pace yourself. This started in June. It is as if to tell me, “do not wear yourself out, as much work is coming and ahead of you. Make yourself ready.”

Take down the beast. In my mind’s eye, I have a spear in my hand and it is unwavering and headed for a beast with a heart of darkness.

What do you visualize.

Thank-you for buying my book, reviewing and sharing it.

