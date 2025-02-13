I am not sure you can import mostly young men and not distort society without repercussions.

What is happening in the society these men leave? Who defends their women.

Just what is going on.

The family and society creates the moral system for young men. Their love for aunties, mother sisters create the base. Their elders create the moral system. Their desire for love companionship and their own future lays down the roots for family.

Bring only young men without this social cohesion? Canada has had migration over generations that are vested in raising families, thus vested in the country and it has worked. But something has changed. The volume and ratio. In Germany it's worse

And if crime pays? If rape pays?

When globalists force migration at a pace the country cannot make its women children safe it is destined to collapse.

Nothing said on the news changes. But the public feels it or pays with it's women and children.

Females raped can be immigrants too. I doubt females mothers of any race want an environment that gang rapes become the norm.

Imagine that is what we create through the migration compact. And they foist this as our new norm or speak and be labeled on irrelevant media, insert slur.

Once a young man gets sex through gang rape, through brute force, he will do it again, bring new men to this practice.

The fact they are raping sheep and ponies too shows how little safety women and children have.

Would those men who become this evil say this was how they envisioned their lives turning out when they were boys. They become mentally sexually wired to mass sexual violence. Thus anathema to society.

I feel it in stores now, the change in male female ratio where I live. The mass new migration. A Chilean gang operates in break and enters in our area. Our house was broken into. My horror was only mediated by the fact we weren't home. Bail laws keep them on the street. Cops told us the city is “blowing up" with violent calls they need to attend to. But it's not reported.

Of course this constant uninterrupted migration is impacting safety. Society can't absorb these numbers. But it fails more when the legal infrastructure for law and order is decimated.

Those men who become sexual deviant Predators must be handed harsh sentences, deported. Gang members shouldn't be let in countries.

Countries should take that UN Migration Compact and burn it

If wanting a multicultural society that is safe for families is racist or far right, then definitions have changed. All my kids best friends are non white except for one family. I raised my children to love people not skin. All of the families these friends belong to are good people. Families are the roots of society. Women and children are vulnerable and must be protected. These are failings.

I don't think I have to consent to mass criminality in order to be cbc globalist paid media accepted. Because they are pieces of the system that does this to us. So their opinions ARE NOTHING. They can take their twisted morality and go shove it.

These poor women and children. I don't know what to say about the sheep and ponies.

“We have two gang rapes a day. We have ten regular rapes a day. And we have had 131 violent offenses a day during the last six years, on average committed by immigrants, primarily by Syrians, Afghans, and Iraqis.”

Germany’s mass migration experiment has once again resulted in horrors that the political class refuses to acknowledge. In the latest case that encapsulates the nation’s downward spiral, a Turkish asylum seeker was caught on surveillance footage raping ponies and other horses at a Bavarian stable. The crime, which unfolded over 25 minutes, is shocking enough—but the real scandal? The perpetrator was released and allowed to walk freely through the village the very next day.

This grotesque case is just one of many, as CompactTV reports. The number of sexual crimes committed by migrants has exploded in recent years, with both human and animal victims. Yet, instead of addressing the source of this violence, Germany’s ruling class manipulates statistics, downplays crimes, and shields offenders. The upcoming German federal election on February 23 will be a defining moment: will the country continue this descent into lawlessness, or will the people finally elect leaders who will put Germans first?”

not all immigrants do this. But a society that permits it will rot. The sooner we fix the criminal element through standard law and orde…not cameras and biometric digital chips.

Law and order. I miss you.

Dei is not a moral program. Its a sit down and shut up silence system.

